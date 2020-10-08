ASUDevils - Hurley's expectations for the season are sky-high

After much uncertainty this offseason, it appears ASU men’s basketball will begin its season with the rest of the country around Nov. 25. An enthusiastic Bobby Hurley joined a Zoom call with media members on Thursday to discuss his 2020-21 team.





The ASU coach began his media session by commending the Pac-12 for working hard to provide the conference the opportunity to begin play earlier than expected even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on in the United States.





“An exciting announcement,” Hurley said. “And just want to take the opportunity to praise the league office and praise Larry Scott for coming up with the rapid testing and securing that deal to provide a safer and healthier environment.”





Hurley said that for the most part, his team has been practicing in small groups during the offseason but said they have ramped up workouts to be “a little more live” as of late.





Hurley remarked that as soon as Oct. 14, the face masks players are required to wear in practice could be permitted to come off, and full-on practice may be allowed to begin.





“I think everyone is searching and craving normalcy,” Hurley stated. “And for us to potentially, next week, the players not wearing masks anymore in practice and being allowed to play basketball without those. That’s going to be something that they’re going to think is pretty special.”





Hurley spent most of the Zoom call discussing his team. This season’s ASU team comes into the season with much higher expectations than Sun Devil teams of the past. ASU boasts a recruiting class featuring forward, Josh Christopher (No. 12 in the 2020 Rivals 150), forward Marcus Bagley (No. 30 in the Rivals 150) and 6’8 Ukrainian power forward Pavlo Dziuba. Dziuba will join the team once he gets his visa worked out due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. The Sun Devils also bring back a slew of talented players from last year’s 20-11 team, which finished third in the Pac-12.





ASU returns a talented backcourt consisting of seniors Remy Martin and Alonzo Verge, as well as sophomore Jaelen House. Hurley said Verge has looked terrific so far this offseason.





“Best (that) Verge has looked since he has been at Arizona State,” Hurley stated. “He’s in elite shape for this virus and to be able to find the way to be as conditioned as he is. His game is in tremendous shape right now. His leadership has been exceptional. Just the way that he’s communicated with the new guys and starting to talk to them about how hard we practice and how we compete. I think he’s been a great example for Marcus and Josh as a guy that’s been a real leader. So, got extremely high hopes for Alonzo Verge and what he’s going to do this year as well.”





Martin was a player Hurley was not sure was going to return to school this season. The All-Pac-12 guard from a season ago decided to test the NBA draft waters before deciding to return to school. Hurley said it was “great news” when he got the call from Martin telling him he was returning to school.





ASU also returns important frontcourt pieces from last season in 6’9 sophomore Jalen Graham, junior forward Taeshon Cherry, and senior forward Kimani Lawrence.





Hurley gushed over Graham, saying the only thing in the way of a great season from the forward is injuries.





“Knock on wood, he stays healthy,” Hurley stated. “He’s setting himself up for us to not miss a beat at that position, if not more than what we’ve gotten at that position in the past. He’s made a commitment to his training. He’s got a presence in our workouts. Scoring around the basket. Great footwork. Blocking shots. I complimented him in terms of the details that go into winning, the little things that go into winning, his motor. He had a segment a couple of days ago, where his team lost the first segment pretty handily. And he came back, and he took over for his team. So, got a really good feeling where he’s at, where his game’s at.”





With the plethora of talent on the roster, ASU has been projected as a top-15 team by national college basketball analysts Jeff Goodman, Jon Rothstein, and Andy Katz. Hurley said he believes those projections are valid.





“I’m not going to run from the fact that these people do see what we have,” Hurley stated. “And there’s expectations. And I’m not going to downplay those. Now that’ll get sorted out as we go, and it’s going to happen really fast. Like we’re going to get tested … immediately. And then we’ll see where we are. But I like my chances not only early in the season but long-term when you’re bringing Remy Martin to the court and Alonzo Verge and the freshmen. And you have guys like Taeshon Cherry and Kimani Lawrence that have been through a lot of wars with me. Jalen Graham is rapidly developing. We’re bringing in Pavlo. Like I’m super excited watching his training videos, saying I can’t wait to get this guy in practice. You could go right down the line. Jaelen House. He’s a guy that when he comes in, he’s going to change the game. And so I’m pretty happy where we are right now.”





Nothing schedule related has been released yet, and Hurley said the Sun Devils’ schedule is still up in the air. He did say the plan, for now, is to go to the proposed bubble-style Mohegan Sun Tournament to face off against some juggernaut opponents.





“The reports that we’re going up to Mohegan Sun are accurate right now,” Hurley stated. “The contracts are being evaluated by our university attorney, and hopefully we get those signed. And you know it’s a really, really strong field and not sure of the matchup yet, but my assumption it will be two of those heavy hitters initially in the first round of that tournament.”





On a negative note, Hurley said sophomore guard Caleb Christopher was hurt in practice two days ago and had surgery on his thumb. He said he would miss six-eight weeks. He also said Lawrence is still rehabbing from a knee issue but should be back to live practice in three weeks.





