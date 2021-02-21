ASUDevils - Local ties, relationships are intriguing for ASU prospect Xavier Nwankpa

Rivals 250 defensive back and the #1 ranked player (Per Rivals) in the state of Iowa, Xavier Nwankpa, flew to the Grand Canyon State on Friday night to play with national local powerhouse, Tucson Turf, in the Battle 7 on 7 Phoenix tournament this weekend. The 6’2 190-pound safety from Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa, trimmed his 25 + offer sheet down to twelve schools a little on New Year’s Day this year, with the Arizona State Sun Devils making the cut.

With a growing relationship with Sun Devil’s defensive backs coach, Chris Hawkins, and the NFL playing experience that Sun Devil defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator Antonio Pierce has, the Sun Devil offer is intriguing to Nwankpa, to say the least.

“I definitely have a good relationship with the DB’s coach at (ASU) Coach Hawkins and Coach (Antonio) Pierce; we’ve been talking for a while,” said Nwankpa. “(Coach Hawkins) is a young coach and (he) makes it easy to relate to. With (Coach Pierce) he just knows what it takes to get to the next level…how hard you have to work; he can help with the development to get to the next level. The relationships with the coaching staff that’s why they’re on that 12 (list).”

The many NFL ties that the Sun Devil staff has is another reason why the Sun Devils made the cut of the twelve teams back in January. Nwankpa said that the Sun Devil staff and himself have grown a stronger relationship.

“It’s a great coaching staff with all of their NFL ties and experience,” said Nwankpa. “…The (Arizona State coaches) with their NFL and college careers … they had so they know what it takes to take your game to that next level.”

Having the year-round sunshine that the state of Arizona possesses is also a selling point in Nwankpa’s recruitment. The temperature of Phoenix on Saturday peaked at 76-degrees, just a tad bit warmer than Nwankpa’s hometown in Iowa, which hit a high of 34-degrees the same day. Nwankpa said whenever he gets the green light to do so, a trip back down to Tempe will be in the works.

“It’s definitely much warmer than where I’m from,” said Nwankpa. “…The location of Arizona is just fun and has a great environment … I’d want to visit Tempe because of the strong relationships I have with the coaches, which puts (Arizona State) in a good spot with my recruitment. Just to get the whole vibe (in Tempe) and see what all (Arizona State) is about with my own eyes.”

Nwankpa was planning on cutting his list sooner, but with the dead period being extended once again, the 4-Star defensive back will continue to wait until he can visit more schools.

“I really don’t know; I’m hoping for some positive news soon. I was looking forward to taking some visits this Spring, but that just got shut down. I was planning on committing to a school before my senior season, but that’s now changed.”

Nwankpa is rated as the #79th player in the country in the Rivals 250 rankings, and the 4-star safety certainly has the film to back up. This past fall in the 2020 season, Nwankpa racked up 41 total tackles and snagged six interceptions, one of those he returned for a touchdown. Nwankpa is a vicious hitter and a true ballhawk in the secondary.

Nwankpa does a great job of filling the alley from his deep safety position, coming downhill with a full head of steam to lay out opposing ball carriers. He does a great job of wrapping up and bringing his hips through contact on every hit. He’s a pure athlete who also shined offensively, racking up 792 all-purpose yards and ten touchdowns in his Junior campaign.