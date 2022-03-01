Late game collapse doom ASU versus no. 4 Oklahoma State

Creativity can sometimes have an ironic adverse effect, and the Arizona State baseball team has at times demonstrated that through the season's first eight games. Tuesday night against No. 4 Oklahoma State, a three-run eighth inning lead turned on a dime into a 7-4 deficit, and eventually a 7-5 loss. Bullpen issues are no stranger to this group, but the way things unfolded in Tuesday’s series opener was certainly a first.





After a dominant six-inning start from Tyler Meyer and a shut down seventh inning from Will Levine, things went sideways for the Sun Devils when Friday starter Adam Tulloch came into the game in relief.





“You can’t fault your guy for coming up to me yesterday and saying coach I want the rock tomorrow, if it’s the right situation feel free to use me,” Bloomquist said. “There were three or four lefties that were matching up perfect for him. We had a tough error there at first and then a couple of walks and you start to say ‘oh boy.”





Tulloch was lifted for Chase Webster, who was coming off a great three shutout inning performance last week. Oklahoma State isn’t Nevada, and Webster was greeted with a booming game tying three run double. The Cowboys would add another run in the eighth, and two more in the ninth on their way to the 7-5 victory.





In the bottom of the first, it looked as though ASU was going to squander a valuable scoring opportunity like it often has early this season. Joe Lampe led off with a booming double, but was thrown out trying to steal third. Lampe was in visible pain, and headed straight to the locker room. The redshirt sophomore was out in center field to start the second inning, however, and a heroic tale was born from the nearly disastrous moment. Lampe had dislocated his shoulder, but told trainers in the locker room to pop it back in, and that he was staying in the game.





“I never want to quit on these guys, I’d have to be dead to come off the field,” Lampe said. “This stretch of games has been one of the toughest things I've ever been through with a team. It's about finding guys who are going to step up. I think we're gonna be alright."





With two outs in the first after Lampe was thrown out, Conor Davis continued his red hot start to 2022 by blasting his third home run over the left-center field wall. The sixth-year senior is batting .481 with an eye-popping 1.452 OPS. His three homers lead the team, and they’ve needed every knock he’s picked up.





“I’m just sticking with my approach and trying to attack pitchers,” Davis said. “I’m trying to show younger guys too, we attack the pitcher, not the other way around. Nobody’s lost confidence. We’re going to have one of the best teams in the country at some point this season, and it’s coming right around the corner.”





Meyer has emerged as one of this team’s three best pitchers. After a masterful five shutout innings in his first start as a Sun Devil last week against Nevada, he proved it to be no fluke as he expertly navigated the lineup of the No. 4 ranked team in the country Tuesday night. Meyer’s fastball was electric, clocking in as high as 94. He was on point with the off speed, getting three of his four strikeouts with his change up. Most importantly, he competed in the strike zone early and often in the count.





“I think he threw the ball outstanding,” Bloomquist said. “He did exactly what we wanted him to do. Phenomenal job, phenomenal start.”





Meyer’s stat line wasn’t the only impressive element of his outing. The transfer right-hander lit up the radar gun, hitting 94 and 95 miles per hour on occasion. It’s something he says isn’t necessarily out of the ordinary, but the team winning is of course on the forefront of his mind. The starting pitching has for the most part been phenomenal, and watching the bullpen give up leads consistently can weigh on a group.





“It’s disappointing for sure,” Meyer said. “But I can’t stress enough how much I trust every single guy in the bullpen, I hope we keep giving the ball to them, we’re gonna figure it out and we’re gonna be fine.”





Arizona State’s starting nine looked a lot different Tuesday night, especially up the middle. With Hunter Haas sidelined for the foreseeable future and Sean McLain dealing with right arm soreness, freshmen Cam Magee and Alex Champagne got the start at shortstop and second base, respectively. McLain is day to day, and Bloomquist’s plan at short isn’t yet clear. Right now, the skipper is focused on getting a lost ship back on course. This kind of adversity wasn’t anticipated so early, but Bloomquist is happy with who he has on his squad.





“What I will say about this team is I couldn’t be prouder of the way they played tonight,” Bloomquist said. “Those guys are busting their ass, every single one of them. I’d go to work with those guys any day of the week.”



