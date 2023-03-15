When Nevada and ASU meet on the court at Dayton on Wednesday night for the First Four game in the NCAA tournament, it truly would feel as if they are staring the man in the mirror. Both teams were anxiously waiting to hear their name called on Selection Sunday and achieved their respective goal of earning a spot in the field of 68 following a disappointing 21-22 campaign. And to top it off, two of ASU’s star players laced it up for the Wolfpack just last year. So what can we expect from ASU’s upcoming opponent? The Reno Gazette-Journal’s Jim Krajewski, a beat writer for the team, offers his insight.









DevilsDigest: Arizona State was sweating out Selection Sunday and relieved to hear their name be called. Was that same vibe taking place with Nevada?





Jim Krajewski: “It was exactly the same. They kind of thought they would get in, but the rest of us didn’t really think so. It looked like a 50-50 chance. They had a good season up until like the last week or so. So, I guess the rest of that resume really helped them get to that last bid.”





DevilsDigest: You mentioned the last week of play, and they come into the tournament with three consecutive losses. I got to imagine, from your standpoint, this was a disappointing surprise. What did you make of how the Wolfpack ended the regular season and then getting bounced in the first game of the Mountain West Tournament?





Jim Krajewski: “Shots just weren’t falling, and they seemed like they were really playing tight. I don’t know why all of a sudden, for some reason, they were playing with a lot of pressure on them. I think the pressure got to them a little bit at the end of the season because they were in second place in the conference for a while, and then trying to maintain that, I think, affected them a little bit. They were also lax on defense too, and that hurt them. They were up eight points in their game against UNLV, and in the last few minutes, they gave it away in overtime.”





DevilsDigest: When you reflect on your preseason expectations of the Wolfpack, and now seeing them squeaking into the NCAA Tournament, just like Arizona State, do you feel that this season to date is a disappointment, success, or maybe exactly what you expected to see?





Jim Krajewski: “I call it a success for sure. We had pretty low expectations coming off last year, where they were below .500 (13-18), 6-12 in conference. Overall, we really didn’t have no idea what they had coming back. They lost 60 percent of their scoring with three guys who had transferred out. And the guys who were coming back, we didn’t know much about really. They had a freshman come in, Darrion Williams, who’s just been phenomenal and named Freshman of the Year in the conference. He’s made a huge difference. (Oregon State transfer) Jarod Lucas and Kenan Blackshear have just been phenomenal this year too. The team keeps on saying that the chemistry is much better this year in the locker room, and I’m sure that’s a big part of it.”





DevilsDigest: You mentioned a few players transferring, representing 60 percent of their scoring last year, and Arizona State is very familiar with two of those players who are now in Tempe, Desmond Cambridge Jr. and Warren Washington. Even though Nevada did what they did this year and made the NCAA Tournament, do you feel that the absence of those two players was really felt by the Wolfpack? Or do we need to only look at the bottom line of what Nevada achieved and that there were able to compensate easier than expected for those player losses?





Jim Krajewski: “Both of them are really good players, and they were fun to watch last year, I remember that. They had a third guy, Grant Sherfield, who went to Oklahoma and was also a really good player last year. So, it’s kind of weird because you missed three good players like that, and you would think they would drop off. But something happened to those guys (current players), and I think they all took it personally and stepped up a little bit more this year.”





DevilsDigest: What’s the perception of head coach Steve Alford? He’s been in Reno for four years and, as you said, was able to redeem himself after a tough 21-22 season. But has the fan base been pleased with the job that he has done?





Jim Krajewski: “Well, he had a lot of pressure on him and had high expectations. He got a huge salary here, a 10-year contract for $11 million, and that’s just unheard of around here. So with those high expectations to begin with, getting into the tournament, that’s a huge step because a lot of us thought they would be in the NIT.”





DevilsDigest: How would you describe this Nevada team in terms of the strengths that they have displayed this year and the shortcomings that have hindered them along the way?





Jim Krajewski: “They’re really good at taking care of the ball, and they limit turnovers. When they have a lot of turnovers, that’s when they tend to lose. When they can go inside, that’s also been a big factor, and Will Baker has been huge. In that San Jose State game, they didn’t get the ball to him, and that’s why San Jose State took that away with their game plan. So, if Nevada can get him involved, he’s a big difference at center.





“Their shortcoming is that sometimes they get off to slow starts, fall behind, and they gotta find their way back in. I think that was also part of that San Jose State loss. That took a lot out of a team just fighting back to get even. So, they gotta try to avoid that for sure because that’s been a shortcoming.”





DevilsDigest: Knowing two of Arizona State’s key players very well, and then with your knowledge of Nevada, of course, what do you feel are some of the keys for tomorrow night’s game?





Jim Krajewski: “From what I’ve seen, Desmond and Warren are really doing very well this year for Arizona State, and that’s good to see that because they’re both good kids. I think that’s gonna be a huge part of the game. And then there’s DJ Horne, who was on a conference call with reporters this morning at a conference, and he seems like he’s got a flair for his game. I think the line right now is Arizona State favored by 2.5 points, and I could definitely see that. They gotta be the favorite in this game.





“Nevada, like I said, they gotta avoid that slow start and falling behind early, and they gotta limit turnovers. When they do lose, it’s because they give the ball up too easily. Being able to get the ball inside to Will Baker is going to be a big difference because if they can’t do that and they struggle with their outside shooting, that’s going to be their downfall. I’m sure it’s gonna be kind of personal for some of these guys going against Desmond and Warren. So how they handle that kind of pressure, just the atmosphere overall, the NCAA Tournament with all eyes are on them, the whole nation watching… none of the guys have been in this situation except Jaron Lucas, and that was with a different team.





“I would kind of lead towards Arizona State winning probably by five or six points; I’d say something like 68-63.”