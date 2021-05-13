ASUDevils - Kliavkoff appointed as Pac-12 Commish, Anderson, Boyd ‘pleased’ with hire

Following the departure of Larry Scott at the end of next month, the Pac-12 Conference announced that MGM Resorts executive George Kliavkoff would be the next commissioner of the conference on Thursday.





Through Kliavkoff’s work in live sports and entertainment, catering to fans, and overall distribution of content with MGM Resorts international, where his title was president of entertainment and sports, he was unanimously voted to the position by all Pac-12 presidents and chancellors.





“At each step of his career, George has navigated complex, quickly changing environments and has been a successful consensus builder. George is a visionary leader with an extraordinary background as a pioneering sports, entertainment, and digital media executive, and we are delighted and honored that he has agreed to become our next Pac-12 Commissioner,” University of Oregon President Michael H. Schill, chair of the five-member search committee said in the press release.





Scott and the Pac-12 Conference announced on January 20 the outgoing commissioner would be stepping down from his position, as the governing executive committees, presidents and Scott himself mutually agreed not to pursue another contract at the end of June.





Kiliavkoff’s five-year contract begins on July 1, and the president of entertainment and sports for MGM Resorts International was selected by a five-person search committee consisting of presidents and chancellors, both men and women, to reflect the diversity of the conference.





“I am thrilled to be the Pac-12 Commissioner. This is a challenging time for intercollegiate athletics, but I believe these challenges also create significant opportunities,” Kliavkoff said in the press release. “I loved being a student-athlete, and I’m passionate about the doors that college sports and higher education open for young women and men. My job at the Pac-12 will be to help manage the balance between continued academic excellence, student-athlete well-being, and an even higher level of athletic achievement.”





Kliavkoff announced upon his appointment that he will meet with a slew of people across the conference, ranging from coaches to student-athletes to learn as much as possible about the conference, as well as to begin building relationships with each of the member schools.





However, despite being appointed Thursday, Kliavkoff is more acquainted with ASU than any other university, as the school was asked to host the new commissioner’s introduction. Arizona State Athletic Director Ray Anderson explained the process in a press conference with local reporters following Kliavkoff’s appointment on Thursday.