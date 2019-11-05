After losing two straight games for the first time on the season the Arizona State Sun Devils have found themselves in a sort of rut.



A team filled with more than two dozen freshmen that have seen the field this year is looking to get back on track following the back-to-back losses.

The key to overcoming their shortcomings comes in the shape of looking at the team’s few lone seniors on the team with a trio playing on the team’s offensive line.

“You start looking at your seniors and your older guys,” Likens admitted. “You would like to look at other guys that are on the front lines because those are usually the guys that are [like senior center Cohl Cabral, senior right tackle Steven Miller, and senior left guard Alex Losoya]. Those are the guys that have been around here and have the experience of winning games and losing games. They have the mindset ─ how do you attack? How do you do that? How to approach that?”

Relying on these upperclassmen gives a team that is full of youth a sense of maturity and experience that would otherwise be obsolete.

Despite hitting a sort of a midseason cold stretch, Likens believes his upperclassmen, especially along the line, are ready to right the ship. This comes after Likens gave each of his linemen a phone call on Monday night to check-in leading up to a matchup against USC.

“I was just talking to them about their thoughts and their attitudes,” Likens stated. “You know, where’s the team at and the emotion of the team and things seem to be great. Guys are just wanting to get the bad taste out of their mouth. You look for the older, experienced guys to do that and lead these guys in the right way.”

While Likens will look for his older and more experienced players to lead the way in terms of leadership, he also looks for it from his all freshmen quarterback room.

Even with a true freshman at both starting quarterback and backup quarterback, Likens pushes his team’s quarterbacks to step up and lead in particular situations.

“There are times I tell the quarterbacks that part of leadership is sometimes you’ve got to create things,” Likens said. Sometimes you have to step outside your comfort zone and maybe a little bit — you don’t it to be fake, the energy and enthusiasm and that stuff. People see through that. It actually has a negative deal to it and so you don’t want them to be fake. You want it to be authentic. But I do tell them, ‘Hey, this is the time where you need to be a little more vocal.’ This is a time where leadership is built in adverse times.”

This leadership by his freshmen isn’t something he expects to come easy for starting quarterback Jayden Daniels or backup Joey Yellen but is something that gets better day by day with practice.

The duo isn’t the loudest or most vocal player on the team by any stretch of the imagination, but this moment of adversity gives both players a chance to display leadership.

For Likens, it’s not the leadership that happens during high points of the season, but the moments that happen during low points that matter the most.

“It’s easy to be a leader when it’s sunny and 70 degrees outside,” Likens admitted. “Anybody can do that. It’s hard when everything is challenging all around you. If you think you’re out there leading and you turn around and nobody is following you, somebody said before, ‘That’s just taking a walk.’ You have to look back and people are following you.”

Leading is even more difficult nowadays according to Likens given players now days preferring not to get into verbal altercations with other plays.

This lack of holding each other accountable makes it even harder when players do take the step to say something as it now holds a sense of a rarity in today’s game.

“There’s not as much holding each other verbally accountable and stepping out of that comfort zone anymore,” Likens stated. “Kids just don’t do that, so when they do it, you got to be careful, because it could turn into a hostile situation. So, you’re always monitoring, you’re always talking to the kids about it.”

For Daniels, his leadership style is hard to describe for those who even spend a large amount of time around him such as Likens.

Even with his style being hard to describe, it’s no secret that Daniels has been an effective leader at the quarterback position despite being a true freshman.

His leadership stems from a sense of riding an even keel mentality at all times even while the team’s emotions face a sort of roller coaster effect.

“He’s not emotional,” Likens admitted. “He’s just not. Sometimes emotions can definitely be taken negatively and he’s not like that. He’s the same guy. He’s very, very consistent. When you’re around him it’s just, he has that ‘it’ factor that you believe things are going to be OK. That’s the thing. It’s hard to put a finger on. It’s not words that he says. It’s really just how he carries himself every day. He never gets too down and he never gets too up. I think that’s the special quality that he has.”

The combination of Daniels and the team’s experience heavy offensive line will look to get things back on track against a USC team that is no easier challenge than the team’s previous two games against UCLA and Utah.

For Likens, USC provides a talented and quick defense that flies to the ball and a challenge that the Sun Devils will attempt to overcome.

“Oh my gosh, do those guys run to the ball and are they athletic,” Likens said. “The twitchiest defense we will face all year, without a doubt. Athletic on the front end and they’re going to run to the football. So, it just represents a pretty big challenge.”

