Nearly a month ago, Scottsdale Chapparal defensive back Plas Johnson was offered by the Sun Devils, and this past weekend marked the second time he was on an on-campus visit. The obvious proximity to home is certainly appealing, yet Johnson did specify other aspects that did resonate with him during his trip.

“(Cornerbacks) Coach Carrington is recruiting me, and he’s a cool dude. He can get serious when it’s time to lock in, and that’s something I need, especially when I go to the college level. I liked the schemes and how he was running his defense. If I went there, there’s a good chance I could develop at that place pretty well.”

“I liked it a lot,” Johnson said of his visit. “I like what they’re providing; I really do like all the coaches and players. It was smooth. I was impressed with how the coaches were being straight up. They weren’t just saying stuff because they were recruiting me. So, I felt like I could actually get to know them, and they were actually getting to know me. All those coaches are experienced too, which is good, and they have gone through different colleges and top schools.

As a junior for the Firebirds, Johnson posted one of the best stat lines of any in-state receiver tallying 88 receptions in ten games, registering 1,157 yards and ten touchdowns. Johnson remarked that his offensive skills are appealing to the Sun Devil staff who is in search of ball-hawking defensive backs.

“He said that I play fluent at corner,” Johnson described.” Because I don’t play that much corner, he was saying that for as much experience as I have, it was impressive. I like their (ASU’s) scheme because they have a good mix of press and playing off (the ball). So I like how flexible they are with things because it’s easier to recognize certain stuff. I like their 4-2-5 scheme.





Johnson admitted that playing close to home wouldn’t be the guiding factor in his ultimate college choice, yet he also recognized the benefits of being at a school that is a short car trip from his family. He added that the other aspects of ASU, some of them non-football related, carried an even bigger appeal.





“I like the academics there because I’m looking forward to hopefully majoring in business,” Johnson noted, “and they have a good business school. I like the campus a lot too, and Tempe is a nice college town, and when you go outside of it, you have a bigger city, so I like that kind of a mix.”





Johnson has offers from BYU, Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Washington, and Washington State, among others. Kansas State, another school offering the Chapparal standout, will host him for a visit this upcoming weekend. Johnson said that he generally expects to make a summer decision prior to his season opener but didn’t have a specific date for that forthcoming pledge.





“I’m looking for a school that will be real with me,” Johnson commented. “I want to play for coaches who I’m able to actually talk to, and it’s not like I’m trying to force myself talking to them. I want to go to a place where I can feel the energy there.”