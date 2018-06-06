With the newly enacted NCAA rule that allows for official visits during a prospect’s junior season, Joey Capra couldn’t wait to check out the Sun Devils. Judging by his comments, his trip to ASU set the bat quite high for all other future visits for the Auburn (Calif.) offensive lineman.

Thank you Arizona State Football for the amazing Official Visit! Your hospitality made me feel right at home! I can’t wait to visit again! #ForksUp @Koach_C @KevinMawae @CharlieRenfree @HermEdwards pic.twitter.com/HY8kRVWGto — Joey Capra (@JoeyCapra) June 6, 2018

“I loved the visit, it was amazing,” Capra said. “The whole facility, coaching staff…everything stood out. I saw the jerseys for next year and they are amazing. They are so cool….ASU offered me about a month ago. Because school just got out for us in California, my dad asked me what school I’d like to visit first and right there, I was like, ‘I want to see ASU first. That’s the first place I want to go.’ So I’m really interested in them and they are definitely high on my list. “Coach Edwards is definitely an inspirational person and he’s pretty famous. It was amazing because you see him on TV all time and you’re like celebrity status and then you see him in person and he is down to earth and he talks to you and everything’s real. He gave me some good advice and told me it’s amazing here.” Capra, who the younger brother of a pair of Pac-12 offensive linemen in Johnny Capra (Utah) and Jacob Capra (Oregon), is being recruited by ASU’s offensive line coach, Dave Christensen, who sees the lineman as a solid contributor for ASU’s front five.