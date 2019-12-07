Coach Bobby Hurley kept the junior college transfer on the court for more than half the game, including crunch time, where Thomas knocked down two 3-pointers from the right arc to give ASU a late lead then the game-winner with five seconds left.

In his sixth game in maroon and gold, Thomas more than doubled his season’s total for minutes against Princeton.

“I was just really confused on what was going on,” Thomas noted.

The ASU forward was five games into his Division I career and the fruits of his labor had produced a whopping 11 minutes of playing time and two points. To him, it didn’t make sense.

Khalid Thomas will admit it now. He was frustrated. Frustrated and confused.

Afterward, the coaches asked him what changed -- both in the prior practices and the last pair of games.





“I told them, I was like, ‘I was just upset with not playing. I was just mad about it.’ Then I just started doing the little things that they’ve been telling me to start doing,” Thomas said. “Going harder than I usually go and it kind of played out the way I wanted it to.”





Asked Thursday what allowed him to start trusting Thomas, Hurley was candid. He said it began in the Virginia game, the day before Princeton. Sure, he only played two minutes at the end of the first half, but in those two minutes, he was relentless defensively on Virginia big man Mamadi Diakite.





“Once the door opened for him, he really kind of ran through it,” Hurley said. “He was playing a lot more physical in practice, going after the ball more on the backboard … He’s been doing a lot of things that don’t involve scoring.”





To Hurley, that’s poetry. In the Sun Devils’ practice gym at the Weatherup Center, there’s a big sign that reads simply -- “95%.” It’s a reminder to ASU’s players to do the little things and help their team in the 95 percent of game time they don’t have the ball.





Against Princeton, Thomas epitomized that -- and Hurley rewarded him. In Arizona State’s most recent game -- a 71-67 victory at San Francisco -- Thomas tallied just a trio of points. But, because he had five rebounds, two steals, a block and played great defense, his coach was pleased.





Thomas knows his slow start could have very easily veered to a slow season. In his early days in Tempe, he was humbled. He was a junior college All-American, the No. 2 JuCo player in the country this summer. With their lack of depth down low, ASU didn’t just want him, it kind of needed him.





“Huge humbling feeling,” he admitted. “Some people can take that humbling feeling and kind of shut down. And I don’t think I ever shut down but I was getting very frustrated. But really you have to stick with it -- and that’s what I did.”





The feeling and the situation, however, weren’t all too foreign to Thomas.





In his freshman season at the College of Southern Idaho, he said he wasn’t playing much or well to begin his collegiate career. Then he started focusing on the little things.





In Idaho, though, he first had to buy in.





Because he didn’t qualify academically out of West Linn High School in Oregon -- his GPA was just below the NCAA requirements -- a D1 program wasn’t an option. It would have to be two years grinding it out in junior college.





“My thought at first was like, ‘Bro?!’ I was so mad to go to junior college,” Thomas said. “As soon as I got there, I kind of bought in and put all the negative behind me.”





To make matters worse, after CSI reached the JuCo National Championship in Thomas’ first year, the 6-foot-9, 210-pound lethal-shooting forward broke his foot in three places his sophomore year. A clean break meant there was no need for surgery, but even still, it cut his junior college career short just before he was supposed to make the jump to D1.





His saving grace, though, was a commitment to Texas Tech. It stuck behind Thomas despite the injury and was looking forward to welcoming him to campus in the summer of 2019. Then the Red Raiders almost won the national title.





All of a sudden, recruits who had never thought about playing in Lubbock were choosing to become Red Raiders. They signed six forwards -- four out of high school and a pair of grad transfers.





Knowing he was almost being pushed out, Thomas’ requested a full release from his Texas Tech scholarship. The school obliged.





“The next day, my name was out there that I was opening up my recruitment, it was just crazy again,” Thomas said. “I wasn’t in the mood to sit there and drag it out, I wanted to break it down quickly.”





He narrowed it down to Oregon, his hometown school, and Arizona State. In late May, he took official visits to both schools, announcing his commitment to the Sun Devils before the month’s end.





ASU’s Associate head coach Rashon Burno was the instrumental figure through Thomas’ short recruitment. And now, the bond they formed stuck. Thomas admitted that while he talks with Hurley “a little bit,” he said he and Burno have “a lot of conversations.”





So, of course, it was Burno he went to in his time of confusion. His response? “Probably the No. 1 thing he kept telling me was to keep having good practices … Burno loves to say, ‘Your habits show.’”





Thomas took it to heart. And with one stroke against Princeton, it paid off. He not only saved ASU’s non-conference season from a tumultuous spell, he proved he belonged -- in Division I college basketball and on the court for Arizona State.





“We could have won by 10 and I would have still felt really good because I finally got that opportunity and made the most of it when they needed it. That alone, by itself, was a great feeling,” Thomas said.





“After that moment, in a way, I felt like I kind of got my swagger back.”