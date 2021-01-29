ASUDevils - Know Your Foe: Stanford

It’s not as if Covid-19 has minimally impacted ASU, but the Sun Devils and the rest of their Pac-12 brethren probably cannot claim the same level of disruption as Stanford. Due to strict county regulations, the Cardinal found themselves as true nomads yet to play one home game at Maples Pavilion. Nonetheless, it’s also a program that has done fairly well and are winners of five of their last seven contests. Ahead of their road game in Tempe on Saturday, we invited CardinalSportsReport.com Publisher Jacob Rayburn to give us insight on Arizona State’s next opponent.





DevilsDigest: I can see some parallels between Stanford and ASU, both coming into the season as one of the better teams in the Pac-12 and not fully performing up to preseason expectations. Obviously, the team in Tempe is struggling more than it is on The Farm. But at 10-5, 6-3 Pac-12 mark, as this Stanford team played according to your expectations, or maybe ultimately disappointing?





Jacob Rayburn: “It's hard to say really because we're in Santa Clara County put in the restrictions that forced Stanford to pretty much become nomads looking for a home (Stanford is allowed to return to campus next week). It really changed expectations. It made it so that there wasn't any consistent practice schedule, guys couldn't come into a gym whenever they wanted to get in extra work.





“Now, it's exactly a first world Nomad experience when you're staying hotels and everything like that, but there was still a bit of a psychological toll to it all that started to become more apparent with each passing week. And now, with three starters (Daejon Davis, Ziaire Williams, and Bryce Wills) unavailable for various reasons, that also is changing expectations moving forward. But I would say overall; when everyone was on the team and active, I think they were playing up to expectations and heading in the right direction. Really the most disappointing performance was the loss to Oregon and how they fell apart in that game. Getting swept by the mountain schools is just kind of to be expected at this point.”





DevilsDigest: when you talk about the identity of this Stanford team, which may be hard to define with so many players missing, being on the road much more than expected… it may be an unfair question to ask. But what are the trademarks of this 20-21 Stanford team?





Rayburn: “Well, the defense is still there at an elite level. Spencer Jones is playing through a bit of a hip issue. And despite that, he was still excellent on defense against UCLA and is a top defender in the conference. And you have Oscar de Silva, also a good defender. So, in general, the team effort and also the individual excellence of certain guys on defense is still there, and so that they're one of the top units on that end of the floor in the conference.





“On offense, there has always been kind of a search for consistency for most of the Jerod Haase tenure as head coach at Stanford and turnovers have been a huge part of it. Certain lapses in fundamentals have been kind of mind-boggling because they do the fundamentals so well on defense, you kind of wonder why there's so much of a struggle on offense at times. On offense, it's really begins with getting the ball to Oscar da Silva and getting him started well in the game, building an offense from inside out. He is by no means an old school, big body traditional post. So if you can body up on him in turn, it can kind of make them uncomfortable, but the offense kind of has to remake itself a little bit without those three starters and with Michael O’Connell now as the point guard.”





DevilsDigest: It’s not a surprise to see Oscar da Silva put up the numbers that he's putting up right now (19.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg). Coming into the season, he was definitely a contender for a Pac- 12 Player of the Year. What, in your opinion, makes him such a special player, and have you seen any development from last year to this year in his game?





Rayburn: “He just moves so well for a guy who's 6'10," and he can bring out the bigs who are guarding him to the perimeter. And you have to respect his three-point shooting, although he shoots it much less than he used to. He understands all the different ways that he can attack you and be effective inside the paint, even if he's beginning his move outside of the paint. So, he used to waste a lot of possessions with threes, not because he was a bad three-point shooter, it's just, he needed to understand there were actually a lot better ways for him to be effective.





“I just think he's now much more comfortable in this offense that asks you to constantly move and always be looking for opportunities to drive. And I would say that the one thing that still has kind of a work to do is he's on a streak right now of games with committing four turnovers. He has a bit of a turnover bug in him, and some of that has to do with when he tries to do a bit too much. For example, when he tries to drive from the three-point line, and he drives into two people. That happened, I would have to say at least three times in the first half against UCLA before he figured out other ways to do it. So yeah, he's just developed into a smarter, tougher player.”





DevilsDigest: As somebody who follows the Pac-12, what are your thoughts concerning this matchup taking place Saturday? How do you feel this ASU team matches up with Stanford?





Rayburn: “I think in theory, it's an okay matchup for Stanford in its current state. Stanford, with all of its top perimeter defenders, would have felt a heck of a lot better about going up against Arizona State than they do right now. Without Bryce Wills and Daejon Davis, you're down; I think indisputably, they are the top two perimeter defenders in the conference. And that changes everything when you go up against Hurley's crew. And it's a game that I can see Arizona State getting hot; their record is not what they want it to be. It's not as if they haven't been there in some of the losses that they've suffered. And it's not as if they don't have some guys who can light it up. So given what Stanford's current situation is, it really, really could flip on Stanford in a bad way, I think.”





DevilsDigest: what do you see as the keys for this game, and what's your prediction for its outcome?





Rayburn: “For me, the keys for Stanford kind of remain the same regardless of the opponent, rebounding, and turnovers. Stanford cannot allow second-chance points. They have to work on the defensive boards to keep Arizona State off. And then with turnovers, like I was saying, really, it's been the bugaboo for Haase for all five seasons at Stanford. Having Tyrell Terry really helped out last year.





But the good news is, is that the freshman point guard, O'Connell, is very good at just making the simple play and actually doesn't have much of a turnover issue at all with him. Even though he's a freshman. It's actually a number of the older guys who have an issue with throwing the ball away. So if Arizona state can get Stanford to turn the ball over and then can get second-chance points, that's obviously a recipe for success. If I was to make a prediction right now (prior to their game and win in the Arizona game), I think Arizona state's going to win a close one. If Arizona State gets to 70, then they win because I think Stanford's defense will have been broken down if that happens.”





(Mac Friday contributed to this article)