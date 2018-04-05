With the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth inning of a tie game between Arizona State and Cal State Fullerton, catcher Lyle Lin picked up a little dribbler down the third base line, looking to end the inning and keep things knotted at one with a quick throw over to first.



He slipped, and the go-ahead run scored. While the damage stopped there, the Sun Devils never responded.

After a three-run loss to the Titans on Tuesday night in which throwing errors cost the Sun Devils a ninth-inning lead and opened the door for the Titans to plate five runs, key miscues in the field once again led to a stinging defeat, as ASU fell, 2-1, Wednesday night at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

In the two-game midweek set with Cal State Fullerton, the Sun Devils allowed nine runs. Four were earned.

“Tonight, you hate losing,” head coach Tracy Smith said. “Kind of a freak play there on a swinging bunt, and Lyle just losing his feet, I thought he made a good play, the grass was wet and he fell down. One of those where you just got beat.”

On the short end of both close losses — and a few others this season — has been relief pitcher Chaz Montoya, who was on the mound for all five unearned runs in Tuesday’s game, as well as the go-ahead play Wednesday night.

Partially due to a combination of his role as a late-inning pitcher and ASU’s penchant for late-inning losses, Montoya has seen his record on the mound dip to 0-5.

More importantly, though, the sophomore has retained a 3.26 ERA, and the confidence of his head coach as a key reliever.

“He’s a guy that’s going to compete and continue to compete,” Smith said. “If you’re losing a lot of one-run games, which we have, and he’s your closer and going to probably be in a lot of those scenarios in close games, the stats would indicate that he’s probably going to have some losses.”

“If we’re in a situation this weekend, and I’ve got to go to our better arms at the back end, I can promise you, 0-5 or 5-0 we’re going to put Montoya in there,” Smith said.

In a career-high six innings, freshman starting pitcher Brady Corrigan was lights out, striking out four Titans while allowing just two walks, two hits, and one unearned run. The last time Corrigan got a start, it resulted in eight runs — only three of which were earned — in 1.2 innings of an eventual 16-8 loss to Miami (OH).

At that point, the freshman’s ERA was 16.20. It peaked at 22.50 after two runnings in one-third of an inning against Long Beach State but has since worked its way down to an impressive 2.60.

Since his difficult first two outings, Corrigan hasn’t allowed a single earned run in a combined 15.1 frames.

“When (pitching coach Mike Cather) talked to him after the second inning, and said, ‘Hey man, I don’t care if we get one more inning out of you, whatever, be aggressive and get after it,’” Smith said. “I thought he really looked solid after that. The guy that was in the third through the sixth, that’s what you’re looking for in the Pac-12.”

However, the one unearned run Corrigan allowed in the second inning ultimately cost him a chance the first individual win of his collegiate career.

Jake Pavletich opened the inning by reaching second on a throwing error by ASU (13-16, 5-4 Pac-12) freshman third baseman Gage Workman. He eventually came around to score on a sacrifice fly by senior catcher Nick Ciandro.

“Tonight, it’s a tough loss because it’s 2-1,” Smith said. “I don’t necessarily think we gave it to them… I don’t think we gave it to them like last night.”

Of course, the Sun Devils could have helped their own cause offensively with a bit more production than the one run and six hits they mustered. Of those six hits, two ended up getting out on double plays, while another — freshman Alika Williams — was caught stealing to end the sixth frame.

Williams accounted for a third of the Sun Devils’ hits, going 2-for-3 on the day to push his average just shy of .300.

ASU’s only run in Wednesday night’s contest, though, came off the familiar bat of Gage Canning. The junior continued his impressive season — his batting average now sits at .431 — with a solo home run to lead off the third inning, his third of the season.

“We didn’t do enough offensively, clearly,” Smith said. “But credit them, I think they had, they didn’t walk anybody, and they played good defense behind their guys, so, good baseball game tonight, we just came up on the other end of it.”

The Sun Devils will be back in conference play for a weekend series at home against the USC Trojans (14-11, 3-6 Pac-12), with the first of three games set for Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.