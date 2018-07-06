Early on in the recruiting process, the Sun Devils have made a strong impression on the Las Vegas Faith Lutheran defensive lineman, and DJ (David) Heckard has been more than receptive to those overtures.

“Everything is great and I love Arizona State,” Heckard said of the recruiting process. “I love coach Pierce, I love coach Herm, I love coach Nua and that place feels just like home. Those coaches don’t play the games that other coaches play. They are always upfront and transparent and I appreciate that. They are all about accountability and I know they can make me the best player, and the best person, that I can be.” NevadaPrepReport.com William Levi sees Heckard as Heckard raw edge defender that has a huge ceiling with great speed and quickness off the edge. “Focusing on football for the first time as a junior,” Levi said, “he showed the ability to be disruptive behind the line of scrimmage and should develop into a very productive pass rusher.”

“Coach Nua likes how fast I am (Heckard reported a 40-time of 4.6 seconds),” Heckard commented, “and how quick I come off the edge. I’m a fast pass rusher that can play outside linebacker or defensive end. I use my hands well too, but I need to use them more. Last year my was my first year of playing high school football so I need to improve on my technique. I definitely need to add some weight and get stronger.” The lineman visited ASU for the first time during an unofficial trip to the team’s spring game, an experience Heckard portrayed as “amazing.”