“Big guys take time to develop. The bigger you are the longer it takes for your coordination, all of that stuff. It’s even the same thing with rookie offensive lineman in the NFL. Talking to NFL players, those guys, even at that level, are the last guys that develop at their level. What we’ve seen out of him is, being as big as he is -- he’s a giant human -- and just having his feet up underneath him. When he first got here, it is just kind of tough for those big guys with the speed and quickness of the D-lineman, especially against our defense where they do a lot of stuff, slanting, and stuff like that. And now, the game has slowed down and his feet have gotten faster. You can tell a huge difference right now from when he first got here.”

“Absolutely. And that (new four-game redshirt) rule, I’m still trying to wrap my mind around this new rule. You do this for as long as I’ve been doing it and then all of the sudden you spring it on somebody they can play four games and still redshirt -- it’s still weird to me. But I’m very thankful we saved time for (Porter) so that he can still redshirt and play in this bowl game. I think now that I’ve gone through this new rule I really, really like it and I think it helps the kids. I think it’s a great rule because they get a chance to do something that you have on film that you can help them better prepare for going into the spring where they’re actually going to be eligible to play.”

Edwards had mentioned that he views this bowl game as looking ahead, is Porter the perfect case for that? A guy that is going to redshirt but can get a jump on next year.

“That could be. To try and find out where he’s going to line up and all that stuff. In some ways it might make it a little tougher and some ways it’ll make it easier because they’re probably not going to have to be concerned with … some defenses predicate their coverages based upon where a certain guy lines up and I don’t think they’re going to look at us and be like, ‘Oh, there’s a particular guy we have to stop.’”

“You know, once practice starts, once I cross the white stripes, I’m kind of a little different. II don’t really think about stuff like that, I just think about each player’s individual rep and try to find ways to nit-pick every rep so they understand details win games. Obviously, we’ll miss his production and all that stuff. When you get out to practice and practice starts, as a coach, and it’s the same way when someone gets hurt.”

ASU’s offensive coordinator isn’t too concerned about not having his star wide receiver for the bowl game, but breaking in a new signal caller next season will be a whole different challenge. Here are the quotes from Rob Likens’ weekly media availability session.

Is the bowl game in preparing for next year or does it simply put a bow on this season?





“It’s good because you look at our offense: Manny (Wilkins) is going to be gone and you have a couple offensive linemen but for the most part, all of our skill (guys) are coming back. So, I told them today in the meetings was, ‘Every practice.’ If you guys were out there today early, I kind of got a little loud but every second when you cross that white stripe is an opportunity you’re investing in your future. And you can’t waste any opportunity. I don’t care what bowl game it is, whether it’s the Rose Bowl or if we’re playing in the Coca-Cola Bowl or whatever bowl comes up. None of that matters. Every second you’re out on that practice field, that’s what I’m trying to get these guys to understand if they ever want to get to championship level, every second is an opportunity to invest in your future. And that’s all of our jobs. When I see people taking it lightly, as a coach, you just can’t stand it. To me, that’s what this whole bowl experience is about. Yeah, we’re going to have fun. We’re going to go down there and all that good stuff, hang out in Vegas. But they better take this thing seriously and we’re looking at each player, each rep like, ‘Hey man, your job is not secure going into the spring there buddy. Don’t think that it is on both sides of the ball.’ That’s something that Herm talks about a lot: Competition. And you can go out there and lose your job today if you’re going to practice like that. I was just trying to get their attention and get them to understand how important these bowl practices are for their individual future and collective for our team.”





In his last game as a Sun Devil, how important is the Las Vegas Bowl to Manny Wilkins?





“As a competitor, Manny is a fierce competitor. You don’t have to worry about Manny not being ready to play in this game. The last thing he can envision is him walking off his last game in college losing a football game as the losing quarterback. I think it’s extremely important to him and it’s also, it’s an investment in his future. I’m sure he wants to play at the next level and he doesn’t want to go out there and lay an egg on national TV on his last ballgame. So, I think he’s going to be very, very excited to play and that’s all I’ve seen from him, his willingness to prepare for this game has been really good.”





What is injured redshirt freshman quarterback Ryan Kelley’s status?





