



Through ASU’s four fall practices, one thing is very evident: There’s competition. Head coach Herm Edwards has validated that observation in his daily chat with the media, saying that spots are up for grabs at linebacker and in the secondary among other positions.

He also voiced intrigue with the running back position, which added three newcomers in freshmen Brock Sturges and A.J. Carter along with JUCO transfer Isaiah Floyd.

“We don’t exactly know who all the runners are but we have a few. There’s a nice running back battle with some guys who can do some things,” Edwards said. “We have to find out who they are. We have to find out what their strengths are.”

But through four practices, Edwards keeps bringing up Floyd.

“31 keeps showing up,” Edwards said of Floyd. “Kind of interesting, remember I said that. We’ll see where he ends up.”

The running back position wasn’t the only one to add some notable newcomers. The offensive line added two transfers to bolster the left side with the additions of Stanford transfer Casey Tucker at left tackle and USC transfer Roy Hemsley at left guard. The duo has looked solid so far with a little rust evident.

Edwards has said, even before Tucker arrived on campus, that he’s going to be the starter. Hemsley, however, has been with the second-teamers throughout camp -- sitting behind redshirt junior Alex Losoya for the starting left guard spot.

ASU has depth on their line now. Two second-teamers -- Hemsley and redshirt junior Zach Robertson -- could easily grab some playing time and will continue to fight for a starting spot. With the help of strength coach Joe Connolly, Robertson lost 35-pounds over the summer and looks far more capable than in the spring.

“I like our line,” Edwards said. “I think the upgrades we made there and I think (strength coach) Joe Connolly in the weight room has given these guys a lot of confidence. We’re a lot bigger and stronger, just look at the body types from the spring to now -- it’s like night and day. We have some depth there. We have like six or seven guys that we feel pretty good about.”

Edwards doesn’t seem to be worried about the offense, especially with a third-year starter in Manny Wilkins under center throwing to one of the best receivers in the country in N’Keal Harry. But as they were named on multiple days through the gauntlet of preseason awards, ASU’s head coach told them one thing.

“I told Manny, and some of the other players that are named in some of those college awards, that winning is what helps you win those awards,” Edwards said. “It’s not individual awards, it’s team awards.”

Edwards, a former defensive back himself, leads ASU’s secondary through drills to begin practice. He looks in his element, able to teach and talk about the position he knows best. But, the group and the defense itself has struggled in the past.

A year ago, albeit with far different personnel, ranked 104th in the country in scoring defense, allowing an average of 32.8 points per game. Edwards reminds players about those and other stats that ASU ranks near the bottom of consistently.

“There are some numbers that are very scary. I told them the numbers the last three years, they’re not pretty,” he said. “Sometimes they know we aren’t very good but when you see the numbers it’s like here’s the numbers, guys.”

The poor numbers do however allow Edwards to do one positive thing: try the younger guys. He said freshmen are going to have a big role on ASU’s defense and through four practices, you can clearly see where.

Merlin Robertson has been at first-team linebacker each of the last two practices. Safety Aashari Crosswell has at second-team boundary ranger for the last two practices. Linebackers Darien Butler (Mike) and Stanley Lambert have also taken multiple second-team reps. Redshirt freshman linebacker Kyle Soelle has also been running with the first-teamers for the majority of camp.

“There’s a couple of young ones. Him (Robertson) and No. 17 (Stanley Lambert), he’s kind of interesting, he’s kind of interesting that guy. Aashari as well, it wouldn’t surprise me if some freshman play.

“Some of these young guys are behind but you watch them in football situations and their football instincts kick in.”

