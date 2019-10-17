



Perhaps it’s ironic that in the same week the New York Times named Arizona State vs. Arizona college football’s biggest rivalry -- based upon a study that had fans dole out points to the teams they disliked the most -- the Sun Devils play the one team that could arguably put that in jeopardy.





Now that’s not to say Utah will ever surpass Arizona amongst ASU fan’s most hated teams. That will never happen. Nor will ASU ever surpass BYU amongst Utah’s most hated teams. But, over the past few years, since Utah joined the Pac-12 in 2011, there has been a growing animosity between the Devils, Utes and their fans.





But how did it get that way? It’s not like Arizona State and Utah boast a century-long rivalry fueled by parents raising their kids and their kid’s kids to loathe the other school.





The two programs played eight times in the 70’s (ASU won five of those). And aside from the 1973 contest, that saw Utah hand ASU its only defeat in a Fiesta Bowl-winning season, the games weren’t very memorable.





Since the Utes joined the Pac-12 in 2011, ASU has been victorious in six of the eight games, outscoring Utah by a combined point total of 223-169. But, as those from Salt Lake City are quick to note, Utah should have beaten ASU in each of the last two years, coming into both games with better records than the Sun Devils.





On the recruiting trail, a similar sentiment has been shared -- both schools, on multiple occasions over the past decade, feeling confident they’ll gain a prospect’s commitment only to watch them sign with the other school.





That combination of close calls and unforeseeable outcomes both on the field and in recruiting have turned ASU, Utah into this weird, organic, Twitter-fueled semi-rivalry that may hit a crescendo Saturday night, when the 17th-ranked Devils visit No. 13 Utah for the Pac-12 South’s driver’s seat.





SOCIAL MEDIA: Eno Benjamin stood in the hallway of the Arizona State Student-Athlete Facility Tuesday afternoon. Looking at one of his tweets on an outstretched IPhone, he explains how to have some fun on Twitter -- and quickly find receipts.





“All you have to type is their @ and any keywords,” he said.





The Tweet in question is from June 11. Responding to an account that has since changed its name to “ASU IS OVERRATED,” which scoffed at a list of the top running backs that had Benjamin ahead of Utah tailback Zack Moss, Benjamin responded.





“Lol. Is that so? Then whyyyy in the world would you have wanted me to commit to your team??,” Benjamin wrote on Twitter, attaching two screenshots from years prior of the account saying how much they wanted Benjamin to go to Utah.





Benjamin was then shown another one of his tweets from this summer. This one included a screenshot of a direct message sent to him by a Utah fan. Bluntly, the fan told ASU’s junior running back to fake an injury against Utah because the Utes defensive line is so good.





“I’m just trying to help you secure the bag!!” Part of the message read.





“It was more of, ‘This can’t be serious. He can’t be real,” Benjamin said of the DM Tuesday.





Ralph Amsden, the publisher of Rivals’ ArizonaVarsity.com and a Devils Digest contributor retweeted numerous well-aged tweets Tuesday from Utah fans excited and confident the Utes would sign Benjamin and ASU freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels.





And, according to ASU wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, the Sun Devils’ duo took notice.





“I have a group chat with Eno and Jayden,” Aiyuk said. “They’re going at those guys, so they’ll be ready. Somebody (Probably Amsden) just sparked up one of his old pictures on Twitter about him on his visit (to Utah), so they know those guys pretty well, but we’ll be ready.”





“The culture of Utah Twitter is that they are very active and aggressive,” Amsden added.