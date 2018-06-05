Midlothian (Tex.) Heritage wide receiver prospect Langston Anderson recapped his visit over the weekend to ASU and laid out the timeline for his recruiting process, listing his most serious suitors, which do include the Sun Devils.

As a junior for the 12-1 Jaguars the wide receiver collected 765 yards on 51 receptions (an average of 15 yards per reception), and he scored 11 total touchdowns. Anderson commented that Fisher mainly sees him as an outside receiver (capable of paying both the X and Z-receiver spots), but he likes Anderson’s versatility so much that he wouldn’t rule out a slot receiver role for him either.

“I liked talking to the head coach and see how he works and how everything goes. Other coaches, they try to tell you all this and all that, just to sound good. He (Herm Edwards) keeps it simple and there is no other way than keep it simple and talk the truth because it makes sense…I didn’t know their stadium (was getting renovated). That was really shocking. When the stadium is done, that’s gonna be real nice. I didn’t know the campus was so big, and the city is big too so you have lots of things to do. Then Herm Edwards…he blew me away.”

“It was real good visit,” Anderson said. “I got to experience the campus, what it looks like and then I saw how they run their offense and got the overall vibe of what they do…their personality as a team, how the coaches are involved. I like Coach Fisher. He’s a real calm dude. I’m glad when I was on the visit that me and him broke the film, one-on-one. I really got to know what he thought, it was pretty cool to see what he thought, what he sees on the field to me in person. I appreciated that.

“He (Fisher) said he likes how I’m able to run for my size,” said Anderson who reported a 4.56 40-time and 21.4-second 200 m mark. “He likes my speed and then my ability, what I can do after (catching) the ball. My strength is my ability to go get (the ball), as far as speed and catch the short ball, on like a 10-yard comeback (route), my ability to make it 20 yards after (the catch). My weakness is breaking down on some routes. I’m kinda tall so I just need to make sure I run the route the right way.”

Anderson was hosted by junior wide receiver, Kyle Williams, who offered him the perspective of a current player on the team.

“He said, overall, that they just come at you with a lot and then it’s just hard work and repetition,” Anderson remarked, “You’re not just going to come in here and they’re going to give it to you, you have to work for it. They produce a lot of good wide receivers and coach Edwards knows what he’s doing because he has experience being in the league and coaching in it. If you know what you’re doing and put it on the field, you have a real good chance of going to the league and then the other wide receiver coach, Derek Hagan was talking about him having a bar set high (achieving school records), so I should come in there and break it.”

Anderson has a dozen offers from Power-5 schools but stated that aside from ASU, Nebraska. Texas. Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, and Baylor are the programs recruiting him the hardest. The wide receiver anticipates official visits to Nebraska. Texas, and Oklahoma State later in the year ahead of a possible December decision, although he plans to only sign in February.

“I’m going to look at the coaching staff,” Anderson said, “how they run their offense. Depth chart. How the quarterback looks. How the coaches vibe with each other with the players around. Just the overall chemistry, the players and the personality around the players, what kind of vibe they bring around each other.”

