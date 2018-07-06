Las Vegas defensive lineman has ASU in the lead
Early on in the recruiting process, the Sun Devils have made a strong impression on the Las Vegas Faith Lutheran defensive lineman, and DJ (David) Heckard has been more than receptive to those overtures.
“Everything is great and I love Arizona State,” Heckard said of the recruiting process. “I love coach Pierce, I love coach Herm, I love coach Nua and that place feels just like home. Those coaches don’t play the games that other coaches play. They are always upfront and transparent and I appreciate that. They are all about accountability and I know they can make me the best player, and the best person, that I can be.”
NevadaPrepReport.com William Levi sees Heckard as Heckard raw edge defender that has a huge ceiling with great speed and quickness off the edge. “Focusing on football for the first time as a junior,” Levi said, “he showed the ability to be disruptive behind the line of scrimmage and should develop into a very productive pass rusher.”
“Coach Nua likes how fast I am (Heckard reported a 40-time of 4.6 seconds),” Heckard commented, “and how quick I come off the edge. I’m a fast pass rusher that can play outside linebacker or defensive end. I use my hands well too, but I need to use them more. Last year my was my first year of playing high school football so I need to improve on my technique. I definitely need to add some weight and get stronger.”
The lineman visited ASU for the first time during an unofficial trip to the team’s spring game, an experience Heckard portrayed as “amazing.”
“I loved it,” Heckard stated. “All the new facilities are really cool. Ever since I was a kid I loved that school and it was a great time there.”
Utah, San Diego State, and Fresno State are some of the school who have already offered Heckard. The lineman noted that USC has been showing some interest as of late. Aside from ASU, Heckard has unofficially visited his hometown college of UNLV.
“I don’t have any visits scheduled before the season starts,” Heckard remarked. ‘I just want to focus on working on my game and polishing it. After the season I’ll take my official visit to ASU and that’s my top school. I haven’t scheduled any other visits right now.
“I want to go to a school that is close to home. I don’t want my parents to drive to a school that is 14 hours away to watch me play. I’m going to choose a school that I’m really comfortable with the coaching staff. I also want to make sure that I’m close to the players on the team.”