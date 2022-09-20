The outside reaction to Arizona State football’s coaching change has been overwhelmingly positive. Fans believe the move was long overdue and are glad to see university officials officially move off of Herm Edwards. Inside the building, the vibe is, of course, different. Players and coaches have deep personal connections with Edwards, and while they’re excited for what Shaun Aguano can bring this season, they feel for Herm and even assume personal responsibility for the way things ended.





“Herm and I go way back, I mean 40 years, so ya know when you think about that guy right there, you think of a gentleman. He’s always been complimentary to everything,” defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson said. “So when that happened, you take a back seat, and you say we didn’t do enough to save this man’s job, bottom line. That’s how I look at it. We have to play better if we wanted him to stay.”





The response to Aguano being named interim head coach has been nothing but positive. Henderson pivoted from his remorse for Edwards and expressed complete confidence in Aguano to lead the program at least through the end of this season.





“When Ray came in and introduced Shaun, I thought there couldn’t be a better person for the job,” Henderson continued. “Guy’s been a local guy here for 10-12 years at the high school level, well respected within the community, has been a head coach, and has an idea of how he wants to run it. So like I told the coaches and the players, it’s time for us to jump on his back and make sure that we’re supportive of him. Everything that’s in the past, you gotta figure out how to let it go and move on.”





That move on process began at practice on Tuesday morning. Players had little time to lick their wounds as the new sheriff in town made it a point to get his players after it early and often.





The most noteworthy difference we observed at practice on Tuesday was the pace. The entire team ran everywhere they went. It was a track meet, with a football practice breaking out on the side. Coaches and teammates barked orders at those who slacked behind. It was a pace the team wasn’t used to, but one they can come to expect. The intense cardio had its effects both during and after practice on Tuesday, as Kyle Soelle found out when he sat down in the chair that had just been occupied by Ladarius Henderson during media availability.





“You guys notice a difference today,” Soelle asked with a coy grin. “I did. I noticed it again when I sat in LD’s sweat just now.”





Soelle was all about perspective for most of his session. Obviously prepared to answer questions regarding the change at head coach, he insisted that it’s important to remember blessings and how lucky he and his teammates are to be playing football instead of dealing with other greater struggles.





“We’re still blessed. We got to wake up today and got to play football, he said. “There are some people out there homeless, hungry. Just count your blessings every day. We still get to play a child’s game, so just enjoy the moment.”





As stoic as he always is, Soelle acknowledged that change like this isn’t easy, especially so early in the season. At 1-2, ASU could sit back and feel sorry for itself, especially given the constant turmoil. He and the other team leaders would prefer the group to look at this as an opportunity, and entering Pac-12 play can be a clean slate.





“New opportunities bring new beginnings. Right now, we’re 0-0 in conference play,” Soelle said. “His (Aguano’s) energy is what we need right now. I’m thankful for Herm and everything he taught me, but I’m excited for this opportunity.”





Fullback Case Hatch echoed a similar sentiment. Both he and Soelle have been around this building for a long time. They acknowledge that bonds are made, but at the end of the day, it’s business. The people within this program have no choice but to put in the work to get better moving forward.





“Me personally, I have a great relationship with Herm. It’s tough,” Hatch said. “He changed my life and gave me the opportunities that I’ve been given here at ASU. At the same time, I have a good relationship with coach Aguano. It happened; time to get over it. Coach Aguano was the right guy that they chose; any decision that he makes, I’m 100% behind it.”





Hatch discussed the procession of Sunday’s events from his perspective, that of a team captain and one of the oldest players in the building.





“When we found out about the news, Coach Aguano pulled the leadership group into the office and gave us the expectations,” Hatch said. “He asked us what we wanted from him moving forward. Then we called a player’s only team meeting.”





ASU’s conditioning under Herm Edwards never came under much scrutiny. Guys always seemed to be in good shape, and neither side of the ball ever truly seemed gassed towards the ends of games. Hatch and his teammates reached a new level of conditioning on Tuesday, however, and the veteran fullback believes it’s just what the doctor ordered.





“Today, personally, I believe that’s what we needed. Guys were tired by the end of practice, bending over, trying to catch your breath. But we were pushed today, and that’s something we needed to do,” Hatch said. “Today was a great first day. We had some kids who didn’t like it as much. At the end of practice, we came together, and he said he could hear the bickering on the sideline. He said, ‘that’s good; I want that push back because I know I’m not going to change. Better get used to it.’ I love that. We need to be driven that way.”





It seems cliche, but putting the past in the past and focusing on the task at hand is really all this team can do right now. There are still several high character individuals in the building, people who care deeply about their craft and putting a product on the field that Sun Devil fans can be proud of. The next few weeks will reveal a lot about the makeup of this football team.





“Coach Aguano really pushed on taking everything one day at a time. Focusing on our job today, everyone focusing on what they’re doing at this moment,” Hatch said. We know we play Utah this weekend, and they’re a good team. But we’re going to focus on tomorrow, then Thursday, then Friday. Then when it comes to the game, all that work is going to be shown, and we’re going to go out there and play.”





