The Princeton loss leaves ASU with more questions than it cares to deal with heading into conference play. Hurley had a chance to watch the game over, getting a second chance to observe the Devils’ abysmal 2 of 15 shooting day from beyond the arc and freshman Luguentz Dort putting up just six points.

In a Pac-12 conference that has been beaten with a stick by just about everyone who's ever watched a college basketball game or written about the sport, the Sun Devils have two Quadrant 1 games left in their schedule (at Colorado and at Arizona). Therefore, there’s more room to harm their resume than there is to bolster it.

All of the sudden, after ASU’s 67-66 loss to Princeton on Saturday, the Devils’ future is muddied. Success in Pac-12 play and, and for that matter, a back-to-back berth in the NCAA Tournament isn’t as much of a near lock as it was a week ago.

Bobby Hurley puffed his chest out over a small black table that housed the microphones he was speaking into for his weekly press conference. His answers were often short, broad and a bit confusing.

“A million things happened in that game that went wrong,” Hurley said. “Between all the missed layups and layups that weren’t counted and other things that happened that I’m not going to talk about. Just a tough game overall.





“Our players have to realize that being a nationally-ranked team and beating a team like Kansas that you’re a target now. You’re not just a team that can fly under the radar.”





If they need proof, Hurley only needs to take them back a year. Last season, the Sun Devils ran through their non-conference schedule, climbing all the way to No. 3 after wins over Kansas State, Xavier and Kansas. Then conference season rolled around and the often-ranked Sun Devils weren’t a surprise.





Their league foes started to figure out that the Sun Devils would get stifled by a zone defense, that they can be beat down low and on the boards. They pushed ASU around en route to the Devils putting up an 8-10 record in what was even then a mediocre Pac-12 conference.





“Last year, to be honest, we relied heavily on doing specific things because that’s how our roster was built,” Hurley said. “As we went through league play -- we have good coaches in our league -- they understood if they could drag us through possessions and slow the game down .. we would not perform well.”





Hurley was quick to note the differences from last year to this go-around. His lineup is full of size, athleticism, and versatility and they’ve been tested with a flurry of close games and a trio of losses to learn from.





Regardless, the position ASU is in this year is similar to the one they were in last year, in prime position to capture its first Pac-10/12 Championship in school history. With a wide-open conference ahead of them, the Devils are the league favorites in an overall struggling Pac-12.





“There hasn’t been a ton of separation,” Hurley said. “I like our wins. I don’t know if there are many teams that have better wins than Mississippi State and Kansas. So, I feel good about what we’re standing.”





He should. The rest of the conference hasn’t given Hurley or the Sun Devils much to be scared of. But Hurley admitted that the Pac-12’s national outlook is a bit sensationalized, noting that it’s hard to gauge a team from some odd non-conference matchups.





Just about eight minutes into his near-14 minute press conference, a reporter told the Sun Devils head coach that he looked “pissed,” following it up by asking if he was disappointed in his team.





“Well no,” Hurley said. “We’re excited to get this started. I feel like I rarely talked about the non-conference in the summer. I didn’t talk about us playing Kansas that much, or Mississippi State. I talked about playing in the Pac-12. So, let’s see if guys remember back to what I was talking about in July.





“This is the season for me right now and our program. Let’s see if we’re ready for it.”





OTHER NOTES:

Jeff Goodman, a college basketball writer for Stadium who recently had Hurley on his podcast, speculated that Hurley should be a candidate for the UCLA head coaching job after Steve Alford was fired. On Wednesday, Hurley was asked about it and had a chance to address it.





“I’m not going to address any of that stuff, other than I love being where I am right now and I love these guys that I coach and there’s a lot of young guys in the program and guys we’re bringing in. I’m just focusing on that right now and being at ASU.”