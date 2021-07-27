Lole and West on Outland Trophy Watch List, Johnson on Nagurski Watch List

A trio of leaders on the Sun Devils’ line of scrimmage have been recognized by some of the most prestigious awards and each earned a nod of their respective preseason watchlists.

Junior defensive lineman Jermayne Lole and sophomore offensive lineman Dohnovan Lole have been named to the Outland Trophy preseason watch list for the nation's top lineman and junior defensive lineman Tyler Johnson's has been selected to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list for the national defensive player of the year.





Lole enjoyed an outstanding junior season, thriving after an offseason move to the inside and the 3-technique defensive tackle. He was named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention by the league's coaches for the second consecutive season, He posted 24 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Lole forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, and knocked down two passes in 2020. The junior was also the highest-graded defensive interior player in the Pac-12 last season with a score of 85.9 - 3.3 points more than any other conference player and good for 13th among all FBS interior linemen. He was the third-highest graded defensive lineman when playing three-technique on the year.

West nabs his second preseason after being named to the Rimington Award watch list for the nation's top center and is considered by some as a Top 10 prospect at that role in the 2022 NFL draft. Coming into 2020, he was last year’s first Team returning freshman All-American and culminated that season as an All-Pac-12 First Team selection. Not only was he not credited with a sack last season, but he also played a key part in aiding the Sun Devils, averaging over 264 yards per game on the ground, the highest total since the 1981 season. West was named Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week after ASU's 70-7 victory over Arizona. He was Pro Football Focus's highest-graded guard in the entire league and the sixth-highest graded offensive lineman overall as well. West allowed just two quarterback pressures this season, which was tied for the fourth-fewest in the FBS among guards with at least 120 pass blocking reps. It was also the lowest tally for a guard in the Pac-12.