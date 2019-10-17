How did the semi-rivalry between the Devils, Utes and their fans begin?
Perhaps it’s ironic that in the same week the New York Times named Arizona State vs. Arizona college football’s biggest rivalry -- based upon a study that had fans dole out points to the teams they disliked the most -- the Sun Devils play the one team that could arguably put that in jeopardy.
Now that’s not to say Utah will ever surpass Arizona amongst ASU fan’s most hated teams. That will never happen. Nor will ASU ever surpass BYU amongst Utah’s most hated teams. But, over the past few years, since Utah joined the Pac-12 in 2011, there has been a growing animosity between the Devils, Utes and their fans.
But how did it get that way? It’s not like Arizona State and Utah boast a century-long rivalry fueled by parents raising their kids and their kid’s kids to loathe the other school.
The two programs played eight times in the 70’s (ASU won five of those). And aside from the 1973 contest, that saw Utah hand ASU its only defeat in a Fiesta Bowl-winning season, the games weren’t very memorable.
Since the Utes joined the Pac-12 in 2011, ASU has been victorious in six of the eight games, outscoring Utah by a combined point total of 223-169. But, as those from Salt Lake City are quick to note, Utah should have beaten ASU in each of the last two years, coming into both games with better records than the Sun Devils.
On the recruiting trail, a similar sentiment has been shared -- both schools, on multiple occasions over the past decade, feeling confident they’ll gain a prospect’s commitment only to watch them sign with the other school.
That combination of close calls and unforeseeable outcomes both on the field and in recruiting have turned ASU, Utah into this weird, organic, Twitter-fueled semi-rivalry that may hit a crescendo Saturday night, when the 17th-ranked Devils visit No. 13 Utah for the Pac-12 South’s driver’s seat.
SOCIAL MEDIA: Eno Benjamin stood in the hallway of the Arizona State Student-Athlete Facility Tuesday afternoon. Looking at one of his tweets on an outstretched IPhone, he explains how to have some fun on Twitter -- and quickly find receipts.
“All you have to type is their @ and any keywords,” he said.
The Tweet in question is from June 11. Responding to an account that has since changed its name to “ASU IS OVERRATED,” which scoffed at a list of the top running backs that had Benjamin ahead of Utah tailback Zack Moss, Benjamin responded.
“Lol. Is that so? Then whyyyy in the world would you have wanted me to commit to your team??,” Benjamin wrote on Twitter, attaching two screenshots from years prior of the account saying how much they wanted Benjamin to go to Utah.
Benjamin was then shown another one of his tweets from this summer. This one included a screenshot of a direct message sent to him by a Utah fan. Bluntly, the fan told ASU’s junior running back to fake an injury against Utah because the Utes defensive line is so good.
“I’m just trying to help you secure the bag!!” Part of the message read.
“It was more of, ‘This can’t be serious. He can’t be real,” Benjamin said of the DM Tuesday.
Ralph Amsden, the publisher of Rivals’ ArizonaVarsity.com and a Devils Digest contributor retweeted numerous well-aged tweets Tuesday from Utah fans excited and confident the Utes would sign Benjamin and ASU freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels.
And, according to ASU wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, the Sun Devils’ duo took notice.
“I have a group chat with Eno and Jayden,” Aiyuk said. “They’re going at those guys, so they’ll be ready. Somebody (Probably Amsden) just sparked up one of his old pictures on Twitter about him on his visit (to Utah), so they know those guys pretty well, but we’ll be ready.”
“The culture of Utah Twitter is that they are very active and aggressive,” Amsden added.
Throwback Thursday: Jayden Daniels signs with ASU and gives the Forks Up in response to someone saying he should have picked Utah. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q9WjriEWaj— Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) June 6, 2019
On Wednesday morning, Bill Riley, the play-by-play voice of Utah and the host of the Bill Riley Show on ESPN 700 in Utah posed a question to his followers: Which Pac 12 Football Program do you dislike the most?
There were an abundance of USC responses among the 81 replies, but as Riley was quick to mention, “Everybody looks at USC. Utah doesn’t consider Utah a rival. USC has like four rivals.
“I would say, divisionally, Arizona State has turned into a rival. The games are always contentious. The fans get after one other. So, yeah, I would say it’s a little bit of a rivalry.”
