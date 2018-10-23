ASU’s offensive coordinator always makes sure to support his players regardless of what the scoreboard reads. He was full of encouragement for his signal caller and in return he has been impressed by the senior’s mindset going into this week’s road game at USC.

Here are Likens’ quotes from his weekly press conference:

On how much he views sustaining drives being an issue for the offense in its losses

“I haven’t really looked at the exact stats of it. I guess you’d have to compare it to…there has to be a bar that’s set on if you compare it and whatever that is. Is it eight plays (in a drive), is it seven, is it nine? I’m not sure how to answer that question. We’ve gone on some very long drives this year, gone on some really good drives. Our problem exists in we’re not scoring enough points, and that’s kind of what I see the problem being.”

On what the offense needs to improve on to combat the third quarter lulls

“Well, it’s funny you say that because I looked at all of the third quarters yesterday. We scored on the first drive four out of the seven games on the first drive, and then the fifth game against Washington we took it from the minus-25 to the plus-23 and missed a field goal. So we’ve had a chance of scoring on the first drive in five out of the seven games. So, I wouldn’t say that was bad.

“It’s the drives after that, and then there’s a couple drives I think it was two games where we’re in the middle of a drive it went to the fourth quarter and we scored on that drive so it was part of the third quarter, it just depends on how you look at it.

“I don’t think it’s as bad as maybe the point total. I think you look at it, it’s not great that’s for sure, we wish it would be better there’s absolutely no doubt. I’ll be the first one to admit to that. I was surprised because of all the questions I’ve been asked about the third quarter so I went back and looked and I was surprised…there was a couple games we scored two touchdowns two out of three scores of three drives. So I mean, it’s not great, I don’t think it’s as bad as some people are making it out to be.”

Even though ASU doing very well in yards per play that doesn’t manifest itself into scoring at higher clip…

“We went into the game Saturday (meant to say Thursday versus Stanford) with that in mind like, ‘OK we need to generate.’ And so maybe we were pressing too much Saturday, and the trick play and that’s really if you think about it the one call you’d love to have back…what the score was at the time just feeling like we had to generate more points. But then all of a sudden you get into the game and it’s 3-0 and so, well really all you need is four points... Can’t put a finger on it. We had two drives that we had the momentum, we were driving…we’ve had bad turnovers and that’s what I talked to the team about.

“Turnovers change the outcome of games and they change people’s lives. And the Washington game, drive, we take the first drive, boom, and then you go down again and then we fumble. And then Stanford we get the momentum, we take it down there, we have a big play, fumble. And then momentum, we get it down there again, and we have interception off the trick play.

“I wish there was a pattern, wish that I could do, put my finger on it. Go out on the practice field and fix that particular problem because some of the other things are kind of easier to fix. We wanted to concentrate on getting better at third-and-4 to third-and-6 coming into this game. I think we were 75 percent there so I mean you can fix, you can work on things like that. It’s just hard to work on how many points we are going to score in a game.

“A lot of it comes down to executing, I’m not pleased with our execution at times on the other side of the 50-yard line. That’s where I know we can work on certain individual things, but it just seems like we take turns on messing up like one guy blows a protection here, we looked the wrong way at maybe a quarterback over here or a receiver runs his route not the way that we’ve coached it over here. It just seems like we take turns, and we’ve got to play a complete game at some point in this dang season.”

His thoughts on what took place in the last drive of the Stanford game

“What we were trying to do on a couple of the things that got checked down is we had a wheel route, I don’t if some people see that or not, we felt like we could get the running back out of the backfield and one-on-one with a linebacker and they switched it off, they did a good job on defense. That took us away.

“When you’re going fast like that, you’re trying to think, ‘How can I score a fast touchdown and get a one-on-one matchup.’ One of those was that. Then the last play, in particular, we felt like we had Frank (Darby) to the field (side), had a vertical ball, could’ve throw it up. We had switch verticals into the boundary with a shot with Kyle (Williams) bending it and then N’Keal (Harry) with a possible back shoulder and if he catches it early and couldn’t score I felt that he could step out. And then, the back (Eno Benjamin) leaked out, Manny just saw him and threw it to him. I could’ve helped him out and just told the back to stay in and just max it up protect. I blame myself for that…not let that even flash in front of his eyes right there. But, I think we’d all love to have that one back.

“Some quarterbacks, it’s bittersweet, they’re so competitive that it’s so hard to just let it go and get the next play. You see it in the NFL all the time, guys at that position, you’re there because you’re competitive, you’re there because of those moments and sometimes you can get wrapped up in that final moment so bad you become so competitive that it overtakes you sometimes.”

On what Manny Wilkins’ mindset was in Tuesday’s practice

“He was great. We just had a wonderful talk afterwards, it was a great moment for both of us. We all learn from disappointments and we all learn from mistakes and so what you learn in the game of football, the reason I love it so much, is because you have so many times to respond to adversity that grows your character up.

“I just put my arm around him, told him I loved him, he said the same thing to me and we’re going to learn from it and in no way does one play ever define a person in a game, don’t let that define who you are, don’t let anybody define that for you. You can’t do anything about it. You look at our record, you look at our schedule, we still control our own destiny. We win out, we’re in great shape.”