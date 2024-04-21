ASU's first spring weekend of recruiting visits has been fruitful, to say the least, with a minimum of four players from that group of visitors expected to announce their Sun Devil pledge. Following the public commitment of four-star wide receiver Adrian Wilson , Waipahu (HI) linebacker Isaiah Iosefa publicly announced his Arizona State pledge on Sunday morning.

As a junior, Iosefa posted 38 tackles, six tackles for a loss, and tallied two interceptions. The linebacker was pursued by several now former ASU Pac-12 foes such as Washington, Wahington State, and Oregon State, as well as in-state rival Arizona, who had offered him as well.





Iosefa, ASU's 7th known commitment of the 2025 class, is the third Polynesian player in the Sun Devils’ 2025 recruiting class, joining offensive linemen Alema Iosua and Matai Jefferson.