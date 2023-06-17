Local DL Ramar Williams discusses ASU pledge
When it comes to increasing the efforts in recruiting the state of Arizona, first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have certainly put their words into action. For the second time this week, the Sun Devils landed another in-state commit as 6-3 255-pound Mesa Eastmark defensive lineman Ramar Williams pledged to ASU during his Tempe trip.
“I knew before my visit that I was going to commit,” Williams admitted, “So, it was pretty easy decision to make. (Defensive line) Coach Amey and (Head) Coach Dillingham made it really easy. I love those guys, and they’re great coaches. They put so much (recruiting) effort into me already, and I haven’t even started being on the team yet. I love what they’re doing, and they’re good people. Playing close to home, close to my family, was a big part too because they can come out and support me.”
“My host was (current ASU offensive lineman) Isaia Glass; I’ve known him forever. He told how players live their everyday life and what their gameday routine is like if they’re home or away. He’s a great dude. I’ve been on campus two times, and they offered me two weeks ago. On this visit, I learned about the school’s academics, how they operate in their classes, and having counselors there to help you out with school. They were talking about how they will give you all the guidance you need to be successful, but it’s up to you to make it. It’s just a great school, and they have state of the art locker rooms and weight room.”
As a junior for Eastmark, who captured the 3A state title with a 13-1 mark, Williams was one the most significant contributors on defense, posting 71 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss, 6.5 sacks, and 18 quarterback hurries for the Firebirds. The defensive lineman said he’s being recruited as a 3-technique tackle and possesses many traits that are attractive to the ASU staff.
“Coach Amey says I bring dominance and quickness,” Williams described. “He said I’m violent with my hands, and I’m the type of player who causes disruption. He said that I can move around to defensive end if he needs me there because I’m versatile.
“Coach Dillingham said he loved my game. He believes and sees what I can do for the program, how I can be in the future for the Sun Devils, and how productive I can be.”
Williams’s only other offer was Northern Arizona, and he is scheduled to graduate in December. Now with his college recruiting process behind him, he looks forward to a strong senior year which will adequately prepare him for the next level.
“My goal is to get bigger, get stronger in the weight room,” Williams remarked, “get to that college D-I level size and build muscle. I just want to go out there, perform and play well.”
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!