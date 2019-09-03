Will the real Hornets please stand up? A 2018 2-8 squad opened their 2019 season scoring the most points in school history routing Southern Oregon 77-19. What has contributed the turnaround and what can the Sun Devils expect on Friday night in Tempe? We invited Sacramento State play-by-play broadcaster Jason Ross to discuss ASU’s upcoming opponent.



DevilsDigest: Jason, from the outside looking in, this seems like an absolutely different Sacramento State team from last year. Even though they destroyed “juts” an NAIA team, were you surprised by what you saw in the season opener?

Jason Ross: “I will say I was surprised because I didn’t know what to expect from week one with a new coaching staff and a new system. I’ve seen them in practice, but you never know what you’re going to see in a game. Yeah, a lot of people commented: ‘it was just an NAIA school’ and my reply to that is they (Sacramento State) played football for 66 years and never scored 77 points. I don’t think it matters who you play. They were efficient, they were sharp and Southern Oregon took them to overtime the last time they played, even though that was a few years ago. But they are still a Top-20 team in their level. If Arizona State put up 77 points on Sacramento State, yeah that’s playing down but that’s still scoring 77 points.

“So last week was impressive and the offensive style was very refreshing to watch.”

DevilsDigest: How would you define this offensive style and why it was so successful?

JR: “Nobody knew what Troy Taylor; the new head coach would run. He’s a very decorated coach, he's a high school legend from this area, played at Cal, had some NFL playing experience, and coached at Utah last year. It’s a very fast-paced offense, they set at the line of scrimmage 10-12 seconds from the previous play. He wants to get in as many plays as possible and really believes in his quarterback and skill players. He really spreads the wealth, the pocket held up all night and because the quarterback was so comfortable, he could go out there and make a lot of plays.

“It was amazing. First seven drives - seven touchdowns. In the last drive of the half, they didn’t score just because there were 30 seconds left. What was different to see was that the Hornets were down 7-0, they score a touchdown to make it 7-6 and then go for two (point conversion) and make it. The next time they scored they went for two again. They went for a fourth down on a weird part of the field…I think Troy Taylor showed that he won't play fear-based.

“They were efficient as can be and they kept it going in the second half. They didn’t downshift but just didn’t run their plays as fast (scored 28 points in the last two quarters). They were definitely sharp on Saturday night.”





DevilsDigest: Quarterback Kevin Thomson had an amazing stat line last week, 14-20 for 303 yards and four touchdowns, and also rushed for 90 yards and another score. Did he surprise you too?

JR: “He was very good two years ago and was really banged up last year. The Hornets were hoping he would get another year of eligibility and the strangest thing happened he got two (more years). He was a senior last year and now he’s a junior. Now that he’s healthier I think he can really thrive in Taylor’s system.

“Two years ago, we saw him put numbers like this. He’s a very capable athlete. He runs out of design because there isn’t much running under duress. He was super efficient last week and connected on some great plays.”

DevilsDigest: Aside from Thompson who are some of the more notable standouts on offense?

JR: “Running back Elijah Dotson is a preseason All-American. He’s a gifted athlete and they will try and get the ball to him in space and have him use his creativity there. Last week he didn’t have that many carries (seven carries for 38 yards) but he scored two touchdowns and he rushed for 1,000 yards last year. He also had one receiving touchdown last week (four receptions for 72 yards). He returns punts and he’s just an all-purpose guy they want to get the ball to as much as they can.”

DevilsDigest: Let’s talk about the defense. Not that they struggled in the first quarter last week, but they allowed just nine points from the second quarter on and shut out Southern Oregon in the fourth. What did you see from them that was different and better than in 2018?

JR: “In 2017 they were number one or two in third-down defense, had a school-record in sacks and the team won seven games. Last year everything flipped. They had a lot of injuries and they won’t use it as an excuse but it was a fact as to why they played so poor defensively.

“This year there isn’t a single returning coach on the defensive side. But a lot of the coaches this year have Big Sky experience, something like 50 years and Troy Taylor said that he takes zero credit for how the defense played last week and that it’s all defensive coordinator Andy Thompson. Taylor gives them full control and doesn’t micromanage them.

“Thompson just shows you different looks and gets after it. They’re not the biggest defense but they have a lot of speed. They’re kind of a 4-2-5 base defense but they really show a lot of different looks to try and confuse quarterbacks and I think they would try to confuse ASU and their freshman quarterback. They really want to show the quarterback that their look from pre-snap to post-snap looks very different.”

DevilsDigest: Who are a couple of players on this side of the ball that ASU fans should look out for?

JR: “They played a ton of defensive guys last week; they really went three-deep. Marcus Bruce is their rover defensive back and he is all over the place and is in a lot of big plays. Defensive lineman George Obinna was also hurt last year and got a medical redshirt and he is a fringe NFL prospect. He’s impressive physically and has proven that he can create some havoc.”

DevilsDigest: You got to see ASU last week and they truly didn’t overwhelm Kent State offensively as far as points scored. What were your impressions and how do you think Sacramento State views this week’s game now based on their own performance as well?

JR: “I don’t know if Sacramento State has a different opinion about ASU. I know Tory Taylor being the offensive coordinator at Utah last year knows what kind of ASU defense to expect from that group.

“My experience in these types of games is that the bigger and faster team just wears you down. But if you hang on in these games you can pull an upset as they did a couple of years ago when the upset both Oregon State and Colorado. Even last year when they won two games, they were up against San Diego State with five minutes to go. So, I don’t think this team will be afraid of the moment. I think no matter what happens in the game the coaches and players will learn a lot from it.”

DevilsDigest: It sounds as if this team isn’t coming to Tempe for just a payout, and after a big win last week and their head coach knowing ASU well, maybe this game can be a lot more interesting than some think it could be…

JR: “I think as a competitor you have to go into every game thinking you can win it. Now, I think as the game goes along you may just realize that ‘oh man we just don’t have enough guys ‘to compete.’ But if you don’t think before the game that you have a chance to win, then what are you doing there? Even if you are a huge underdog you have to think that you can win and compete that way and see what happens. Maybe Arizona State makes a few mistakes that you can take advantage of. But if the game gets out of hand the other way, then just move on and get ready for the next game.

“This will be a great experience for the players and this new coaching staff. Yes, it’s a great payday but I hope that they enjoy the experience because this is a great opportunity. It will be a great learning experience.”