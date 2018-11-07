Sophomore Remy Martin, redshirt junior Rob Edwards, redshirt sophomore Romello White, sophomore Kimani Lawrence stood on the west end of Wells Fargo Arena waiting. Freshman Luguentz Dort slowly brought the ball up the court in front of 9,145 fans at Wells Fargo Arena in what would turn into a 102-94 ASU victory.

It was a tie game in the first overtime. Shot clock turned off. Sun Devil ball.

But then, as Arizona State and Cal State Fullerton traded blows for 40 minutes … and then an overtime period … and then a second overtime period, it answered itself.

Most probably though it didn’t need to be asked for a while.

“I just went out there and played my game,” Dort said, humbly. “I’ve never been in a gym that loud so it was great.”

It was Déjà vu in a sense. It seems like just yesterday, OK a few months ago when Tra Holder was bringing the ball up the court for the Sun Devils when they needed a basket. Shannon Evans usually flanked out to his side, Kodi Justice near the baseline.

The stage wasn’t new for that trio. Those three senior understood the situation: When to start their drive, who was positioned where, if they had a timeout or not.

But on Tuesday, in its first game of the season, ASU gave its lone freshman on the court the ball with 30 seconds left in a tie game. The answer for who was going to replace Holder and Evans as the main crunch-time option looked like it had been answered.

“You just see his physical talent and his shiftiness off the dribble and then, he’s a finisher. He’s a great rebounder, too,” Hurley said of Dort. “In a ball screen he’s very hard to deal with when he gets downhill and he gets to the back line.

“He can really elevate and finish. He obviously put out a strong first impression here.”

Dort brought the ball up slowly and stood at the top of the arc for a second. He saw White coming up the left side of the court to set a pick and dashed past his and White’s defender. With about five seconds left on the game clock, two Fullerton defenders stood right under the hoop, ready to jump with, and contest, Dort.

Then the freshman made a senior play. He continued toward the hoop and then fired a no-look pass across his body to Lawrence in the corner. The sophomore forward set his feet for a second, with no fear of a defender getting to him, he fired a 3 for the win.

Back rim. No good.

“I swore that was good,” Lawrence said of his last-second heave. “I gave a little pose at the end and everything.”

The Sun Devils followed up Lawrence’s miss with a 13-5 barrage in double overtime. Dort scored the first five and finished with seven in the period. Though Martin was battling an injury, one that kept him at about 60 percent, Hurley said, Dort was ASU’s go-to option down the stretch.

Need a play? Give No. 0 the ball.

“He’s got such a poised presence, he’s mature for a freshman and he’s very gifted,” Hurley said.

The freshman from Ontario, Canada finished the night with 28 points, nine rebounds, and three steals, marking the most points scored by an ASU freshman in a season opener in ASU history. Need more proof that he’s the main offensive option?

Dort shot the ball 22 times (He made nine). Only two other Sun Devils shot the ball 10 or more times -- Edwards (15) and Lawrence (10).

He was also incredibly active on the defensive end of the floor. You could see him creeping over to the paint as a Cal State Fullerton player started to drive the lane. From there, it became a jumping competition that almost always led to him altering a shot.

“He’s got a strong desire to play defense and he takes it personal,” Hurley said. “And he’s got the wingspan, the strength and lateral quickness to be a very good defender.”

But the night didn’t start off grand for the 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard. He picked up two fouls and scored just once in the first half on 1-7 shooting. After the game, he blamed the poor start on nerves.

“Yeah, I was a little nervous,” Dort said of his first-half performance. “My first college game so, yeah, I was a little nervous. But then I talked to coach Hurley and all the staff and they told me to call down, the game’s going to come to me.”

But, for a second, take that first half out of Dort’s total box score. What’s left is 26 minutes of action where the guard scored 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting (53.3 percent) with seven rebounds. Hurley will take those numbers from his star freshman anytime, being the season opener makes the expectations even higher.

Of course, Dort’s expectations were already lofty; being, arguably, the most talented player on a perennial NCAA Tournament team as a freshman, he came to Tempe with an incredible amount of high praise preceding him.

Out of Athlete Institute Basketball Academy in Canada, Dort was rated as four-star shooting guard by Rivals. On Monday, before he had touched a college court, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic ranked Dort No. 50 overall on his 2019 NBA Draft big board.

Tuesday’s performance may have bumped him up a few spots.