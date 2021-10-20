Hatch, team captains resolute, optimistic in a season turnaround

A chance to take control of the Pac-12 South slipped out of the grasp of Arizona State in its second trip this year to the 45th state. With nicks and bruises adding up and the Sun Devils missing key contributors for the contest with Utah, a mid-season bye week comes at the right time for ASU.





For the most part, Arizona State’s strengths and flaws have remained similar throughout the whole season. An overwhelming number of penalties has marred two of the three road performances for Herm Edwards’ squad, and fullback Case Hatch told reporters Wednesday the fourth-year Sun Devil head coach has taken a different approach to rectifying the issue.





“We’re all making mistakes on the field,” explained Hatch. In Saturday’s 35-21 loss at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Arizona State’s offense was responsible for nine of the Sun Devils’ 13 penalties. “What’s big and what’s important is how we’re going to fix those mistakes.”





Contributing to the penalties against BYU was an ill-prepared – or inadequate – plan to account for the noise level at Lavell Edwards Stadium. But Hatch claimed a less than friendly environment had little to do with what transpired in ASU’s third road game of 2021.





“Coach Hill prepared us perfectly going into that game with a silent count,” the fullback said. “I don’t think that had any impact on how we played. I mean, you guys saw the first half.”





Hatch said Edwards presented his team with a list this week. On it were the names and infractions of each penalty for the Sun Devils through seven games. That, Hatch, said, creates accountability for ASU to build on after Edwards Saturday night told reporters he had “no idea” as to why the penalties continued at a head-scratching rate.





“We have a game plan on how we’re going to eliminate that,” Hatch said of ASU, which ranks worst in total penalty yards and second-worst in total penalties through seven games. “Just on a personal level, staying more accountable for what we do on the field. But if we can eliminate that mistake and play a clean football game, I believe we can accomplish many great things.”





Arizona State’s first conference loss altered the road to a potential Pac-12 South title. No longer do the Sun Devils sit atop the division standings. Now, they’ll need to play well and hope for help from other Pac-12 teams to knock the Utes down in the standings. That reality hasn’t changed the mentality for Hatch, who spent Wednesday serving as much in the role of motivational speaker as well as an evaluator of ASU’s football schematics.





“No one wants to lose going into a bye week because that just puts emotions down in a way,” Hatch said, scanning the room of reporters for affirmation as he relayed his optimistic viewpoint. “It’s more of a self-evaluation of who we are as Sun Devils and what our goal is for the season. We know what we want to accomplish. And everything is still on the table. It’s just going to take a little bit more effort and a lot more teamwork.”





Shortly after the Sun Devils arrived back in the Valley, ASU’s captains gathered to evaluate the failure of the road trip and the goals laid out for this season. At Pac-12 media days in San Francisco before the season, sixth-year cornerback Chase Lucas said he conversed with other veterans throughout the offseason about the urgency and this-is-the-year feeling in Tempe. Now, Arizona State has used its mulligan(s). Since the Pac-12 expanded to a nine-game conference schedule, no team has gone undefeated through its slate of games.





“Our goals are still there. They are still accomplishable, right?” Hatch said. “As captains, this is the perfect time to bring our team together, talk to every single person and let them know what our plan is. It hasn’t changed. It’s gotten a little difficult, but it hasn’t changed.





“We still want to be the greatest Sun Devil football team that we know we can be.”

Coming out of the bye, Arizona State’s next two games come against Washington State and USC, two squads that will visit Tempe led by interim head coaches. The Sun Devils close the back half of their schedule with three of five games at home. Before the season-closing matchup with Arizona, the Sun Devils get two trips to the Pacific Northwest. Hatch said ASU knows what’s ahead.





“We know the teams we have to play, and we know what’s going on with them,” he said, “and the things they’re facing. That’s not going to hinder us and our growth. We know exactly what we need to do and how to do it. Now, we just have to go execute.”





The group of Sun Devils that includes Hatch, Lucas, quarterback Jayden Daniels and linebackers Kyle Soelle and Darien Butler came away with a simple takeaway.





“We are all capable of so much more, and we left it out on the field Saturday,” the 24-year-old Hatch said. “We came short of what we wanted to do, but we know where we want to go. That’s for sure.”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!