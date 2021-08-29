Lucas, Fields detail defense’s efforts to solidify strengths, reduce errors

On Jan. 1, 1997, the Arizona State Sun Devils made their most recent appearance at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. It’s been 24 years since then.





ASU graduate student corner and captain Chase Lucas is 24 years old, and almost anyone who knows anything about Sun Devil Football in the Valley knows what number he wears on the back of his maroon and gold jersey. His Twitter handle bears the number. So does his business email in his bio for recent NIL deal inquiries. Even his license plate is customized to bear the digits that are emblazed into his identity. “Two four” is what it reads.





In his sixth year in Tempe, Lucas and his peers in the secondary are a part of a bona fide defensive unit that is one of the strongest Sun Devil fans have seen in years. The talent is in place, so is the mindset; now, all that is left is to put pen to paper.





“I love the place I’m in right now,” Lucas said to reporters on Sunday. “I’m glad I could play with my brothers one last time. It’s been 24 years since we’ve been to the Rose Bowl, I’m 24 years old, and I wear the number 24, so I feel like I need to go to the casino and roll a seven or something like that. It’s going to be a big year for us.”





“It’s written in the stars, and if it’s not written in the stars, I’m going to write it myself.”





Senior safety Evan Fields, who came back for one last dance with his teammates as well, shares the same sentiment as Lucas.





“We have a lot of expectations,” Fields added. “We just have to make sure we are doing everything right and doing the things we need to do. The talent is not the issue; it’s about our mindset and focusing on the details to get things right.”





On the subject of talent, both Lucas and Fields are certainly correct. Arizona State is loaded with a legitimate two deep and beyond. Names like graduate student defensive end Tyler Johnson and graduate student nose tackle D.J. Davidson jump off the page amongst the front four. The trio of senior linebackers Darien Butler and Merlin Robertson, with graduate student Kyle Soelle in tow, have been playing together for years. Lucas, Fields, and graduate students DeAndre Pierce at safety and Jack Jones at corner round out an incredible first-team defense.





The two deep carries some potent stars as well. Graduate transfer Travez Moore headlines the group with his electric speed on the edge. Freshmen Eric Gentry and Tommi Hill each bring their own specialties and skillsets to the table at linebacker and cornerback, respectively. Redshirt freshmen linebackers Will Shaffer and Connor Soelle played together at Saguaro High School and now patrol the middle of the defense in maroon and gold in Tempe. Redshirt sophomore Cam Phillips and junior Kejuan Markham have improved significantly as a duo at the safety positions.





Arizona State has the depth, skill, and stars to shine on the defensive side of the ball. Their size might be one weakness, but Lucas thinks the group has a special trick up its sleeve to pick up any slack that is left out for the group’s size.





“We are a very fast team,” Lucas detailed. “We have a lot of guys that are running over 20, 21 miles per hour. I think that’s one thing a lot of people are probably going to overlook about us. If they think that we are little, well, that’s okay. We got something that you can’t teach, and that’s speed…. (head coach) Herm (Edwards) has been saying that we are a really fast team (too). It’s time to show it.”





As talented as the team is, the veterans know that it will only get you so far. What matters is minimizing the mistakes, an area of the game which hurt the Sun Devils significantly when playing the L.A. schools in the first half of the 2020 season.





“Talent level is not the problem,” Fields asserted. “Our coaches always tell us to make it a mental game and play smart. There’s no question that we are going to go out there, be physical and play fast; that’s just a part of what we do. We have to make sure we go out there and play smart as well.”





To keep penalties at a minimum, Fields also detailed the secondary’s efforts to focus on the type of calls that are difficult to overcome for defensive backs: holding and pass interference.





“We’ve made an emphasis in coverage to try to do a good job of not grabbing or putting our hands on receivers because we don’t need to; we just need to look at their hips and run. That all goes back to us trying to get better mentally, and that’s one thing our coaches emphasize.”





Thus, the stage is set for Arizona State’s opener on Thursday against the Thunderbirds of Southern Utah. SUU played San Jose State on Saturday night, losing 45-14 to the Spartans. Lucas, who watched the game with several teammates on defense, knows what he must prepare for.





“They are a very balanced team. They run a lot, pass a lot, and they have some good receivers,” Lucas detailed. “You can’t take them lightly, but at the end of the day, I feel like we are the better, more talented team. We just have to go out there and execute. No fouls, no penalties, no loose ends, we have to go out there and keep it tight and perfect.”





Thursday also marks the first time fans will return to return to Sun Devil Stadium since the 2019 season. On the prospect of 50,000-plus fans in the building, Lucas, the local boy from Chandler, was giddy with excitement.





“I just want to experience it all, take it all in,” Lucas explained. “I keep thinking about what it’s going to be like, especially because I haven’t seen fans in like a year and a half. I’m excited; I truly am.”





“Being an Arizona guy, if there were 85,000 fans in the stands, I’d know 70,000 of them!”





After his interviews concluded, Lucas slid over to Fields’ media scrum. Blending in with the five or six reporters corralled around the senior safety, Lucas pulled out his phone and began filming his teammate on Snapchat.





“We went the whole season last year without any fans at the games,” Fields recalled. “I’m excited to see them out there. We just want to try to go out there and make plays for them, give them something to be proud of and be excited about.”





“What do you have to say to all the Sun Devil fans out there?” Lucas said, still recording.





“Hey man, get yourself ready,” Fields replied. “The show is coming.”





