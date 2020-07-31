ASUDevils - Larry Scott "cautiously optimistic" as football schedule is released

Larry Scott "cautiously optimistic" as football schedule is released
With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to rage on in the United States, Pac-12 football was in limbo for months. However, Friday offered some clarity, and a plan for football and other fall sports is in place barring setbacks.
“We are cautiously optimistic sitting here today,” said Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott in a Friday Zoom call with media members. “Being able to play if possible if it can be safe, we understand, because we’ve heard loud and clear and I hear regularly directly and indirectly from our student-athletes how important it is to have the structure of something they’re so passionate about, that they’ve worked so hard for. To preserve that opportunity for them, that’s what we’re determined to do. To create the opportunity, preserve the opportunity if the health conditions and the community conditions allow us to go forward and if public health authorities allow us to go forward.”
The plan released Friday by the Pac-12 for football has every team playing a 10-game, conference-only schedule starting with rivalry games on Sept. 26. This means the Territorial Cup between Arizona and Arizona State will be played in Tucson that day.
2020 Sun Devil Football Schedule— DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) July 31, 2020
Sept. 26 – at Arizona
Oct. 3 – Stanford
Oct. 9 – at Oregon
Oct. 17 – bye
Oct. 24 – UCLA
Oct. 31 – at Colorado
Nov. 7 – Utah
Nov. 14 – at Washington State
Nov. 21 – at USC
Nov. 28 – California
Dec. 5 – Oregon State
The Pac-12’s plan allows football teams to increase the amount of time they can work out to 20 hours per week starting on Monday with training camps allowed to begin on Aug. 17.
“This remains a very dynamic process,” Scott explained. “The health and safety of our student-athletes continue to be of paramount importance, and we continue to be, and our schools continue to be, in close consultation with public health authorities, other governmental authorities that will ultimately determine and have to approve our ability to move forward. And this work is ongoing. We’re very fortunate. We got a world-class medical advisory committee very engaged with us as well as with discussions with other national leaders, and we will continue to evaluate and be nimble in terms of how we adjust, but we have a plan. And we’ve got a football schedule which was approved today following a Jul. 10 decision by our CEO group to go to a 10-game, conference-only schedule.”
The 10-game conference schedule is one meant to be flexible. Each team will have a bye week, and there is an open week at the end of the season in December. These two dates are in place in case a positive test or a group of positive tests forces a game to be canceled. The canceled game could be moved to early December or to the team’s originally scheduled bye week.
Scott said the conference championship game moving to Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders will be put on hold until 2021. He said a conference championship game will be played either Dec. 18 or 19 in a home model format, something the conference has done in the past.
ASU athletic director Ray Anderson was also on the Zoom call alongside Scott, Stanford football coach David Shaw and Oregon State senior associate athletic director Dr. Doug Aukerman. Anderson said the process of putting together a plan for football from an athletic director’s standpoint for this fall has been all-encompassing due to the nature of the coronavirus.
“Well it’s been exhaustive,” Anderson said. “To be quite honest. In large part because of the fluid nature of this Covid-19 situation has put us all in a position where, for the most part, day-in and day-out, we didn’t have control. And most of us that have had those kind of personalities and careers where we have had a lot of control. Well, this situation took that away from us, so it’s been exhaustive and sometimes extremely frustrating. But we’ve been really served well in the Pac-12. And we got to a schedule today that gives us a lot of comfort that we will be able to be nimble and adaptive as this situation goes on.”
Obviously, there cannot be a “bubble” in college athletics as there is or has been in the National Basketball Association, WNBA, Major League Soccer and National Women’s Soccer League. There are too many moving parts and moving student-athletes to a bubble scenario may limit opportunities for them academically. Student-athletes whose campuses are allowing for somewhat in-person classes may be at a disadvantage with their studies if placed in a remote location to play games.
The non-bubble scenario is currently being attempted by Major League Baseball and so far, it has seemingly been a disaster. Currently, three teams (the Miami Marlins, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Philadelphia Phillies) have had postponements due to Covid-19 positive tests and canceling the MLB season altogether seems imminent.
BREAKING: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told MLBPA executive director Tony Clark on Friday that if the sport doesn’t do a better job of managing the coronavirus, it could shut down for the season, sources tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2020
Story at ESPN: https://t.co/o0OL7JzowN
Scott said he is aware of the potential for a coronavirus outbreak in Pac-12 football but believes the flexible scheduling allows for games to be moved around and the season to push through if an outbreak occurs.
“A bubble would not be appropriate for college sports and for our campuses,” Scott stated. “These are students, and they’re not going to be able to be quarantined or isolated in a bubble the same way pro sports do. And we recognize that and it’s one of the reasons where we go into this with a lot of humility and recognizing that we’ve got a plan. We’re going to follow medical guidance along the way, but we’re going to have to monitor how things go, and it’s one of the reasons why building in flexibility to the schedule was so important if there is an outbreak on the team. We’re going in expecting that’s a real possibility. And so basically, we’ve got two opportunities for each team to potentially reschedule or delay the start. We realize there are some markets that don’t have the requisite approvals.”
Scott said the rivalry games were scheduled first in case the teams in those regions are not allowed to start on-time. He said it would be easy to move those games to the open week at the end of the season, which is close to the time of the traditional rivalry game. He also said there is a potential for some teams to play fewer than 10 games if rescheduling is out of the question.
As for the ability to have fans attend games, Scott said a decision on fans would be left up to the public health officials in each individual region. Anderson said revenues would be affected somewhat by not having fans or having limited attendance but said it is essential to get back on the field, if it is safe to do so, because of television revenues.
From a coaching perspective, Shaw said having a schedule in place makes the job much easier.
“The hardest thing about being a football coach right now is not having answers for your student-athletes and their parents,” Shaw said. “And putting a schedule together now, we can start having ... more of those answers for when we start training camp, what our next few weeks are going to be like. I have to say, a lot of the credit goes to Woody Dixon and that Pac-12 working group. Working through a lot of these issues, putting these things together.”
Football was not the only sport with questions about moving forward before Friday. Scott said scheduling plans for men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country have been approved. He said the start for those sports should be the same weekend as the first football games.