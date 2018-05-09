ESPN's Todd McShay , and SB Nation's Dan Kadar , however, seem to know what is blatantly obvious to most people following Arizona State football- N'Keal Harry is first round talent, even as a potential (more like probable) early entry into the 2019 NFL Draft.

Many of the way-too-early 2019 first round mock drafts don't include Arizona State star WR N'keal Harry . He wasn't included in the mock drafts from CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, The Big Lead, or Sporting News.

Of course, it's a year out from next year's draft, and these early predictions won't ultimately factor in to anyone's draft status- but for Arizona State, these projections help generate anticipation and excitement for an event that hasn't taken place in over a decade: A home-grown talent that committed to ASU out of high school, and was selected on the first day of the NFL draft.

To find the last Arizona prep prospect that committed to ASU out of high school, and was drafted on the first day of the NFL draft, you have to go all the way back to 2008, with class of 2003 Corona del Sol alum Mike Pollak going in the second round to the Indianapolis Colts.