After Arizona State and the rest of college basketball had their season come to an abrupt halt in March – and when the sport returned in late November – Bobby Hurley understood pauses and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic would happen at some point. In conversations with reporters prior to ASU’s season-opener, Hurley and other players recognized ASU’s schedule, which originally included No. 2 Baylor, would not go completely to plan.





Before the Sun Devils had even stepped on their plane to Uncasville, Connecticut, their opening game opponent had already been changed from Baylor to Rhode Island. When ASU traveled to California for its Pac-12 opener, they did so without senior guard Alonzo Verge making the trip. A week ago, Arizona State and Utah postponed what would have been the ASU’s second conference game of the 2020-21 season, and Tuesday, the Sun Devils announced they would postpone their New Year’s Eve showdown with Washington State due to “recent developments within our program.”





Hurley’s team last saw game action in a 76-63 home loss to UTEP, a loss which left the Sun Devils with a sour taste of which they’ve been yet to erase coming out of the Christmas break.





“It’s tough, because from my standpoint, after those film sessions and those practices after UTEP, I felt maybe – and I’ve said some things about dating and different things and kind of hinting toward like ‘alright, when are we gonna get full buy-in?” Hurley said of the Sun Devils’ response to their third loss in ASU’s first seven games. “I felt like I had the group’s full attention prior to that Utah game just based on the way we were practicing and specifically the improvement in the areas that we needed improvement on that were getting in the way of us being more successful.”





The “invisible enemy” as head football coach Herm Edwards called the virus throughout the fall, has given ASU basketball its own set of problems. And while Hurley couldn’t disclose due to privacy issues, he told reporters Wednesday afternoon that associate head coach Rashon Burno and director of scouting/player development Brandon Rosenthal, along with junior forward Taeshon Cherry were away from the program for reasons he could not disclose – making sure to note that Cherry’s absence, like Verge’s weeks ago, was unrelated to injury or discipline.





“It’s been extremely challenging,” said Hurley of he and the team’s experience in a COVID-oriented season, an experience he admitted has been less adverse than many people across the country who have lost much more significant things. “The guys earned the right to go home if they could, to spend Christmas with their families. It’s been such a hard year on them that we felt that was very important, and then to come back and to jump start again thinking you’re going to be playing games this week and then to miss a few days has been challenging.





“We’re just going to keep plugging along here. The guys want to play. The players want to play, and we’re going to do everything to continue to provide that opportunity for them.”





Arizona State has yet to decide as to whether the program will travel to Seattle and take on Washington on Saturday, but Hurley said the program has been in contact with Washington, Arizona, and Washington State about its travel plans and ability to reschedule the original postponed game. When the Sun Devils do return to play for the first time since Dec. 16; they’ll do so with high hopes for senior guard Remy Martin.





“Remy is fine. He’s going to be really good the rest of the year,” Hurley said of the senior guard, who he previously thought was emotionally absent in ASU’s home losses to San Diego State and UTEP. In both losses, Martin scored nine points while attempting fewer than eight shots from the floor. “I think sometimes people want you to be someone you’re not. You’ve gotta be yourself. That’s the main thing, and he’s going to get back to being who he is.”





Hurley attributed Martin’s struggles to a disruption from rhythm and change in routine from what had prepared him for success during his first three seasons in Tempe. With a lack of practice reps and disjointed schedule, on-court chemistry issues between a group of ball-oriented guards have hamstrung the “Guard U” system ASU’s coaching staff strives for.





“He’s had some really good games for us. I’m not sure where we would be from a record standpoint if he didn’t have some of the games he’s had. I think you’re going to see a different vibe from him the rest of the year… Remy has got a really good handle on what he’s gotta do moving forward.”





Absent three games with a calf issue which arose at the end of ASU’s conference-opener win at California; the Sun Devils will see the return of freshman forward Marcus Bagley in their next game. In the four games he played in, Bagley provided Arizona State with a capable shooting option and leads the Sun Devils in rebounding with a team-high 5.8 per game. Hurley called the freshman forward, who entered ASU alongside freshman guard Josh Christopher as part of what was expected to be one of the best freshmen duo’s in the country, “completely healthy” on Wednesday.





Pac-12 play for Arizona State opened with a double-digit loss at Arizona last year, before the Sun Devils corrected course and began playing better basketball in February. With an opening win over the Golden Bears earlier in December, Hurley is hoping non-conference struggles are cut off as the Sun Devils prepare to begin weekly conference matchups. Had the Sun Devils been able to play both Washington State and Washington, they’d have done so beginning conference play with games against opponents who finished in the bottom third of the league in 2020.





“It worked in our favor in February where we got a number of the difficult games early, and then we had a month or a period of time where we could go on a run,” Hurley explained. “So, I don’t put a lot of stock into that. I do feel it is important to get off to a good start. I did feel like last year we were chasing and got ourselves in contention late.”





