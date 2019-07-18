The ongoing quarterback battle in Tempe is impossible to ignore, and ASU junior Dillon Sterling-Cole is the eye of the storm of this publicized race. His journey as a football player growing up in Texas, and thrown into the fire early in his Arizona State tenure, has shaped him into the person and player he is today preparing him for a golden opportunity to make an impact with the team. Sterling-Cole candidly discusses those topics and more in this exclusive Devils Digest feature.

“When I was five or six years old, I would always watch my dad (Chris Cole), who played in the league for the Denver Broncos and played wide receiver for Texas A&M. So, the first thing that came to mind for me as a kid growing up, was just watching him play and saying ‘I love football,’ because my dad plays football.

“When I was about five or six, I was already bigger than most of the kids in the age group to play flag football, so I already had to move up to play pee-wee. That was a crazy thing for me but I was able to play at a high level even when I was at a younger age. Moving into higher leagues in Orange, Texas, where I was born and raised, the town just gravitated to the sport of football. Football made the city what it is right now. It brought everyone together for those big Friday Night Light games. The culture in Texas is just different for football. “I wasn’t really a quarterback then. I wasn’t the guy who could run around, make tackles and reverse the field. I wasn’t throwing the ball until middle school. Because of my dad playing wide receiver, the coaches thought ‘oh yeah, this kid’s going to be a wide receiver so let’s put him outside and let’s throw a couple of deep balls to him,’ which I was pretty good at it. But some of my coaches said, ‘he’s long and lanky, let’s play him on both sides of the ball,’ so at one point I was playing defensive end and linebacker and safety because I loved contact at that time. I loved tackling people, hitting everybody, it’s just something that wasn’t really expected from a quarterback. “Going into ninth-grade, seeing that my dad had played ball at the same high school the coaches were saying ‘oh this kid has some grit about him, he could play the wide receiver position for us on varsity, but let’s keep him on JV. Let’s have him play a couple of games and then probably during the playoffs let’s move him up and play.’ So, that’s what happened for me, when I had a great year I was the junior varsity quarterback as a freshman. Then during the playoffs that year they moved me up to varsity to play a little bit of wide receiver but I didn’t really play that much. "It wasn't a hard transition to go from wide receiver to quarterback. I was an athlete, and that’s what my high school coach told me early on. I didn’t understand then what being an athlete truly was, but I guess it meant being able to do it all and that was what he considered me to be. Going into my sophomore year, I wasn’t playing as much quarterback. They still had me playing wide receiver because they had a returning starter. At that time, we were going into the Port Neches-Groves game and this is one of the biggest games there. They’re a division higher than us because we were 3A at the time and we were away playing at Port Neches-Groves. That’s a city where everybody comes to watch them play. So, it’s a really big game.

Sterling-Cole was co-offensive MVP of Texas' District 15-6A

“There was definitely that pressure with my dad playing in the NFL and people already expected you to be good. But it’s all about how you deal with it." — Dillon Sterling-Cole



“We were down by three touchdowns going into halftime. In the locker room, our coach said ‘hey Dillon, go in,’ and at this point, I’m saying ‘alright, let’s go,’ because for some reason during that week at practice I was getting a little bit more quarterback reps. So, I got in, I brought us within a touchdown or so, but we ran out of time. From then on, I was always the quarterback. Nothing more nothing less. “There was definitely that pressure with my dad playing in the NFL and people already expected you to be good. But it’s all about how you deal with it. It wasn’t as bad because I never really had that pressure from my dad. I was able to do what I do best regardless of what everybody’s saying and I was never putting all that pressure in my head. “I thought I was going to stay in Texas after high school, probably play at a junior college, or go somewhere closer to schools like Lamar. I never really thought I’d be able to get any big offers because when I played my sophomore year, I had 2,000-plus yards passing, a lot of rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and a lot of passing touchdowns. But I was playing 3A ball, and nobody’s going to look at a smaller school player who’s not playing big-time games. So, yeah, I thought I was going to stay local and be a local guy. “I had been going to a lot of Nike camps and I had just transferred to Westfield in Houston, and going through spring practices. A lot of colleges rolled into there because Westfield was producing a lot of D-1 prospects. At the time colleges were coming in to see guys like Ed Oliver and Tyler Cleveland. I wasn’t really used to that. We had guys at my old high school that went to smaller schools and junior colleges. Seeing all those big colleges come to watch our spring practices really opened up my eyes. “The first time Arizona State contacted me was by coach Norvell and it was during spring practice going into my senior year. They were the second Power 5 school to offer me. Houston was my first offer, and for them being my first offer I was like, ‘ok this is nice. I like this school; I could stay home.’ But then Arizona State and more offers started coming in. I was super excited because my cousin Kyle Middlebrooks played at ASU before. He was wearing number seven at the time, so everything was just flowing for me. I had family in California, my grandmother was raised out there, so a lot of family came to the games. In the end, Arizona State in general really had my best interests. “Texas A&M came into the picture. My dad played ball there, and you had the whole legacy thing going on. I was starting to get caught up in it. But at the same time, I was thinking about my own little path, and creating my own little destiny, and thinking about how my kids would want to see me. So, all of that played a really big role in my recruiting.



