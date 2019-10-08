Likens confident in ASU's offense to match high powered WSU unit
Anytime you go against a Mike Leach-led team, the question that usually follows is one that involves the number of points put on the board and if your team can keep up.
Mike Leach’s 2019 Washington State squad is no exception. The Cougars come into Tempe averaging a whopping 44.8 points per game, almost twice as much as the Sun Devils 22.8 points per game.
So, the question remains ─ can the Sun Devils keep up in a shootout with the explosive offense led by Leach?
Offensive coordinator addressed this question head-on during his weekly press conference as he took questions ranging from the team’s ability to run the ball to what he focused on during the bye week.
Likens confident in his offense in a shootout
When asked if his team could keep up with a team as high powered offense as Washington State, one that put up 63 points early in the season, he instantly replied with a simple “Yes.”
After a short pause, the team’s offensive coordinator continued “I think our offense is built to be able to do that.”
While Likens is confident his team is constructed to keep up with other high-powered offenses, the team has not shown the ability to do so this year.
The Sun Devils have only eclipsed the 30-point mark twice this season in matchups against Colorado and Kent State.
The Cougars, on the other hand, have scored 58 points or more in three of their matchups and have only failed to get to the 30-point mark once in the first five games in a 38-13 loss to Utah.
If ASU can keep up with this air raid attack it won’t be without sacrifices as the team will have to leave its offensive line in more one on one situations than normal.
“You’re going to leave some people on some islands,” Likens admitted. “You can’t protect people when you do that if you get into a shooting match and you’re just dropping back and throwing it. Yeah, you’re going to see the deficiencies at times and things like that but it is what it is ─ you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. I feel very comfortable getting in a game like that.”
Ground attack looks to build off performance against Cal
After rushing for only one 100-yard performance in the team’s first four games, Eno Benjamin once again found the century mark against Cal alongside a three-touchdown performance.
The mark was a sign that it may just be time for the team’s running attack to take off and resume its performance it had a season ago.
The key to success? A sense of continuity among the team’s offensive line, a luxury the team wasn’t able to afford the first few weeks of the season.
“It all comes down to having the same offensive line in there for three weeks in a row,” Likens stated. “Now hopefully, four weeks in a row. It’s all communication, it’s all the experience showing up with Cohl making the calls, Alex Loysoa right next to him.”
Like previously mentioned this wasn’t the case early in the season as the team was constantly shuffling the offensive line after injuries and other matters took players away from the line.
During this time Likens preached that it wasn’t going to be an overnight fix given the youth of makeshift offensive line at the time.
Now that those players, including two true freshmen, have had some time on the field, Likens and the offense is starting to see a turnaround.
“A couple of weeks ago we all wanted to snap our fingers and this thing to be completely fixed,” Likens said. “It’s not, it’s going to be a process. Those guys are still young, they haven’t gotten any older, they may two weeks older but it’s not like they’re going to start playing like seniors either. There’s still growing to be growing pains and things we have to live with and try to get them better in practice every week ─ which they’ve done.”
New DC: How it affects the look and play of the Cougars defense
Washington State’s defensive coordinator, Tracy Claeys, resigned just two weeks after his defense gave up 50 second-half points in a loss to UCLA.
The Cougars have not played a game since Claeys resigned on Oct. 4 and have since turned to Roc Bellantoni and Darcel McBath to take over the duties for the remainder of the year.
What changes can the Sun Devils expect?
“You don’t know,” Likens admitted. “All you can do is guess. I don’t want to overthink it, but it does cross your mind. What happened? Why? What are they going to change? What is the change going to be? We’re not going to know until the game starts. It does lay in the back of your mind a little bit but there’s really nothing you can do to prepare for that because you don’t know.”
While Likens doesn’t exactly know what is going to change, he doesn’t want to waste time trying to predict what the team will adjust based on the two coaches ' history.
