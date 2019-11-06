The defense also stood tall in holding the Cougars to a field goal in their penultimate drive that started from ASU’s 36 yard-line, which is what even allowed the offense to win the game at the end the way they did. But that was the last time the Sun Devils tasted victory- over three long weeks ago- and the defense knows it must take charge in helping turn things around by being more consistent.

Every other game week during that span, the team has alternated between stout performances and ones they would probably rather forget- although one could argue they broke that cycle when they allowed 34 points on just shy of 500 total yards in an eventual victory versus Washington State, a respectable showing given the potency of WSU’s offense and how far ahead they are statistically of every other FBS team in passing offense.

Since the beginning of Arizona State’s power-five slate of games almost two full months ago, it seems the overall performance of the defense could be characterized as good, but not great, especially considering the team’s preseason aspirations.

“We had (former NFL Linebacker) Brian Urlacher come and talk to the defense about a few weeks ago,” defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales revealed, “and I think the greatest message that he gave to them was, ‘You have to play the next play. It doesn’t matter what happened on the previous play. Learn from your mistakes but you can’t let that fret on you. You have to play the next play and when a coach gets onto you, listen to the coaching and move on.’

“The difference between being really, really good right now on defense is third down. It’s third down. I’ve talked about this since the day I got here… Now you should see towards the end of this year, we’re going to be really good on defense next year. We really should be. We have a bunch of guys who have 21 games under their belt right now and we have enough tape that you can teach them. Now you have a core, a nucleus of guys that have been playing together and they understand where the puzzle pieces are supposed to fit and now, they should be getting better and better. You should not regress.”

In looking at the numbers, ASU is in a perfect spot to where if it progresses the way it wants to on defense, the unit could end up having really respectable stats on a national level. Through eight games this season, the Sun Devils rank 31st in the FBS in points per game allowed (21.1, also 4th in the Pac-12), 29th in yards allowed per play (5.05, 3rd Pac-12) and tied for 39th in turnovers forced with 14- although their 11 fumble recoveries are tied for third in the FBS.

Considering the damage last game’s 42-32 loss to UCLA did to their points allowed average (although it helped the other stats, as the Bruins averaged 4.9 yards per play and lost three fumbles to ASU), the Sun Devil defense has been far from a liability on the season as a whole. Certainly, they have already progressed leaps and bounds ahead of units from the not-so-distant past, if nothing else, which should give fans reason for optimism.

“Two years ago, Utah was 7-6 and all those guys were freshmen and sophomores,” Gonzales said. “They were middle of the pack, I think they finished at No. 56 in the country in total defense. Well, they’re third in the country in total defense and they have seniors that have played together and I think (Utah defensive coordinator) Morgan Scalley is a great coach. He's done a great job and those pieces have all fit together. Look at them now. They’re really good on defense.”

To add to Gonzales’s earlier comments, there’s no doubt third down is the area in which his unit is most challenged. ASU has allowed opposing offenses to convert 43.9 percent of third downs, a rate that has them tied with Georgia Tech- and one slot worse than Rutgers, for some sobering context- ranked 102 in the FBS out of 130 total teams.

“Third down has been our kryptonite right now. I mean, I’m as frustrated as every Sun Devil fan in Sun Devil country,” Gonzales stated. “We’re playing pretty good on first and second-down defense, and then on third-down defense, and it’s not even the short ones that are bothering us, it’s the medium to long. I consider medium third-and-4 or more.

“We’ve had 65, we’ve given up 29. That’s terrible. And it’s not scheme, it’s execution… we’ve got to be better executing on the ones, we got to be (paying) more attention to detail. I mean, it drives me crazy when we got a down-and-distance situation, and we’re not playing the correct down-and-distance depth in coverage.”

This, coupled with drive-extending penalties that the defense was called for numerous times in both the losses to UCLA and Utah, serves as a perfect example of the kind of things that separate good defenses from great ones.

“I feel like that’s what killed us last game, is we had a lot of penalties,” sophomore starting safety Aashari Crosswell, who got flagged 15 yards on a third-down at UCLA for kicking a dead ball said. “Coach Herm (Edwards) always preaches to us (playing) with less emotions, less penalties…that’s what we’re focused on this game.

