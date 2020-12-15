ASUDevils - Lucas expresses disappointment in lack of senior day as ASU preps for OSU

Life’s not fair. If this challenging and unusual year – and football season – hadn’t already made such a commonly used statement so keenly apparent, a week ordinarily reserved for standalone conference championship games did. The seventh week of the Pac-12’s late attempt to play football in 2020 has provided Herm Edwards and Arizona State another scheduling curveball.





Cancellations due to their three-week battle with a coronavirus outbreak left the Sun Devils with only three games played and one home game under their belt. Still, the powers that reside in San Francisco opted to make the Sun Devils final contest another road one, sending Arizona State to Corvallis, Oregon, for a date with Oregon State – one of two programs in the Pac-12 which has played six games (UCLA is the other), and the only which will get five home games in 2020.





At the beginning of October, the Pac-12 announced the addition of Merton Hanks as the conference’s Senior Associate Commissioner for Football Operations. Hanks’ addition was branded as a move aimed to help improve the conference’s national perception and specifically bolster its football product. Arizona State’s Vice President of University Athletics Ray Anderson expressed belief in Hanks as a decision-maker, touting the “instant credibility” he brought to the position, yet this week’s head-scratching scheduling decisions bring into question the progress the conference has made in recent months toward strengthening its brand.





After traveling to the Pacific Northwest in November of last year for a 35-34 loss to the Beavers, ASU will return to what is expected to be a cold and dreary setting against a cross-divisional opponent. Saturday’s matchup between Oregon State and Arizona State represents the third-straight season in which the two teams have met. On Monday, Edwards did his best to refrain from criticizing the conference’s decision-making regarding the schedule but expressed his disappointment for seniors like cornerback Chase Lucas, a local product who will miss out on a career-ending celebration at Sun Devil Stadium.





“When I found out that we were going to Corvallis; it kind of hurt me,” Lucas admitted Tuesday afternoon while speaking to reporters. “Really, they played four games at home. This is going to be their fifth game [at home], and I only got to play one. It kind of sucks, but you’ve just gotta shake things off at the end of the day and just go roll with the punches and hopefully end up victorious after the fight.”





The eligibility freeze provided by the NCAA this year has allowed Edwards to express a belief that over 90 percent of the roster could return for the 2021 season, but Lucas is expected and has talked as if he will leave for the NFL. A local product out of Chandler High School, Lucas celebrated Friday as part of a group of seniors which went undefeated against Arizona in the past four seasons. Without a final home game, his family’s final memories of him in maroon and gold will be experienced through another ESPN broadcast rather than a celebratory 60 minutes in Tempe.





“It is very hard for my family,” said Lucas, one of the final holdovers from the Todd Graham era whose made a great impact during Edwards’ first three seasons in Tempe. “Especially me being a senior and not playing here my last game, but I feel like they’re going to be just as excited watching me on TV.”





**





On the field, the latest 60-minute showing from Arizona State displayed signs that bode well for the future of the program. After largely unsuccessful attempts by first-year Sun Devil offensive coordinator Zak Hill to incorporate the vertical passing game into things in ASU’s first two games, things changed for the better Friday night in Tucson.





In each of the Sun Devils’ three games this season, the offensive line has had great success in the run game. The successful implementation of junior college transfer Rachaad White, freshman Chip Trayanum, and most recently, freshman Daniyel Ngata has made life easier for sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels and the ASU receiving core.





“The first two games, the rushing attack was really there,” explained Daniels, who threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another score in ASU’s 70-7 win over the Wildcats. “The more games we played and the more comfortable the receivers get, they start to get a feel for college football. What [running backs coach Shaun] Aguano is doing with the running backs room is just helping us out with play-action passes.”





In games against USC and UCLA, Daniels completed just one pass each of more than 20 yards. With the completion of 55 yards against USC coming on a swing pass to White, and a subsequent gain of 51 coming on a trick play against UCLA, the vertical passing game for Daniels had been essentially non-existent for most of 2020.





With success in the run game and safeties down in the box to help assist in stopping that, Arizona State manufactured more success in their third game of the season. Against the Wildcats, the Sun Devils found their first consistent success throwing the ball vertically, as Daniels completed four passes, which went for gains of more than 20-plus, and several others that went for 10-plus.





“Defenses are so focused on stopping the run it just opens up vertically from the outside in,” Daniels said, “and you’ve seen that we hit a couple of those shots last week.”





“It always helps the passing game and opening things up,” said Hill of the ASU rushing attack, which currently averages 227.3 rushing yards per game. “When safeties are down five yards trying to get into run fits, it gives you opportunities down the field. I think that was shown a little bit this last game. We ran the ball effectively and then had some shots that we were able to take and hit those.”





Although the outcomes were different; Hill expressed a belief that the same opportunities were presented the week prior against UCLA. The difference? More reps and more comfort from the Sun Devil signal-caller has eased Daniels’ nerves in a new offense and added confidence to his throws.





“We talked about it last week. Some games you’re in, and sometimes you hit those shots, and things work, and you’re putting points up,” said Hill. “Some games you miss a couple, and then you get tight, and you don’t put the points up that you were hoping to.”





As Arizona State winds down the 2020 season – the possibility of a fifth game for the Sun Devils could be determined by the outcome of Saturday’s contest in Corvallis – the building blocks for 2021 and beyond are beginning to take shape. In total, 21 ASU freshman took snaps during the win over Arizona, helping aid Edwards in his goal of learning about the youth on his roster.





After implementing a talented young group of receivers, Daniels has displayed excitement for what’s to come offensively for ASU, whether that be the rest of this season or next fall. That starts this week in a matchup, and weather condition, which the sophomore quarterback said will test the Sun Devils as much mentally as physically.





“There’s not really anything that we can do physically to prepare for it,” said Daniels, who surpassed 4,000 yards of total offense during ASU’s win over Arizona. “We don’t know if we’re going to get rain, might get snow. We don’t know what we’re going to get.”





As Edwards and ASU head into another national signing day Wednesday, Lucas complimented the strides taken by the younger talent on the defense, as well as the direction the program is headed.





“The young men [in the defensive back’s room] are doing a phenomenal job,” said Lucas, a four-year starter for the Sun Devils. “I just try to lead by example and give them some words of encouragement, some words of wisdom, and just hope that they take it and run with it like I did with the people that were before me. I’m excited to watch them play and watch them grow and do things the Sun Devil way.”





