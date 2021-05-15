'It’s more dramatic in the ninth,' Long’s walk-off HR nets win over OSU

Drew Swift called it one of the best games of his Sun Devil career.





“Every time you’re playing Wiffle ball, or in the [batting] cages, you’re dreaming of the bottom of the ninth, bases loaded,” Ethan Long said.

Dreams come true.





The freshman wrote the next chapter of his historic debut campaign: a three-run walk-off home run that sailed far over the right field fence, leading the Arizona State Sun Devils (29-15, 13-9 Pac-12) to a 9-6 victory in game one of a three-game series versus the Oregon State Beavers (31-16, 13-9).





Tyler Thornton struggled early and never managed to find a groove in his 11th start of the season. While he settled in after allowing one run in the 1st, the Beaver batters broke open the 4-4 ballgame in the 4th inning. Jason Kelly had imaginably seen enough, bringing in Christian Bodlovich for Thornton after the starter’s third walk of the game.





Oregon State faithful traveled exceptionally well, and with good reason: Tempe was nearly 40 degrees warmer than Corvallis at first pitch on Friday. With the hordes of black and orange came a hostile environment, even for the home team. Tempers began to flare early following what fans of both teams perceived as an inconsistent strike zone, culminating with Tracy Smith’s ejection in the top of the 4th inning.





The Beavers scored five runs in the frame, following a two-home run, two-single offensive explosion. Smith was ejected for arguing a foul-ball call which would have resulted in strike three, ending the inning. Bodlovich took matters into his own hands and struck out the batter, but the damage was done.





Kevin Abel, the once-D1Baseball and Baseball America Freshman of the Year tossed a gem in his six innings on the mound. Abel struck out seven Sun Devils, including three against Kai Murphy. Murphy now leads the team in strikeouts this season, with 42 (two ahead of Sean McLain).





Abel saw four runs across home plate in the 1st and 2nd inning for the home team, but Mitch Canham stuck with his Friday night starter. Abel, Will Frisch, and Joey Mundt combined to allow just one run across the next six innings.





In the 7th inning, Swift walked to first base, and Hunter Jump doubled into right field to score the Sun Devils’ first run since the 2nd inning. Swift’s four runs led the team, including a two-run bomb earlier in the game.





After hitting just one home run in the month of April (4/11, L at Washington), Swift hit dinger number six of the season over the centerfield wall. The homer was the redshirt junior’s third in the last three games, putting the Sun Devils up 2-1 over the Beavers.





And then came perhaps the most dramatic 9th inning this season for ASU. After Graham Osman, Brady Corrigan and Will Levine kept Oregon State scoreless for the entire back half of the game, the Sun Devil offense returned the pitching staff’s favor.





Jake Mulholland entered the game for Mundt and started off strong by striking out Joe Lampe. He gave up three base hits in the next three batters, including an RBI single from Sean McLain to tie the game at six runs apiece.





For Ethan Long, the stage was set.



