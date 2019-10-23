News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 11:27:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Know Your Foe: UCLA

Head coach Chip Kelley’s first year in Westwood was far from ideal, but team has been playing better as of late
Head coach Chip Kelley’s first year in Westwood was far from ideal, but team has been playing better as of late (AP)
Hod Rabino • ASUDevils
@DevilsDigest
Publisher
Longest tenured beat writer for Arizona State football and basketball, and a Website Publisher since 2001.

Head coach Chip Kelley’s first year in Westwood was far from ideal, and for a while there it seemed that the 2019 season was surely heading down the same path. But as of late the Bruins have seemed...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}