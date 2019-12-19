There always seems to be a sentiment attached to Kyle Williams’ accomplishments. You know, the fact that, in time, he will be a doctor. It’s ridiculously impressive. But there’s a caveat to that caveat -- he’ll go to medical school when his football career is over.





The Sun Bowl against Florida State will be Williams’ final collegiate game. He doesn’t hope that’s the end of his time playing football.





“I’ll be doing something. Hopefully in the NFL -- Lord willing… because I do feel like I’m a pretty talented player” Williams said. “Every journey is going to have its benefits, it’s pros and its cons. Whether I’m a doctor in the NFL.”





When football comes to an end, in El Paso or the NFL, Williams has the plan for the next chapter in his life. In May, he’ll graduate from ASU with a degree in biomedical engineering. When football is over, he’ll study for, then take the MCAT and hopes to enroll in medical school thereafter.





Williams has his future mapped out, which has drawn both admiration and respect from his peers inside of Arizona State’s locker room. And in his last game in maroon and gold, he’ll get to go out in style.





Because junior Eno Benjamin declared for the NFL draft, the depth in ASU’s running backs room was thin. The coaches figured Williams, a confident guy who was never shy to mention his impressive high school tape as a dual-threat quarterback would be a perfect option to plug a hole.





So, in bowl preparations, Williams has pulled double-duty at wide receiver and tailback.





“Obviously I played a little bit here and there. And I kind of mentioned it like, ‘I can always run the ball,’” Williams said. “And then I did and they’re like, ‘Oh dang, he can run the ball.’”





After a stellar sophomore season in which Williams compiled 66 catches for 763 yards and seven touchdowns, his stats have regressed. He’s not shy about that notion. And still, he was ASU’s “model citizen,” Aguano said.





The Sun Bowl, in essence, is a bit of a reward -- the chance for Williams to have some fun and garner touches at a new position. It’s also the chance for Aguano to create competition within his position group.





“It gives us a competition between the three guys -- with Kyle and A.J. (Carter) and Demetrious Flowers,” Aguano said. “I don’t know how it’s going to play out, we’re going to compete all the way until the end.”





The first-year Sun Devil running backs coach knows help is on the way, however. On Wednesday, ASU inked four-star running back DeaMonte Trayanum, a 5-foot-11, 220-pound bruising tailback from Cleveland.





Trayanum said Aguano was huge in his decision to choose ASU over notable Big 10 programs in his backyard. He liked that Aguano was a former high school coach, that he was able to understand kids heading to college.





Aguano could sense that appealed to Trayanum. But in the recruiting process, the tailback from the Midwest became the ideal prospect in Aguano’s eyes.





He was an intellectual. He was mature. He didn’t waver on his ASU commitment. He had faced tough competition in high school. He was on a team with other stud running backs, most notably Tyris Dickerson, who is now at Eastern Kentucky.





“If get all of those kids like that, it would be an easy room,” Aguano joked.





And Trayanum came from a championship high school program -- Archbishop Hoban won the state title in each of Trayanum’s first three seasons. To Aguano, who coached four state-title teams at Chandler High School, that was important.





“The thing is, if I were to put together a prospect, I would like them to come from a winning program,” Aguano said. “They know how to win. Secondly, they come from a program that they had to compete all four years at because it’s not going to change when they come here.”





The Sun Devil running backs coach said he’s wary of kids that, in high school, were the big fish in a small pond. In other words, phenomenal players on a terrible team. He mentioned that it can oftentimes be tough for them to come into a D1 program and compete right away.





He’s doesn’t have to worry about that with Trayanum.





“There’s going to be days that are tough and days are going to be grinds,” Aguano said. “But he does a good job of talking with all of our coaches… When you talk to him on the phone, you know that he has a great (personality) and it just lights up the room.





“That’s something you want in your room.”





