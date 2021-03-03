ASUDevils - Hill ready to increase scoring, Daniels ready to lead in 2021

The 2020 Arizona State football offensive attack was defined by two aspects that were polar opposites from each other.





The Sun Devils’ calling card was a punishing rushing attack. In ASU’s four games, the running back combination of Chip Trayanum, Rachaad White and, at times, Daniyel Ngata ripped apart Pac-12 defenses. Quarterback Jayden Daniels was also outstanding on the ground, and combined, the Sun Devils rushed for a whopping 264.3 yards per game and averaged 6.4 yards per carry. In just four games, they scored 16 rushing touchdowns.





Conversely, Arizona State featured a struggling passing game. Daniels showed some regression, completing just 58.3 percent of his passes. It was a painful adjustment process building chemistry with his heralded class of young receivers and where none of the wideouts, experienced or inexperienced, stepped up as a clear No. 1.





One can attribute the passing game struggles of the 2020 season to it being the first year of offensive coordinator Zak Hill’s ASU tenure. Hill’s offense is filled with motion, and receivers seemed to struggle with it. But now, with a year of implementing the offense, Hill believes his players are much more comfortable in the system. He said it showed in Wednesday’s inaugural 2021 spring practice.





“Now the guys know the operation,” Hill stated. “They know the process. They know what to expect in practice. So getting out here for the first day, it was much more smooth.”





Hill discussed the expectations for his offense this season and the pieces he is working with.





“We’ve got some weapons on offense that we’re excited about,” Hill said. “Obviously, our No.1 goal is to score points. And we know that. And we want to score as many. We’re not going to put a number on it or anything like that. We want to score as many points as we can during a game.”





Daniels is always a big topic of discussion when it comes to the ASU offense. Hill said the leadership of his quarterback, who came into spring practice at 192 pounds, is what has impressed him this offseason.





“He’s doing a great job in the offseason with his leadership, Hill remarked. “And what he’s doing with the guys and just his being more intentional. Going out to practice and making things game-like and trying to develop more instead of just cruising at times.”





Daniels discussed how important he believes his leadership is to the success of the team.





“I’d say that this is my team,” Daniels explained. “I mean that in the most humble way. But (I am) the quarterback. I’ve been in the program for three years, so I’m kind of like a veteran guy now, which is crazy to say. But everybody’s going to listen to me. They’re going to look at me. If I’m doing the wrong thing, then they’re going to feel like it’s ok for them to do the wrong thing, so I got to lead by example.”





As for Daniels’ play on the field, Hill said Daniels having a year in the offense would propel him to success in his junior season. Hill talked about how Daniels having time this spring, summer, and fall to practice the fundamentals will make him into a great quarterback.





As for the running backs, Hill referenced how they are the tone setters for the entire team.





“It’s really nice having Chip,” Hill remarked. “It’s really nice having Rachaad and Daniyel and those backs do a really good job, and they work hard. And I think what the team sees from those guys is their leadership, how hard they’re going to work, how much they care about football, and how much they care about working in practice because their preparation is phenomenal.”





None of the ASU wide receivers had more than 11 receptions in the 2020 shortened season. While still early in spring practice, Daniels made it out as though the group still has some work to do after Wednesday’s session.





“They’re getting their legs back,” Daniels stated. “They look decent. We could improve on a lot of things. A couple of drops. A couple of guys that had off days didn’t have days that they wanted for the first day, but it’s a process just trying to get back in shape. That’s the main thing, trying to get back in football shape. It’s going to take a while.”





The center position will look different for the Sun Devils in 2021. Gone is Cade Cote, who started at center as a sixth-year senior in 2020. Seeing reps at the position in practice Wednesday was Dohnovan West. The sophomore, who played guard the past two seasons, has impressed Hill with his ability to play center.





“Losing Cade this year in the center position’s a big one,” Hill said. “So we wanted a guy that could take control and be a leader and make decisions, and we felt like Dohnovan will fit that really well. … It’s a good fit for Dohnovan. That might be the position where he ends up having the best chance to play in the NFL, to be honest.”





Two former four-star recruits transferred to ASU this past offseason to help contribute on the offensive side of the ball. The Sun Devils added Jalin Conyers, a tight end previously with Oklahoma, and Triston Miller, a tackle previously with North Carolina. Both players are eligible to play right away this season, and Hill was high on both of them.





“Jalin’s got a ton of ability,” Hill stated. “He’s got good athleticism. He’s good in the pass game. We’re going to challenge him physically and see how tough he is through this process. … And then Triston … he’s got good athleticism.”