“You don’t want to just start chasing ghosts,” Likens said. “Hey, where did that guy coach 10 years ago? Let’s go watch some film from 1974, I’m not going to do that. You could do that if you wanted to, but we just have to go with what our game plan was before it happened.”
Tight ends look to up production following the bye week
Six weeks into the season there has been one position in particular that has been somewhat of a letdown for Arizona State.
The tight ends.
Through the first five games on the year, the group has combined for six total catches split between Curtis Hodges with four and one for each Nolan Matthews and Tommy Hudson.
While the group’s overall production in the passing attack hasn’t been up to par with the rest of the team, Likens is pleased with what he’s seen from the group.
“Very pleased with Curtis Hodges,” Likens stated. “It gives us a lot of flexibility on offense to be just a different personnel grouping team. We can also give different presentations to defenses as well especially with Curtis Hodges who was a former wide receiver. We’re able to do some different things there and give the defenses looks so that he makes us more unpredictable which makes an offense better.”
This sense and ability to be able to do so many different things is one the Sun Devils will rely on heading into the remainder of the year.
They will do so with a focus on getting this position group in a more involved role and given Daniels more options on the offensive side of the ball.
“I’d like for it to increase,” Likens said of the number of targets the tight ends have gotten. “It’s one of the things we looked at in the bye week was tight end production, how we can get more tight end production, what we can do. We’re trying to do that. We’ve had those guys in concepts, the ball may not have found them yet, but they’ve been out there running the routes.”
Bye week essential for self-reflection and plans moving forward
During the team’s bye week, the Sun Devils did a complete self-evaluation. Despite the team’s 4-1 start to the season, the team had several areas to address and revamp for the remainder of Pac-12 play.
“We looked at every plan we ran,” Likens said. “What we did good, where the ball was going? Kind of like where does Jayden like to throw the ball, what does he like, what does he stay away from? We saw some things watching the film which allowed us to cut down on some things, take things out that he’s not 100% comfortable with. That helped us out tremendously. We looked at our third downs, our production there. Where we were doing pretty good on third downs, what area, and where were we poor at and how could we improve it? Hopefully, that will pay off, looking at those things.”
The ability to go back and look at games from earlier in the season is a luxury that coaches are not always afforded given the fast-paced nature of having a game week in and week out.
This time and ability to go back was one that allowed Likens and the rest of the team’s coaches to sit down and set a path for the team in the remaining games this season.
“It was very helpful just not having the pressure of having a game that week,” Likens admitted. “Where you can come in the office and sit in here for 12-14 hours on a Friday and relax knowing that you’re not playing a game. Sit down and do nothing uninterrupted but watch film just over and over again. You start to see hey this is what we struggle with, this is what we're good at, this is what we need to do more of, this is what we need to stay away from ─ we’re not executing that very well. It was a tremendous help. I’m glad we even have two of them. I’m looking forward to the next one where I can sit down after these next three games and do the same thing.”
Daniels’ football IQ is special, but he is still an 18-year old
When it comes to freshman Jayden Daniels’ performance on the field, his talent is evident.
But when it comes to the 18-year old’s football IQ and his ability to understand the X’s and O’s of the game, it’s where he truly stands out.
“He’s really special in that area,” Likens admitted. “He frustrates me a little bit because he’s only 18 years old, so he does 18-year-old things. My whole room, these guys at HBO, they were in there today and they can’t quit giggling at the television cameras. I’m like common guys you know what I’m saying. They think it’s funny, they’re just kids. One thing he’s able to do ─ he sees the field like a seasoned veteran. It’s just very unique. He’s able to multitask too, he’s able to listen to me while I’m talking and he’s looking at the field and looking around, he’s able to do all those things. He’s kind of way ahead of the game in that area.”
During the team’s bye week, Likens admitted on Saturday he took a little time off from film study and sat down and watched college football. And he watched a lot of it.
The offensive coordinator focused in on games with other young quarterbacks just like his own. His takeaway from the weekend?
“I watched a lot of young quarterbacks and I’m like I’m glad we got this guy.”
