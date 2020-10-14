ASUDevils - Lucas fired up for the 2020 season as he continues to grow as a leader

At the end of the 2019 ASU football season, cornerback Chase Lucas knew he had a big decision to make. He could stay in school for his senior season or try his chances at the NFL draft.





Lucas, who prepped local at Chandler High School, decided it was best for his professional career aspirations to remain in Tempe. In addition to the need to hone his skills to solidify his draft status, he also wanted to continue to be a role model for the inexperienced players on the team.





“I really wanted to come back and just be a leadership role to the team, to the younger guys,” Lucas said. “I also feel like I could have improved my game. So, these past couple months, man, I’ve just been real locked in on my technique, getting bigger for the season and then just helping out the young guys.”





What Lucas did not realize when he made his decision to return was that it would come with learning a different defensive scheme. When ASU’s defensive coordinator from the past two seasons, Danny Gonzales, left for the head coaching position at New Mexico in December 2019, cornerbacks coach Tony White was elevated to defensive coordinator. White came to ASU with Gonzales from San Diego State, where the two coaches ran a 3-3-5 alignment under then Aztecs’ head coach, Rocky Long. Gonzales instituted the 3-3-5 scheme at ASU in 2018, and it led to noticeable improvements on the defensive side of the ball the past two seasons. The plan was to keep it rolling with White.





However, White surprisingly took the defensive coordinator position at Syracuse in early February. Hence, ASU decided to elevate linebackers coach Antonio Pierce and special advisor, former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, to co-defensive coordinators. With Pierce’s NFL playing experience and Lewis’ professional résumé, a shift to a more pro-style defense occurred. Out is the 3-3-5 and in is the 4-3-4.





Lucas was a man of few words regarding the new scheme yet did make sure to highlight how much he is enjoying the approach Pierce and Lewis have taken with the defense.





“I don’t want to give too much away on the defense because we got USC coming up,” Lucas stated. “All I can say is I love it, man. I love the things that are transpiring with Marvin Lewis and Antonio Pierce as the defensive coordinators. They’re doing absolutely everything that I wish for in a defense, and I’m really, really excited and honored to be looked at as a leader on this defense.”





One of the areas Lucas acknowledges that he had to improve in to fully realize his potential and leadership skills was using his voice more often, especially when needing to make his teammates accountable.





“I just needed to tell the young guys and some of the dudes that weren’t taking it seriously like man look, like you might not be taking this seriously, but the guy right next to you is,” Lucas explained. “If you’re not going to put your 100 percent effort into your man and just being late and all that, we don’t need you here.





“I like to lead by example. But when I start seeing things that are going wrong in the culture and wrong in the football stadium, I got to correct it.”





Lucas said it has not been difficult to be a vocal leader because the defensive backs have great locker room chemistry, and his words usually don’t fall on deaf ears.





“I feel like the thing that’s helping us is we all got a great connection,” Lucas remarked. “I can get on a younger guy, and he’s not going to say anything back to me. He’s going to say, ‘yes, sir.’ If he sees something in my game, I’m going to just take it with a grain of salt. Keep going. I feel like that’s the level of respect we have in the room.





“And then when you’ve got a great football coach like (Chris Hawkins), that’s the bread and butter. We just all … have a great relationship, and I think that’s going to transpire to making big plays on the field.”





Taking a leadership role on a team comes with paying close attention to younger teammates' progress and trying to help them improve. Lucas has noticed the younger defensive backs’ performance in the preseason and has been impressed with what they are bringing to the table.





“Ed (Woods) and Macen (Williams) and (Timarcus Davis), he’s doing a fantastic job,” Lucas remarked. “Some of the safeties too like K.J. Jarrell. He’s playing great. T Lee, he’s been doing a really good job with a bunch of the positions that he’s playing (one of them being nickel back). Trying to create that role that he could be a real good ballplayer, and I think that he’s done that so far.”





The defense is not the only new system the Sun Devils are running in 2020. Offensive coordinator Zak Hill is in his first year on staff after four successful years running Boise State’s offense. Lucas and the rest of the defense have naturally had the opportunity to see firsthand the challenges ASU’s offense could present opponents this season, as they battled their teammates on the other side of the ball throughout summer workouts and now in preseason practice.





“It’s going to be a problem because they’re giving us problems, but we’re giving them problems too,” Lucas commented. “And I think that’s going to be the best thing. They’re not going to see a defense like ours. And hopefully, we don’t see no offense like them because … it’s hard to cover something where you’re constantly moving, shifting, looking at things differently.”





ASU’s offense features a group of young aerial weapons Lucas matches up with in practice. The tandem of freshmen wide receivers who have been all the rage in recent sessions are LV Bunkley-Shelton and the 6-7 Johnny Wilson, and Lucas detailed the challenges both present.





“I try to line up on (Wilson) as much as I can,” Lucas stated, “because at the end of the day, he’s going to make me better, and I’m going to make him better. It’s hard to guard, a dude that’s 6’6 that can move and is very, very talented. I just love the fact that he’s a ballplayer. He doesn’t talk much. He always has a smile on his face. He’s just ready to get to work.





“Same with LV. They’re both doing fantastic jobs, coming in, learning a new offense, and competing with those older guys. I just love it, man. I think the competition they brought to Arizona State is unmatched.”





Lucas also discussed his quarterback, Jayden Daniels, and the growth he has seen out of the sophomore in year two. The cornerback has been thoroughly impressed with the signal caller’s development and wonders why pundits don’t seem to appreciate Daniels as much as they do other Pac-12 QB’s.





“Last year, I just saw a kid that just wanted it,” Lucas said. “He was a ballplayer. Dude knew what he was doing in all phases. Now I see a ballplayer that doesn’t only just want it. He wants that No. 1 pick. So, with him, Zak Hill, and you got a head coach like Herm (Edwards), he’s going to be a real big problem. I don’t know why people think (USC quarterback Kedon) Slovis is better than him. I don’t know why people think anybody in the country is better than him.”





Back on the defensive side of the ball, another player receiving Lucas’ praises was fellow redshirt-senior cornerback Jack Jones. Jones, who transferred from USC prior to last season, had a well-documented off the field incident before coming to ASU. He has since then turned his life around since transferring to ASU before the start of last season, and something Lucas attributes to spirituality.





“Man, I love Jack like a brother,” Lucas explained. “Just seeing where he was to where he is now. You can’t give anything other than the credit to God. Every day he’s getting bigger and better. And every day, he’s getting smarter and wiser.





“I think with me and him on the field at the same time and going over techniques with each other, I think we’re just going to be unstoppable this year.”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!