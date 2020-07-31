ASUDevils - Larry Scott "cautiously optimistic" as football schedule is released

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to rage on in the United States, Pac-12 football was in limbo for months. However, Friday offered some clarity, and a plan for football and other fall sports is in place barring setbacks.

“We are cautiously optimistic sitting here today,” said Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott in a Friday Zoom call with media members. “Being able to play if possible if it can be safe, we understand, because we’ve heard loud and clear and I hear regularly directly and indirectly from our student-athletes how important it is to have the structure of something they’re so passionate about, that they’ve worked so hard for. To preserve that opportunity for them, that’s what we’re determined to do. To create the opportunity, preserve the opportunity if the health conditions and the community conditions allow us to go forward and if public health authorities allow us to go forward.”

The plan released Friday by the Pac-12 for football has every team playing a 10-game, conference-only schedule starting with rivalry games on Sept. 26. This means the Territorial Cup between Arizona and Arizona State will be played in Tucson that day.

2020 Sun Devil Football Schedule



Sept. 26 – at Arizona

Oct. 3 – Stanford

Oct. 9 – at Oregon

Oct. 17 – bye

Oct. 24 – UCLA

Oct. 31 – at Colorado

Nov. 7 – Utah

Nov. 14 – at Washington State

Nov. 21 – at USC

Nov. 28 – California

Dec. 5 – Oregon State — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) July 31, 2020

The Pac-12’s plan allows football teams to increase the amount of time they can work out to 20 hours per week starting on Monday with training camps allowed to begin on Aug. 17.

“This remains a very dynamic process,” Scott explained. “The health and safety of our student-athletes continue to be of paramount importance, and we continue to be, and our schools continue to be, in close consultation with public health authorities, other governmental authorities that will ultimately determine and have to approve our ability to move forward. And this work is ongoing. We’re very fortunate. We got a world-class medical advisory committee very engaged with us as well as with discussions with other national leaders, and we will continue to evaluate and be nimble in terms of how we adjust, but we have a plan. And we’ve got a football schedule which was approved today following a Jul. 10 decision by our CEO group to go to a 10-game, conference-only schedule.”

The 10-game conference schedule is one meant to be flexible. Each team will have a bye week, and there is an open week at the end of the season in December. These two dates are in place in case a positive test or a group of positive tests forces a game to be canceled. The canceled game could be moved to early December or to the team’s originally scheduled bye week.

Scott said the conference championship game moving to Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders will be put on hold until 2021. He said a conference championship game will be played either Dec. 18 or 19 in a home model format, something the conference has done in the past.

ASU athletic director Ray Anderson was also on the Zoom call alongside Scott, Stanford football coach David Shaw and Oregon State senior associate athletic director Dr. Doug Aukerman. Anderson said the process of putting together a plan for football from an athletic director’s standpoint for this fall has been all-encompassing due to the nature of the coronavirus.

“Well it’s been exhaustive,” Anderson said. “To be quite honest. In large part because of the fluid nature of this Covid-19 situation has put us all in a position where, for the most part, day-in and day-out, we didn’t have control. And most of us that have had those kind of personalities and careers where we have had a lot of control. Well, this situation took that away from us, so it’s been exhaustive and sometimes extremely frustrating. But we’ve been really served well in the Pac-12. And we got to a schedule today that gives us a lot of comfort that we will be able to be nimble and adaptive as this situation goes on.”

Obviously, there cannot be a “bubble” in college athletics as there is or has been in the National Basketball Association, WNBA, Major League Soccer and National Women’s Soccer League. There are too many moving parts and moving student-athletes to a bubble scenario may limit opportunities for them academically. Student-athletes whose campuses are allowing for somewhat in-person classes may be at a disadvantage with their studies if placed in a remote location to play games.

The non-bubble scenario is currently being attempted by Major League Baseball and so far, it has seemingly been a disaster. Currently, three teams (the Miami Marlins, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Philadelphia Phillies) have had postponements due to Covid-19 positive tests and canceling the MLB season altogether seems imminent.

