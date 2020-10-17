ASUDevils - Marv Lewis reinforcing 'being in the right spots' in order to tackle well

One of the great challenges in any year for coaches is finding the balance between too little and too much tackling. In order to avoid the war of attrition, the days of fully-padded practices each and every day during the preseason are gone. While the protocols and rules in place help teams avoid putting a physical toll on themselves before lacing it up against their opponents, it comes in the way of sound tackling practice.

The limits on tackling, whether self-inflicted or by NCAA rule – a maximum of three days of live contact is allowed – puts defenses in a peculiar position. Add to the normal protocols fewer practices with live tackling due to an increased awareness and added measure of safety for COVID-19 this fall, and the rise in scoring across the country makes even more sense.





Furthermore, the poor tackling trends across the country are illustrated by the leader in yards allowed per game by conference, the normally defensive-sound SEC. So, as Arizona State continues with its preseason practices this fall; the Sun Devils’ defense is doing its best to prepare for the challenge of one of the best offenses in the Pac-12 – the USC Trojans.





“Tackling is always going to have to be something that you do as you go,” co-defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis noted. “We don’t tackle in practice very often. We tackled a little bit today one period, but we just don’t have enough bodies where you can go out there and get guys laying on the ground.”





An ability to tackle in space is key to great defense in college football in 2020, and with an opening game against the Trojans air-raid offense, the Sun Devils’ season-opener will test their ability to do so. Last year against the Trojans, Arizona State was attacked early, allowing multiple explosive plays in a 28-point first quarter for USC, en route to a 31-26 loss for the Sun Devils.





“You’ve gotta play football on your feet,” Lewis commented. “We work a lot harder on tackling in our individual drills and in our team drills defensively. We work in a good football position and good finishing position all the time, so it’s just something we’re going to have to do and continue to do… and reinforce being in the right spots all the time in order to be a good tackling defense.”





“When we first start back, we’re late,” Edwards told reporters earlier in the week. Given the Pac-12 will be the last conference to begin play in 2020, its allowed players and coaches alike to sit back and see what other teams in the country are implementing. “We’re late to this party; the Big Ten is late to this party.”





Given that Arizona State was only able to complete seven spring practices prior to COVID shutting down the sport, Lewis said there were a few things that remained incomplete, mainly his ability to re-acclimate himself to the college game. A 27-year absence from coaching at the college level left plenty to figure out, something Lewis was able to work on during his first year in Tempe as an advisor.





“I learned a lot last year from [former defensive coordinator] Danny [Gonzales],” Lewis told reporters Saturday. “I learned a lot in studying Pac-12 offenses and the offenses around college football. I never watched college football much until it came time to prepare for the draft, and now I find myself watching football and offense in college and so forth.





“It’s a different game. Those are the things for us that we were able to kind of lay down some fundamental things in late February, March, and expound upon them as we got in through the summertime.”





The Sun Devils are nearing the halfway point of preseason practices, and the development and understanding of the scheme seems to be improving, according to Lewis. Under former defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales’ 3-3-5 scheme, the Sun Devils allowed 22.4 points per game, a mark that ranked 35th in the nation. With experience across the defensive side of the ball, the Sun Devils are hoping great execution can lead to great results.





“I think we’re in a good spot,” said Lewis, who will be back coaching on the sidelines after a year spent as an advisor to Herm Edwards’ coaching staff. “I don’t know if I can ever measure where you are until you go out and start trying to apply things to an opponent when that time comes.





“I’m pleased with the progress and pleased with the leadership of [the linebackers and the secondary.] They are taking the onus on their shoulders to understand how important it is and our urgency.”





Against the wide-open offenses that have dominated college football as of late, the ability to pressure the quarterback remains key. Lewis made sure to note that the defense needs all 11 players to contribute, rather than relying upon one position group to carry more than its weight.





“You manufacture pressure by being diligent in your techniques and everything that way,” said Lewis of a Sun Devil defense, which created 26 sacks last season. “Our guys are going to have to beat people in one-on-one opportunities, and they’re going to have to beat people in other chances.





“That’s part of what you do all the time, and it’s part of what you continue to develop as you go… that’s something that comes over time as well.”