“Still right now, after his shoulder surgery, he’s still in the process of healing from that so that’s one of those deals where it’s like any … it’s like a Tommy John surgery to a pitcher. There’s a lot of success but then there’s a lot of times where there isn’t, so you don’t know until they try and come back from it. So, we’re really not going to be able to see that until he’s 100 percent can go out there and throw 100 balls in a practice and then go and do it again, and then do it two out of three days and not feel any discomfort and, ‘Oh, I have to sit,’ all that stuff, ‘I’ve got to sit out.’ So, we’re not going to make any decisions and I can’t tell you because I haven’t seen him do anything. So that’s where we’re at now with him.”





Will offensive lineman Casey Tucker be able to play?





“Oh yeah, Tucker’s practicing. He’s playing. He’s ready to go. It’s going to be like going into our last game but Tucker will be starting at left guard and you’ll have Alex Losoya and Steven (Miller) over there at right and the usual lineup.”





Some have said that Fresno State’s defense could be one of the best you face all year, is that what you’ve seen?





“Absolutely. Statistically, they are the best defense we’ve faced. And they’re athletic, they’re long. Their middle linebacker is a Sunday player. The secondary doesn’t back up, they just sit there and squat on everything. They make it hard for you. They’re really athletic and fast, they get off blocks. They’re giving up 13 points a game over a 13-game season, that’s like incredible. ESPN picked us to lose by 16 points so, I mean, that’s where we stand right now. They did. Herm’s friends. That’s where we’re at right now. And that’s the belief and the perception of how good they are. I don’t know if you guys remember in 2012 when I was at Louisiana Tech, let me tell you, we would have hung 45 points on almost every Pac-12 team we played because we were good on offense and we were in the WAC. Sometimes teams at the non-Power 5, man they can build up to have a year where they could go into the Big 12, they could go into the Pac-12 and compete for the conference championship. I mean, easily that could happen. Fresno is having one of those years where they could have been in our conference and easily been all the way at the end fighting for the conference championship. They’re good.”





Do you think Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford has gotten that program back to where it is right now?





“Oh absolutely. He did a phenomenal job at Cal. I was on the staff that followed him and his ability to recruit, he had some great players there. I know he’s a hard-nosed coach, the players are always going to be tough. He’s going to go out and recruit athletes, he’s going to get guys there. If you remember his time at Cal, there were some serious dudes that rolled through Cal at the time. He goes out, he does a good job recruiting then, on top of it, he takes the talent and he puts a good product on the field as far as execution is concerned. I think that’s where, there’s a lot of talented teams out there, I mean you guys saw that we faced some of them and beat them this year, but they execute at a high level on both sides of the ball. After talking with (defensive coordinator) Danny (Gonzales), they do a really good job.”





What kind of scheme does Fresno State run and who do they remind you of?





“(They remind me) of us. They’re a four-man front and then they’re not, they’re a three-man front. Then they look like we do sometimes, guys flying everywhere, they try to fool the quarterback, they try to give you a two-shell and then it rolls to one at the last second. And then they roll strong to the field and they give you looks for the quarterback pre-snap and then they take those looks away right at the snap of the ball which makes it hard. But it also opens up holes and gaps and you just, as an offense, you just have to find them. They’re going to be there, you just have to find them. They rely on havoc and slanting and blitzing to give the offense problems.”





There are a lot of moving parts but when you think about replacing Manny next season, how difficult will that be?





“Extremely. I tell guys this all the time, you know I was on the staff at Cal when we started Jared Goff as a true freshman and we went 1-11 so that ought to tell you how hard it is when you’re starting a new quarterback, a freshman quarterback. If we are, I don’t know. It’s very hard, it’s very hard, it’s an uphill battle. Because all of the things that you take for granted with a three-year starter or an experienced three-year guy like Manny is, you know, he walks into my room and we’re watching film and I can go, “OK, if they give you that look, check to this.’ ‘Got it.’ ‘If they look to this, check to this.’ You start a quarterback for the first time and he’s just trying not to embarrass himself out there. He’s not thinking like Manny’s thinking like, “OK, yeah. Boom. Boom. Boom,’ like in the Arizona game when (Manny) checks to the run that scores us a touchdown to Eno off of the look. I don’t know if you’re going to get that out of a quarterback that’s not experienced. He’s just going to be, ‘Oh man,’ snap the ball and not get killed.”







