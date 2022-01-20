Hurley adjusting to tempo change: ‘We have to hang our hat defensively’

There’s been a noticeable change in Tempe this year. A prolonged stretch of poor offensive basketball put Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley in a precarious and uncomfortable position. One of college basketball’s all-time greatest point guards had built a reputation on molding his teams in his image: fast and guard driven.





For the previous four seasons, the Sun Devils have found themselves amongst the nation’s leaders in KenPom’s adjusted tempo statistic, ranking in the top 47 each season. With the likes of Remy Martin, Tra Holder, Shannon Evans, and Luguentz Dort at the controls, the Sun Devils attempted to beat teams with quickness, shot-making, and offensive prowess.





Hurley entered the 2021-22 season with hopes of coupling greater defensive intensity and better rebounding ability with typical offensive success. Hurley aimed to replace Martin, who elected to use his COVID-waiver to play a fifth season of college basketball at Kansas, with 2021 MAC Player of the Year Marreon Jackson. Struggling to find his rhythm, Jackson has shot a career-low 35.7 percent from the field and 20.3 percent from 3-point range.





As a team, Arizona State is shooting 27.8 percent from beyond the arc. Only once this season have the Sun Devils reached the 80-point threshold in 15 games. Further, ASU’s 331st-ranked scoring offense in the country has tallied 70 points or more in just 20 percent of its games. Unexpected shooting slumps from multiple Sun Devils have led to more half court-oriented contests and a necessary, albeit unusual, diversion from Hurley’s typical style.





On Thursday, Hurley admitted as much when he met with local media via Zoom.





“In a way, it’s expanding my horizons because it’s not really an ideal way that we’ve played, and we’ve had success here,” explained a grinning Hurley. During the Sun Devils’ three consecutive years with 20-plus wins, Hurley’s squads ranked 43rd, 47th, and 14th in adjusted tempo. This year, ASU ranks 165th in the metric. “I just think having more possessions isn’t the best thing for us. I think we have to hang our hat defensively on forcing our opponents to take late, tough shots in a possession and see if we can create turnovers.”





That recipe resulted in a good result Monday afternoon, when Arizona State defeated Utah, 64-62, for its second Pac-12 win of the season. The contest with the Utes was the first this year in which Hurley opted to go extremely big, bringing Jackson off the bench and electing instead to start big with forwards Kimani Lawrence, Alonzo Gaffney, and center Enoch Boakye in the starting lineup.





“Yeah, it’s a different way of playing, and I’m used to playing games in the 70s and 80s and 90s and having success,” Hurley continued, telling reporters that this season’s offensive struggles could be a short-term diversion from his ideal play style. It makes sense that Hurley isn’t aiming for a long-term change to slower basketball. During his seven-year tenure in Tempe, the Sun Devils are 76-48 when their adjusted tempo is in the top 47. “This year, we’re finding ourselves trying to win in the 60s, so we’ve got to make sure we bring our best effort on defense to the table. I’m sure that we’ll eventually gravitate back to the way of playing that I’m accustomed to. But in this moment, this is how we’ve got to get it done.”





Defensive length will continue to be important this weekend as the Sun Devils travel to play Stanford Saturday and USC Monday. Both the Cardinal and Trojans are equipped with rosters built on length and athleticism. Stanford’s four leading scorers are all 6-foot-7 or taller, including freshman forward Harrison Ingram, who leads Stanford at 11.9 points per game.





“I’m hoping those guys continue to build off that,” Hurley said of his bigs continuing to play well after solid performances against Utah. “Certainly, those guys are going to be important not only for Saturday but for the next three games because we’re looking at playing teams that have very good frontcourts and are very tall and have great size. We’re going to need these guys to be performing at a really good level.”





In going big, Hurley’s beginning to ask more of freshman center Enoch Boakye. The Canadian big man has continued his development after time off during ASU’s COVID pause.

“I’d like to see him just simplify things a little bit more around the basket,” Hurley said of the freshman, whose averaging 13.3 minutes per game. “He’s so big and strong, using that frame and using his power to continue to finish around the basket and show that motor all the time. He’s got a great attitude. He comes in every day looking to work and get better, and he’s very coachable. I think you’re going to see continued development. With bigger players, more so than guards, how much a guy can rapidly develop in an instant, when the lightbulb really comes on for some of those guys, they can really make a big jump.





“We’re just hoping that he’ll continue to get a lot of repetitions in during practice and we’ll get him more experience on the court. He obviously has a very bright future ahead of him.”

Jackson going to the bench to begin the Utah contest is not a permanent fixture, according to the Sun Devil head coach. Reciting a move to the bench and ensuing success for former Sun Devil guard Alonzo Verge during the 2019-20 season, Hurley said different roles can create better success at times while not committing to a long-term change for Jackson. After the win Monday and once again Thursday, Hurley reiterated that he had yet to decide on how his starting lineup would look going forward.





“The guys that have been playing will play and get their minutes regardless of whether they start the game or not,” Hurley said.





Sitting at 6-9 and 2-3 in Pac-12 play, Hurley said there’s relief knowing the program is through the worst of its own COVID pauses and has 15 games remaining to build momentum toward the conference tournament. A stretch of three consecutive road games against teams in the top half of the conference sets the Sun Devils up with opportunities for quality wins.





“Trying to focus on the positives,” Hurley said of his mentality through this year. “Getting a win, the way we did it in a close game finding a way to win, hopefully, that’ll get us on a good trajectory from this point on.





“We have a lot to play for. There are still 15 league games. There is a lot of opportunity out there.”





