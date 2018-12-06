With each question, the frustration of Bobby Hurley seemed to grow. He’s fielded questions about his team’s health for months now. Each time, the answer stays unchanged: The Sun Devils still aren’t healthy.

Mickey Mitchell missed nearly four months in the offseason with a back injury. Taeshon Cherry missed almost two months with a torn meniscus. Remy Martin lost time due to an ankle injury. Rob Edwards has missed the last six games with a back injury of his own.

On Wednesday, Hurley stood in front of the media like a football coach, throwing out the coach speak that seemed to fit his banged-up team.

“I would have called (Rob) a limited participant,” Hurley said. “He and Remy are kind of in the same boat -- limited participant, monitoring their reps, questionable at best and hopeful they’ll play.”

When asked about his availability for the Sun Devils’ game against No. 6 Nevada on Friday in Los Angeles, Martin echoed the famous two words Michael Jordan used to announce his return to basketball: “I’m back.

“I’ll be playing on Friday. As long as I’m on the court, I’m 100 percent.”

Martin played through his nagging ankle injury for ASU’s Las Vegas tournament games against then-No. 15 Mississippi State and Utah State before sitting out the Devils’ last two games against mid-major opponents.

A week later, he was back on the practice court, bringing the relentless energy and tenacity that’s impossible to replicate.

“We had that tournament in Vegas and I played my heart out, we all played our hearts out, and just felt like I had nothing left and I just wanted as much time to get right mentally because it was bothering me,” Martin said. “So I went and did the treatment, did the things that were necessary and we’re all good.”

Deja vu from last season?

Martin’s return brings more than great defense, a quick scorer and a bubble of energy. Though just a sophomore, he brings big-game experience that most of ASU’s roster has only received a spoonful of.

A year ago, Martin was part of the Sun Devil roster that raced to a 12-0 non-conference start including wins over No. 15 Xavier and No. 2 Kansas. In his eighth collegiate game, Martin scored 21 points in Allen Fieldhouse. Even then, the atmosphere didn’t phase him.

Now, he’s practically a veteran on ASU’s roster, offering advice to freshman Luguentz Dort and Taeshon Cherry about playing against a marquee opponent.