“He always tells me ‘you’re too good of a player to be guessing,’ so I try my hardest not to guess and I’ve just been listening to him honestly. I’ve been listening to all my coaches, I’m trying to be coachable and I just take their notes and I just put it in my little toolbox and use it for later.”

Another perplexing issue that’s developed for the unit has been its performance not just game-to-game, but half-to-half within games. If you read my story yesterday on the offense, this will feel like déja vu, but bear with me as I do a similar comparison.

Since the start of conference play, which accounts for the previous five contests, ASU has allowed 90 first-half points. Compare this to only 58 points conceded in the second half when combining totals from the same stretch of games.

Based on talking to some of the unit’s starters, it seems that the group’s collective mindset is the biggest factor in all of this. Drawing back on the idea that the Sun Devil defense has played well enough to meet reasonable expectations in every other game of power-five play, multiple players provided a window into this sentiment in contrasting the past two performances of the defense.

“I feel like Utah, we came in with the right mindset, we came in and brought our own energy,” starting sophomore linebacker Merlin Robertson explained. “We came out playing physical against their d-line. With UCLA, I feel like- I’m not going to lie I feel like we walked in like we were already going to win the game.

“So, those are the main things that I think of that really separated how we played against Utah and UCLA. Man, we came out, we were getting drove back, we weren’t playing on their side of the line of scrimmage. But yeah, that’s pretty much it, it was all mindset.”

Echoing the same sentiment as Robertson, starting sophomore defensive end Jermayne Lole added, “I feel like we weren’t as physical as we were against Utah versus UCLA. I feel like we just came out thinking that just because they were UCLA, and what they’ve done throughout the season and what we’ve seen from them that they were just going to lay down, and they really just came out and just gave it to us off the jump.”

A mindset like that helps explain why, over the past month, the defense has seemed to look strong one game and then submissive the next, a cycle they’ve seemed to struggle to get out of. It also explains what Robertson was talking about, which is essentially winning the battle at the line of scrimmage- a point that’s been emphasized again and again, which starting Tillman safety and junior Evan Fields explained in more detail.

“As far as the line of scrimmage, when we played Utah, we were in their backfield a lot of times, and at UCLA we weren’t,” Fields said. “So, that’s the biggest thing right there. When you’re back there, that causes a bunch of havoc and you can get to the runner before he can get going. So, when he gets a hole and he gets to (open) field, it’s hard to tackle him.”

Within the team, the hope is that the UCLA contest can serve as a hard learning experience for a young team that hadn’t previously suffered such a bad blowout loss under coach Edwards.

Having been appropriately humbled, this ASU unit will face a USC team they know they can’t overlook talent-wise, arguably with the best group of top three receivers in the nation. In reality, the Trojans offense ranks around the middle of the conference in points per game, total yards per game, passing yards per attempt (even though they are third in total passing yards per game), and rushing yards per game, making them a perfectly challenging opponent for a true bounce-back showing.

“I feel like the bye (week this past weekend) was good for us because it helped us reflect on what happened against UCLA,” Lole commented, “it helped us get back to who we really are, just a really physical and fast defense.”

Now in the final month of the regular season, it sounds like there are several young players who could find their way into playing snaps on game day, which as Lole explained will only continue to benefit the unit.

“Whenever you can get young guys to just pick up, it helps out them, it helps us and it helps the future of the program because if they pick up the defense now, they won’t have to pick up the defense next season,” Lole said.

“Before the start of the season, there was only like, what, four d-linemen or something like that, so it takes a lot of pressure off us during practice- off our bodies for sure- so the more we get guys rotating, the better it is for everybody because young guys get reps and the older guys won’t put their body in danger.”

In Lole’s case, he is referring to true freshmen defensive ends Stephon Wright and Amiri Johnson. Wright, a four-star recruit, recorded a tackle against the Bruins in only his second collegiate game, while Johnson has proven disruptive at times when he’s played during each of the past two games, bringing his season total to three games played.

Fields was even complimentary of true freshman Connor Soelle, who stepped in for some reps at second-team Tillman safety during today’s practice.

“I’m always getting him with his footwork a lot,” Fields said, “because downhill-wise for running, like he’s got that, he knows how to go fill a hole, so I try to work with him on his coverage a lot. But he’s very athletic, he’s going to be a really good player.”

