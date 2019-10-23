Know Your Foe: UCLA
Head coach Chip Kelley’s first year in Westwood was far from ideal, and for a while there it seemed that the 2019 season was surely heading down the same path. But as of late the Bruins have seemed...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news