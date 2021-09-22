Hattis, Slocum share thoughts on BYU game, points of improvement for CU

Arizona State faced several monumental challenges when they traveled to BYU to face the No. 15 Cougars this past weekend. Yet, no aspect of the opposition seemed to factor into the contest as much as the over 60,000 Cougars supporters who swarmed LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday night.





The Sun Devils attempted to prepare as best they could, blasting crowd noise through the large speakers kept at the practice facility whilst inside the Verde Dickey Dome. The noise was loud, but not loud enough, as communication issues plagued the offensive efforts, particularly on the line of scrimmage, all night long.





On Wednesday, graduate student right guard Henry Hattis, who transferred from Stanford ahead of the 2020 season, offered his thoughts on the group's performance and the surplus of penalties amidst the havoc created by the Provo, Utah faithful.





"It was our first time playing in a real road environment," Hattis began. "Last year with COVID, it wasn't a good example of how games are going to feel and how they're going to sound with opposing crowds."





"The biggest thing is that we were a little rushed up front. It wasn't just the crowd, but I think we let the intensity of the environment get to us a little bit."





Hattis was one of three offensive linemen with false start penalties on Saturday night and the only repeat offender. In his second year with the Sun Devils, he hopes to turn the disaster in Utah into a positive experience for all involved.





"It's a good learning experience for us," Hattis explained. "It was a non-conference game that allowed us to learn. We are going to play against some crowds in Washington; I know they are loud. UCLA in the Rose Bowl is going to be loud too. So, I think we have to use this as a learning experience and use it to be better in the future."





"I don't think that game against BYU is a very good representation of where we are as an offense right now. I think we have to clean up some small things, and we will be clicking and firing on all cylinders."





A bright spot for ASU on Saturday was the performance of redshirt freshman running back Daniyel Ngata, who sparked an ASU comeback in the second half, toting the rock on numerous plays before reaching the endzone as the Sun Devils trotted down the field for what was possibly their easiest score of the night.





"(Rushing success) comes from trusting the offense," Hattis mentioned. "This group of guys has been together for two years now, and we have a lot of chemistry… It's exciting to see guys like Daniyel come out and step up and get on a good roll like that."





The offensive line has shown its ability to run block for the various Sun Devil running backs, and when junior quarterback Jayden Daniels gets out into space on the run, but one thing it also displayed development was in pass protection.





Daniels threw a season-high 21 passes on 29 attempts for 265 yards through the air on Saturday. The line only gave up two sacks, a substantial number considering the five men up front couldn't hear Daniels' snap count.





"Pass protection is all about the chemistry between the offensive line and being able to pick up whatever blitzes are thrown at us," Hattis described. "I think our offensive line group has a lot of chemistry right now, and our communication is (improving), and that's what's helping us in the passing game."





Looking ahead to opening Pac-12 play back at home against Colorado, Hattis provided his thoughts on the next test up for the Sun Devils.





"They're a lot bigger than anyone we have faced this season," he said. "They're really physically when they get on the ball. I think a lot of other teams like to read and kind of flow on the line of scrimmage; these guys like to get upfield and penetrate. So, it's going to be a new opportunity for us to go against these different types of defenses."









One area that was a mixed bag with primary positives for Arizona State on Saturday was special teams. On the negative side, the kickoff and punt return units struggled drastically, as the opening return spelled disaster and set the tone for the night Arizona State was set to have, as redshirt junior receiver Geordon Porter fumbled the ball around the 10-yard line, giving BYU prime position to strike first.





"On the kickoff return, we had a couple of missed blocks which led to the returner getting hit deep and contributed to the fumble as much as the actual fumble itself," special teams coordinator and associate head coach Shawn Slocum said on Wednesday. "We've corrected those things this week, and we've got a number of guys who have good return abilities."





The reason for the return issues is centered around the absence of redshirt freshman cornerback and return specialist D.J. Taylor, who suffered a right leg injury against UNLV on Sep. 11. The returner was spotted in a boot last week and did not play but announced his comeback via Twitter earlier this week.





Elsewhere on special teams, true freshman punter Eddie Czaplicki has put on a show through three games in maroon and gold. Two of his eight attempts were pinned down at the one-yard line. Five of the eight were posted inside the 20-yard line. Three of them traveled over 50 yards through the air.





"He's a good technician," Slocum shared. "He works on his craft daily. With young players, you don't always know how they're going to learn, but I think he's done a great job with the mental aspect of going into games. His first punt was outstanding. We talked about being this consistent every day."





As far as kicking duties go, graduate student Logan Tyler continues to be the kickoff and long-distance field goal man, while redshirt junior Cristian Zendejas assumes the role of kicking short-distance field goals.





According to Slocum, Czaplicki, a former five-star kicker and punter as a recruit, also has the potential to kick field goals for the Sun Devils in the future due to his prowess in high school.





"He was well recommended by some of the top kicking coaches in the country," Slocum said. "That's what got us emotionally involved with him. At the time, coming out of high school, really, he was just as good a kicker as he was a punter and also kicked off well. Having (former All-Pac-12 punter Michael) Turk here at the time, we anticipated (Czaplicki) being our kicker. When Turk transferred, we transitioned back to him being just entirely the punter and that's what gotten us to this point."





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils' Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!