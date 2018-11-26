Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-26 02:06:20 -0600') }} football Edit

Joey Yellen excited for official ASU visit, December signing day

F4u6dxa741naa2lepnaz
As a senior, the ASU QB commit passed for 3,516 yards, 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions
Ralph Amsden Photo
Hod Rabino • ASUDevils.com
@DevilsDigest
Publisher
Longest tenured beat writer for Arizona State football and basketball, and a Website Publisher since 2001.

24 hours following an exhilarating Territorial Cup win Sun Devil quarterback commit Joey Yellen hosted ASU offensive coordinator Rob Likens for an in-home visit. We caught up with the Mission Viejo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}