With two departures following the 2017 season, it was no secret that ASU was in need to land a couple of quarterbacks in the 2019 class. Less than a week after West Linn (Ore.) signal caller, Ethan Long pledged to ASU, Mission Viejo (Calif.) quarterback, Joey Yellen, followed suit and committed to Arizona State.

Yellen was one of the faster rising 2019 prospects, especially among West Coast quarterbacks. This was following a 12-1 junior campaign with the Diablos where he passed 2,439 yards, 29 touchdowns and had interceptions.

Georgia, Oregon State, Colorado State made up his recent short list, but not only did ASU ultimately prevail but it was also was able to wrap up an important recruiting need fairly early in the recruiting process.