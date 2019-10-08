



Anytime you go against a Mike Leach-led team, the question that usually follows is one that involves the number of points put on the board and if your team can keep up.

Mike Leach’s 2019 Washington State squad is no exception. The Cougars come into Tempe averaging a whopping 44.8 points per game, almost twice as much as the Sun Devils 22.8 points per game.

So, the question remains ─ can the Sun Devils keep up in a shootout with the explosive offense led by Leach?

Offensive coordinator addressed this question head-on during his weekly press conference as he took questions ranging from the team’s ability to run the ball to what he focused on during the bye week.

Likens confident in his offense in a shootout

When asked if his team could keep up with a team as high powered offense as Washington State, one that put up 63 points early in the season, he instantly replied with a simple “Yes.”

After a short pause, the team’s offensive coordinator continued “I think our offense is built to be able to do that.”

While Likens is confident his team is constructed to keep up with other high-powered offenses, the team has not shown the ability to do so this year.

The Sun Devils have only eclipsed the 30-point mark twice this season in matchups against Colorado and Kent State.

The Cougars, on the other hand, have scored 58 points or more in three of their matchups and have only failed to get to the 30-point mark once in the first five games in a 38-13 loss to Utah.

If ASU can keep up with this air raid attack it won’t be without sacrifices as the team will have to leave its offensive line in more one on one situations than normal.

“You’re going to leave some people on some islands,” Likens admitted. “You can’t protect people when you do that if you get into a shooting match and you’re just dropping back and throwing it. Yeah, you’re going to see the deficiencies at times and things like that but it is what it is ─ you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. I feel very comfortable getting in a game like that.”

Ground attack looks to build off performance against Cal

After rushing for only one 100-yard performance in the team’s first four games, Eno Benjamin once again found the century mark against Cal alongside a three-touchdown performance.

The mark was a sign that it may just be time for the team’s running attack to take off and resume its performance it had a season ago.

The key to success? A sense of continuity among the team’s offensive line, a luxury the team wasn’t able to afford the first few weeks of the season.

“It all comes down to having the same offensive line in there for three weeks in a row,” Likens stated. “Now hopefully, four weeks in a row. It’s all communication, it’s all the experience showing up with Cohl making the calls, Alex Loysoa right next to him.”

Like previously mentioned this wasn’t the case early in the season as the team was constantly shuffling the offensive line after injuries and other matters took players away from the line.

During this time Likens preached that it wasn’t going to be an overnight fix given the youth of makeshift offensive line at the time.

Now that those players, including two true freshmen, have had some time on the field, Likens and the offense is starting to see a turnaround.

“A couple of weeks ago we all wanted to snap our fingers and this thing to be completely fixed,” Likens said. “It’s not, it’s going to be a process. Those guys are still young, they haven’t gotten any older, they may two weeks older but it’s not like they’re going to start playing like seniors either. There’s still growing to be growing pains and things we have to live with and try to get them better in practice every week ─ which they’ve done.”

New DC: How it affects the look and play of the Cougars defense

Washington State’s defensive coordinator, Tracy Claeys, resigned just two weeks after his defense gave up 50 second-half points in a loss to UCLA.

The Cougars have not played a game since Claeys resigned on Oct. 4 and have since turned to Roc Bellantoni and Darcel McBath to take over the duties for the remainder of the year.

What changes can the Sun Devils expect?

“You don’t know,” Likens admitted. “All you can do is guess. I don’t want to overthink it, but it does cross your mind. What happened? Why? What are they going to change? What is the change going to be? We’re not going to know until the game starts. It does lay in the back of your mind a little bit but there’s really nothing you can do to prepare for that because you don’t know.”

While Likens doesn’t exactly know what is going to change, he doesn’t want to waste time trying to predict what the team will adjust based on the two coaches ' history.

“You don’t want to just start chasing ghosts,” Likens said. “Hey, where did that guy coach 10 years ago? Let’s go watch some film from 1974, I’m not going to do that. You could do that if you wanted to, but we just have to go with what our game plan was before it happened.”