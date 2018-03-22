Koron Crump walked with a purpose on Thursday morning.



Early in Arizona State’s fifth practice of the spring, the injured linebacker, knee brace and all, marched directly up to Jay Jay Wilson after the Sun Devils’ front six finished a positional walk-through, immediately sparking a conversation with the fellow senior linebacker.

It was time for another debriefing.

The topic was ASU’s new defense, Wilson again trying to keep Crump up to speed with what new information the healthy Sun Devils had just been taught about their new scheme.

It was a quick chat, Wilson soon jogging back to rejoin his teammates in positional-skill drills. But Crump will take every crumb of insight he can get. Each tidbit is another step toward accomplishing his spring-time objective.

“I’m trying to find my way to learn the playbook,” he said hours later, his clean white uniform missing the noticeable wear-and-tear that only comes with full-contact practice.

Though he is still in the thick of recovery from his ACL tear last September and unable to partake in live action drills, Crump has dedicated himself to learning the new 3-3-5 defense that coordinator Danny Gonzales is installing in Tempe this spring. Without hands-on practice, Crump has been probing for tips on a daily basis.

Quick informative chats with Wilson, for example, have become an every-practice occurrence.

“That’s the only time I can do it because during practice I’m in the bubble (Verde Dickey Dome) getting rehab,” he said.

Crump's rehab is going well, putting him on pace for a full return to health sometime this summer. Right now, learning the new playbook is his main concern.

“To be honest, things are going to be difficult until I’m out there,” he said. “Right now, all I’m doing is getting the mental reps.”

Wilson has become an expert source. Playing the same outside linebacker position – just on the opposite side of the formation – that Crump is projected to fill this fall, Wilson has done his best to keep Crump in the loop during practice.

“Everything I know, Crump has to know,” Wilson said. “I’d be dumb to not teach Crump.”

But even Wilson’s advice only goes so far.

“Playbooks have patterns. I’m talking to him about, ‘How can you make this easy [for me to learn]?’” Crump said. “He’ll tell me some stuff [but also says] ‘Everybody learns it their different way.’”

Finding his own way to learn is exactly what the redshirt senior has begun to do.

One method has been visualization.

“I’ve got to picture myself out there,” Crump said. “I just have to know that I have to be on my (expletive) learning it because if I’m not paying attention, there ain’t no way I’m going to get right out there [once healthy].”

He’s also become an attentive student in the film room, quickly adapting to his inherited and helpful new teacher, linebacker coach Antonio Pierce.

“He watched a lot of film on us,” Crump said of Pierce. “He was telling me everything I can do. He said I could have had probably five sacks one game and this many sacks another game. He was telling me about my steps and stuff like that.”

Pierce’s initial analysis of ASU’s 2016 sacks leader has been positive.

“He’s an explosive athlete,” Pierce said. “…It’s important for him to come back healthy. No need to rush [him back] and get half of a player. We need him as healthy as possible.”

Though limited on the practice field, Crump has been able to participate in individual non-contact drills. He’s shadowed fellow outside linebackers Malik Lawal and Kyle Soelle at times during walk-through periods. It’s allowed him to absorb some of the fundamental lessons Pierce has coached so far.

“He teaches us like how the NFL guys do it,” Crump said.

In some ways, Crump’s injury has been a blessing in disguise. Had he not suffered the season-ending ACL tear at Texas Tech in just the third game of the 2017 season, the pass-rush specialist would be preparing for the NFL Draft right now.

Instead, the former Devil-backer (a pass-rush position in ASU's old defense) is in the early stages of developing a more well-rounded and pro-style skill set as a traditional outside linebacker.

“I’m going to be doing a lot more than just pass rushing,” Crump said. “I’m trying to learn all this. Trying to learn for the next level.”

His extra collegiate season (Crump was granted a medical redshirt to play another year at ASU) has enabled an invaluable education from the professional-minded Pierce.

“He tells us how to do stuff, how to make stuff easier, how to shorten stuff,” Crump said.

Unfortunately, Pierce can’t help his injured senior shorten his recovery time. Crump, however, is hopeful that his sentence stuck on the sidelines is almost over.

“I’m feeling great. These last few weeks have been great on my knee, just working on getting back,” he said, noting that he has begun cutting, jumping and building strength in his quads recently.

His physical recovery appears to be the last thing on Crump’s mind now. The rest of his thoughts are centered around ASU’s new defense and learning the intricacies of his new position. A healthy knee is only useful if Crump is acclimated to his redefined – and more versatile – role.

“I’m not going to get right to it once I get out there,” he admitted. “But I know me, just trying to learn the playbook, it’s going to make it that much easier once I get out there.”