“Honestly, I came in my freshman year ready to compete to start. It was an opportunity that was brought up to me (by the ASU coaches), and they said this and that and the other, and I was excited for it. But then after a couple of practices, everyone is starting to solidify themselves, and I knew Manny Wilkins was going to be the starting quarterback. So, I knew I had to do what I could do to help the team at the time, and be the scout team quarterback. “I got comfortable with my position there, and I never really got to learn most of the plays on offense. So, it was just me just balling out on scout team, helping out as best as possible. But then, Manny got hurt in the USC game and then Brady (White) went in. So, I’m thinking in my head ‘I’m definitely the number two quarterback now.’ It was really, really a big moment for me because at that time, Kalen Ballage was playing running back, and he had said if Brady had gone down- we couldn’t be on the field at the same time. “Jerry (Neilly) the equipment manager said ‘Hey Dillon, come over here,’ and Nick, one of the quarterback managers was saying, ‘come on man, let’s get you right,’ and I’m thinking ‘get me right, what’s going on?’ and he answered, ‘Yeah man, you get to pick your jersey number.’ And I’m thinking ‘My jersey number!?’ So, ok I cannot be number seven forever if Kalen’s here the whole time. So then in that moment for me, I picked number 15, because I wanted to be something that was relatable to me, and I love Tim Tebow. He’s the type of quarterback that I was, really big, and could run the ball. I wasn’t really feeling number eight or nine, so I picked 15. “So, I’m number 15 in the week leading into the UCLA game. It was weird because for me I was still mostly taking reps on scout team instead of getting reps and preparing like I was going to possibly play if Brady was going to go down. I got a few reps in seven-on-seven’s and then I’d have to hurry up and run back to the other side because there’s nobody else to play quarterback for the scout team. That whole week was kind of iffy for me. “We get to game day, and I’m excited. I’m ready, I’m pumped and everything. We get into the game it’s a really high-paced game, really close game, I’m on the sidelines, talking to the guys, keeping guys going…that was my role at the time. I’m out there yelling ‘oh we’re driving, we’re driving to score.’ “Brady runs to the sideline and gets injured. And then the coaches and players are all telling me ‘hey, y’all know what time it is. It’s crazy, but y’all know what time it is.’ So, I’m there, everybody’s surrounding me, everybody’s talking to me and I’m yelling “Let’s go!” I’m excited! I kid you not, you could ask any of my teammates that were in that huddle when I was about to go in: coach Graham comes up and says, ‘Don’t throw a pick!’ And…my first pass of my college career was an interception. After I threw the ball, I feel like I blanked out, thinking: what just happened? I thought Tim White was going to come back to the ball but he slipped, and then that’s the reason I threw an interception.

Sterling-Cole's lone start for ASU was in a 54-35 road loss at Oregon in 2016

“That Oregon game is in my head every single day. Not in a negative way but just a game where I learned a lot from. I see situations that come up when we’re running seven-on-seven, or we’re running team, that I’ve seen before and I’ve learned from being in those types of situations that I was in the Oregon game." — Dillon Sterling-Cole



“I was going back-and-fourth from scout team to actually having to go practice with the 2’s, and then going back to the scout team. There was a lot going on in my head for me, but at the same time at that time it was hard for me to cope because I was still young. I was trying to mature and get better setting my focus for that Oregon game. That week in practice was my first time getting reps with 1’s. That whole week I felt calm, I felt cool, but honestly, I didn’t know if I was going to start. Manny would get some reps with the 1’s in practice and it wasn't’ until we left for Oregon when the coaches told me ‘Hey Dillon, you’re actually going to get to start,’ and I’m like ‘ok cool I’m ready.’ I practiced, I know the game plan, and I studied it. I studied game plans in high school but in college, it’s a whole different dynamic. It’s a whole different kind of realization, different kind of focus and mindset. “So, when I went into the Oregon game, I knew the looks I was going to get, I knew where I could be able to go with the ball. It was just about game maintaining the game, making plays with what we had. We had a lot of guys out both on offense and defense. We had a couple of guys like me just getting their first start in a game. For me, just handling all of that, the way the situation went, I feel like I handled it as best as possible. “The college game environment is obviously very different than the high school (game) environment, but playing at Oregon it felt like a high school road game in Texas. You have a lot of fans against you, and having your people rolling out with you. It’s definitely intense, but I love it, I love the thrill. “That Oregon game is in my head every single day. Not in a negative way (ASU lost 54-35) but just a game where I learned a lot from. I see situations that come up when we’re running seven-on-seven, or we’re running team, that I’ve seen before and I’ve learned from being in those types of situations that I was in the Oregon game.

