Jack Jones drafted by New England in the fourth round

His college career was anything but a smooth path filled with success. Yet Jack Jones’ perseverance, let alone the support system he had along the way, greatly aided him in the last couple of years. This winding journey came to a successful milestone, as the former ASU cornerback was selected in the fourth round and 121st pick overall by the New England Patriots.

Jones, who was a former USC cornerback, had a rocky three-year career with the Sun Devils. In 2019 he played in all 13 games, starting in one, and was formidable as a reserve, posting 45 tackles, a team-high 13 pass breakups, three interceptions, and a forced fumble. He tied for ninth nationally in passes defended on the season, and his 1.33 passes defended per game were 12th in the country. He also recorded three total interceptions in ASU's three-game winning streak to end the season.





In 2020, he did get the start in the season opener against USC, making five tackles and breaking up a pass, yet was suspended due to violation of team rules for the rest of that shortened four-game season. Nonetheless, in 2021 he was ASU's highest-graded defender per Pro Football Focus with a score of 79.4 overall, good for 15th among all Pac-12 defenders regardless of position (min. 400 snaps), collecting 42 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a strip sack. He tied for the team lead with three interceptions, which tied for first among Pac-12 corners. Jones also forced an incompletion on 12.5 percent of the targets thrown his way, good for 8th among Pac-12 corners. He earned an Honorable Mention Defensive on the All Pac-12 Conference team.