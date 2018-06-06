Is the 3rd time visiting ASU a charm for 2019 Louisiana DB Jordan Clark?
Jordan Clark is no stranger to Arizona State University. The 2019 Baton Rouge, Louisiana defensive back took an official visit to Tempe over the weekend- his third trip to ASU in the last seven mon...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news