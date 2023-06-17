When it comes to increasing the efforts in recruiting the state of Arizona, first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have certainly put their words into action. For the second time this week, the Sun Devils landed another in-state commit as 6-3 255-pound Mesa Eastmark defensive lineman Ramar Williams pledged to ASU during his Tempe trip.

“I knew before my visit that I was going to commit,” Williams admitted, “So, it was pretty easy decision to make. (Defensive line) Coach Amey and (Head) Coach Dillingham made it really easy. I love those guys, and they’re great coaches. They put so much (recruiting) effort into me already, and I haven’t even started being on the team yet. I love what they’re doing, and they’re good people. Playing close to home, close to my family, was a big part too because they can come out and support me.”





“My host was (current ASU offensive lineman) Isaia Glass; I’ve known him forever. He told how players live their everyday life and what their gameday routine is like if they’re home or away. He’s a great dude. I’ve been on campus two times, and they offered me two weeks ago. On this visit, I learned about the school’s academics, how they operate in their classes, and having counselors there to help you out with school. They were talking about how they will give you all the guidance you need to be successful, but it’s up to you to make it. It’s just a great school, and they have state of the art locker rooms and weight room.”

As a junior for Eastmark, who captured the 3A state title with a 13-1 mark, Williams was one the most significant contributors on defense, posting 71 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss, 6.5 sacks, and 18 quarterback hurries for the Firebirds. The defensive lineman said he’s being recruited as a 3-technique tackle and possesses many traits that are attractive to the ASU staff.