RECRUITING:
In another world, perhaps, Benjamin and Daniels would be suiting up for Utah on Saturday. The ASU and Utah distaste and antipathy would be far more mellow. The Utes would be set for the future and Saturday’s matchup wouldn’t mean much.
Instead, the pair has led ASU to a 5-1 record and a No. 17 ranking.
Benjamin and Daniels, separated by two recruiting classes, both took official visits to Salt Lake City. Benjamin’s visit, capped off with a Twitter post of Benjamin, in a black Utah jacket, throwing up the ‘U,’ is far less of a sore subject for Utah fans, according to Riley.
“You couldn’t talk to a single Utah fan and say, ‘Would you rather have Zack Moss or Eno Benjamin?’ Not a single one would say, ‘Yeah, I’d much rather have Eno Benjamin,” Riley said. “They love Zack Moss.”
But Daniels, that’s a different story. A four-star quarterback out of high school, he was viewed as the possible heir apparent to Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley, the signal-caller capable of leading the Utes to great things over the next few years. He took two official visits to Utah before trekking to Tempe in early November and committing a month later.
“On the Daniels aspect, that’s a whole different ball game,” Alex Markham, the publisher of Utah’s Rivals’ affiliate, Ute Nation said. “For a long time, he was considered a very strong Utah lean.”
Added Riley: “I think they thought they had him, and then he changed his mind. I don’t think Utah fans hate Jayden Daniels. But you always feel a little scorned when you thought you had something and then you don’t.”
“(The Utah coaches) are really hurt,” Daniels’ mom, Regina Jackson said. “I hate to say it, but they are. Especially because he’s doing everything they knew he could do.”
Traceback when the Utah, ASU recruiting rivalry really gained steam is tough. Some speculated that it began with quarterback Michael Eubank, who committed to Arizona State, then took an official visit to Utah before eventually signing with the Sun Devils in 2011.
But beginning with running back Demario Richard in 2014, there ignites a long list of recruits that took an official to both Arizona State and Utah and eventually signed with one of the two schools.
Along with Richard, Benjamin and Daniels, Sun Devils who, at one point, took official visits to both Tempe and Salt Lake City include: TE Jay Jay Wilson, WR Geordon Porter, DB Cam Phillips, DB Keon Markham, DB Kejuan Markham, and OL Dohnovan West.
Those who did the same before eventually signing with Utah are: OL Garrett Bolles, DB Jaylon Johnson, WR Solomon Enis and RB Jordan Wilmore, who, according to Alex Markham, was hosted on his visit by Daniels.
“Garrett Bolles is a sore subject for ASU fans,” Amsden said. “(Former ASU offensive line coach) Chris Thomsen was invited to Garrett Bolles' wedding and then he chose Utah. ASU went down to the wire with Jaylon Johnson and Solomon Enis.
“Solomon Enis ... (ASU) was hoping they landed him on signing day and they didn’t. And then they were pretty sure last year they were going to sign Jordan Wilmore and he went to Utah.”
ON THE FIELD:
Speaking with numerous Utah players this week, Riley said a few of them mentioned they haven’t forgotten that ASU stuck its pitchfork in Utah’s midfield logo at Rice-Eccles Stadium after a 30-10 win in 2017.
Neither have the Ute fans forgotten that ASU has beaten their team six of the last eight years -- the last two years as underdogs. Or that Daniels and Benjamin passed up an opportunity to play in Salt Lake.
Daniels, who after throwing for 1,600 yards in five games was named to The Athletic’s Freshman All-America Team, said he expects some extra emotion from the stands.
Some of that will likely directed at Daniels, but Saturday’s matchup is about more than just the Sun Devil quarterback playing against the team many thought he would suit up for. ASU and Utah are playing each other as ranked teams for the first time since the Utes joined the Pac-12 in 2011.
Do you know what helps matchups evolve into rivalries? Big games with big implications.
Saturday’s victor will likely become the betting favorite to represent the south in the Pac-12 Championship. If the upward trajectory of both programs continue, that may become the norm -- and Daniels will continue to be the central storyline.
“If this kid goes on and continues to be as good as he is, (Utah fans) are just kind of be going, ‘Ahhh. He could have been ours,’” Riley said.
Added Jackson: “Utah is going to be a fun time.”