“The next year I didn’t even know I was going to redshirt until we went into fall camp. Brady was still here and recovering from his injury, and they brought in Blake (Barnett). So, when the coaches finally told me, ‘Dillon, we’re going to redshirt you,’ and said ‘Alright I guess I got to wait again to play.’ I was older, more mature, and I knew my role, and I knew I had to, I had to play it, regardless of what goes on.

“It was definitely hard going through that transition from playing and starting a game as a freshman to having to sit out. I wanted to be in the game like I was before. But, when you get a better understanding of how college ball works it’s all a business. You have to be able to learn how to sit down and learn from whatever’s going on right now rather than just dwell on it.

“I know coach Likens said that he wished he could have played me more, but I knew how to handle it. I knew coach Likens’ had the best interests, I knew where his heart was with the play calling and stuff like that, so I can’t dwell on the decisions that he made. He’s doing a great job for us right now." — Dillon Sterling-Cole



“In 2018 I definitely I knew I was the number two quarterback. ‘Let’s get it!’ I’m getting more reps with the 2’s, and Manny and I were way closer than we were before. That relationship was really much needed because he was in the mix, he was playing, he was doing well, and at that time I was just really excited because I wasn’t just rotating with the scout team. I was actually getting a couple of reps with the 1’s, and I was truly motivated to play. I was studying ball, I was studying for every game, because I was studying with Manny and I just made sure that I was ready every week. “I know coach Likens said that he wished he could have played me more, but I knew how to handle it. I knew coach Likens’ had the best interests, I knew where his heart was with the play calling and stuff like that, so I can’t dwell on the decisions that he made. He’s doing a great job for us right now. Yeah, it was difficult not playing a lot last year, but at the same time, it’s an understanding and growth process. I’ve had the time to be able to grow and mature and learn how to be a better quarterback.

“The vibes right now are great with coach Likens, because it’s the first time we had an offensive coordinator for more than a semester, right? It’s really been good for us, the connection is there, the camaraderie in the locker room, as far as when we’re in the huddle…everything’s there “Going into to spring practice, I wanted first and foremost to make sure I solidified myself as a leader. Respect is one thing that’s not given. I know a lot of guys just think ‘oh because you’re a quarterback you automatically have everybody’s respect.’ It truly goes beyond that. I’ve had times where I’ve sat behind and let Manny do his thing but I lead on the sidelines. I would give him and other players advice to make sure I built my respect up and gain everyone’s respect when I’m in the type of position that I am in right now. That respect I had last year is something I was able to build on going into the spring because I got to able to talk to a lot of guys on the sidelines the year before.

“I’d say personally that I could’ve had a cleaner spring practice. There were a lot of miscues I had, there was a lot of passes I could’ve completed. But as far as where I could be with my leadership, I feel like I solidified that leadership aspect." — Dillon Sterling-Cole



“Going into spring I was making sure I’m physically ready for the competition, that I’m mentally focused, and I know what I’m getting myself into. I made sure I was ready to handle everything that is thrown my way. My approach to everything changed. I lost 30 pounds (down from 245 to 215). I weighed a 30-pound dumbbell and I held it, and was thinking ‘ooh, this is heavy, I used to weigh this much.’ I don’t want to be at that point in my life anymore to where I have to work so hard and give up so much to be able to get to where I am now. But when I think about that, I put that aspect in perspective that this is the kind of mindset I need to have. “I need to be able to give up a lot of things, and give up hanging out with friends, and giving up partying and stuff like that to be able to get to where I want to be and be the quarterback that I can be for this team. My mental focus was just to solidify myself, one as a leader, and two as a guy that actually wants to be a quarterback here. “I’d say personally that I could’ve had a cleaner spring practice. There were a lot of miscues I had, there was a lot of passes I could’ve completed. But as far as where I could be with my leadership, I feel like I solidified that leadership aspect. For some guys that didn’t happen for going into the spring. Leadership was really big for me not just having the offensive guys respect me as a leader, but the defensive guys, the specialists too. Respect truly goes further on than people actually are paying attention to.



“It’s definitely a hard line to walk being the leader of players who are competing for the same job. But it’s part of competition. Why not make your competition better and bring the best out of you?" — Dillon Sterling-Cole on the much-anticipated QB battle in fall camp