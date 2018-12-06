Hurley updates injury status, discusses Nevada reminds him of 2017-18 ASU
With each question, the frustration of Bobby Hurley seemed to grow. He’s fielded questions about his team’s health for months now. Each time, the answer stays unchanged: The Sun Devils still aren’t healthy.
Mickey Mitchell missed nearly four months in the offseason with a back injury. Taeshon Cherry missed almost two months with a torn meniscus. Remy Martin lost time due to an ankle injury. Rob Edwards has missed the last six games with a back injury of his own.
On Wednesday, Hurley stood in front of the media like a football coach, throwing out the coach speak that seemed to fit his banged-up team.
“I would have called (Rob) a limited participant,” Hurley said. “He and Remy are kind of in the same boat -- limited participant, monitoring their reps, questionable at best and hopeful they’ll play.”
When asked about his availability for the Sun Devils’ game against No. 6 Nevada on Friday in Los Angeles, Martin echoed the famous two words Michael Jordan used to announce his return to basketball: “I’m back.
“I’ll be playing on Friday. As long as I’m on the court, I’m 100 percent.”
Martin played through his nagging ankle injury for ASU’s Las Vegas tournament games against then-No. 15 Mississippi State and Utah State before sitting out the Devils’ last two games against mid-major opponents.
A week later, he was back on the practice court, bringing the relentless energy and tenacity that’s impossible to replicate.
“We had that tournament in Vegas and I played my heart out, we all played our hearts out, and just felt like I had nothing left and I just wanted as much time to get right mentally because it was bothering me,” Martin said. “So I went and did the treatment, did the things that were necessary and we’re all good.”
Deja vu from last season?
Martin’s return brings more than great defense, a quick scorer and a bubble of energy. Though just a sophomore, he brings big-game experience that most of ASU’s roster has only received a spoonful of.
A year ago, Martin was part of the Sun Devil roster that raced to a 12-0 non-conference start including wins over No. 15 Xavier and No. 2 Kansas. In his eighth collegiate game, Martin scored 21 points in Allen Fieldhouse. Even then, the atmosphere didn’t phase him.
Now, he’s practically a veteran on ASU’s roster, offering advice to freshman Luguentz Dort and Taeshon Cherry about playing against a marquee opponent.
“Play your game,” Martin said. “At the end of the day, it’s just basketball. You want to go out there and we’ve been playing this our whole lives so just because the arena changes and the atmosphere changes don’t mean your play changes. Lu’s been having a great season, just continue to be him and everything will be itself.”
As was the case last season, too, ASU’s practice motivation becomes much easier with a Top-6 team next on the docket.
“It’s just easier to motivate and practice well,” Hurley said. “We’ve practiced really hard the last couple days, you could sense there was an edginess and the guys understand it’s a high-profile game and I guess there are only 11 teams left that are undefeated and one of those teams won’t be Friday night.”
The Sun Devils were in the same boat last year, too. Hanging on to that undefeated title through a gauntlet of tough games. Romello White said the energy feels the same as it did when Tra Holder, Shannon Evans and Kodi Justice were going on their bursts.
With each signature win, the momentum of ASU’s program glides closer towards the national relevance and rankings which seemed just about impossible a decade ago.
As Martin put it: “Everybody loves you when you’re winning but when you’re losing nobody cares. I say that all the time because it’s really true. Nobody cares. All the stuff that we’ve accomplished, it doesn’t matter. Those games are done, you can’t go back. We won them and all they will be is our resume. Everybody cares about the now.”
Scouting report for Nevada
When Hurley watches Nevada play, it reminds him a bit of his team from a year ago. If the opposition has a rough three- to four-minute stretch, they’ll bury them with an onslaught of quick scoring.
The Wolfpack have cruised to an 8-0 start. All eight wins have come by at least 10 points but none have come against a ranked opponent.
A year ago, they reached the Sweet Sixteen under fourth-year head coach Eric Musselman and managed to return nearly their entire roster.
It’s top five players, in terms of minutes, include four seniors and a junior. For reference, ASU boasts one senior, three sophomores and a freshman in that same statistic.
“They’re really athletic and they’re an older team,” White said. “They’ve got a lot of fifth-year seniors on their team. So, really, them being mature and them knowing what to do and stuff like that, that’s really our biggest challenge.”
Hurley agrees. But he knows the challenges Nevada’s players bring as well. Jordan Caroline averages a, 18-and-10 double-double. Caleb Martin scores nearly 20 points a game and his twin, Cody, fills the stat sheet with averages of 10/4/6.
“The Martin twins, I’ve watched a lot of film on them, they really compliment each other like you would imagine twins would,” Hurley said. “Their skill sets work really well together -- one guy can really score it and the other guy is a really terrific passer and has a good mind for the game.
“They’re a very mature basketball team and they play the right way. They play very unselfish, they move the ball very well. They have good spacing on offense and are one of the top most efficient teams in college basketball.”
Friday will give ASU another opportunity to boost its March resume and (again) make some noise in college basketball’s national landscape. As Martin put it, “These are the games we play for.”