To say that the Arizona State coaches and players are more than ready for Thursday night’s season opener would probably be an understatement. Weeks of preseason practices in the sweltering Arizona heat will do that to a group. They’ve said repeatedly how eager they are to “hit somebody else," and they will get that opportunity in just three nights as the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks make the quick trip south to open the 2022 campaign at Sun Devil Stadium.





Two offensive captains, senior fullback Case Hatch and senior offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson, shared excitement, some X’s and O’s, and their anticipated sentiments as they walk down the Tillman Tunnel on Thursday evening.





“There’s a lot more focus on our details this week, especially on the offensive side. We’ve been very detail oriented in the last couple of days as we prepare for the game,” Hatch said. “We’re working on our fits, our footwork; Emory’s been working on his drops and timing with the receivers and stuff like that as well.”





Hatch is a classic fullback, meaning there’s nothing he loves more than hitting people on the football field. He takes tremendous pride in his versatility at the position, being able to bulldoze defenders in the run game as well as pass block when needed and even carry the rock himself in certain situations. He spoke on the multi-dimensionality of his game, highlighting the benefits of being a versatile offense.





“Naturally, from being a linebacker and transitioning to fullback, I have a pretty good view of where the defense is, and when I get on the outside and to the perimeter, I’ll kind of know where the guys are, and I’m able to set up a good block,” Hatch commented. “That’s one of my favorite blocks to make, on the outside when it’s one on one, and you gotta seal the deal. I got no doubts about what we can do. When we come out on Thursday night, it’s gonna be a different team than anyone’s ever seen before, and I’m just excited to show what we can do.”





Part of the role of a captain is to lead the charge by being well versed in the tendencies of the opposition. Hatch, Henderson, and Emory Jones have been hard at work studying the NAU defense.





“So the biggest thing I’ve seen is that their linebackers play very fast downhill. That’s gonna be the biggest thing that I’m gonna read when I’m coming through, whatever it is, if I’m squared up with the linebacker, I’m going to know that they’re coming quick. That’s been the biggest thing for me, schematically.”





Hatch naturally didn't elaborate on any offensive packages that may feature him as a ball carrier, yet based on the wide grin he displayed, Sun Devil fans should expect to see big number 44 carrying the rock at least a few times.





“I can’t say much, man; you guys gotta watch on Thursday night and see what happens,” Hatch noted. He was a bit more committal when asked about his habit of breaking facemasks. “If it happens, it happens, but hopefully, we get a couple. It’s fun.”





Left guard Ladarius Henderson has talked enough about the nuances of his position. He’s talked quite a bit about chemistry, too, a subject that has frequently come up when his teammates addressed the all month long.





“Teams, when they start losing, they start falling apart. So either you don’t lose, or you have good enough leadership and chemistry to keep everybody together when you do,” he said.





Every player prepares differently. Henderson does so by getting angry, and he explains his logic.





“I’ll probably just be so pissed off because that’s what I do before games. I’ll be thinking something irrational like, ‘why is NAU here?’ Even though they have to be here, like why am I thinking that, ya know? I use that to piss me off a little bit more,” Henderson said with a chuckle.





While talking to reporters, Henderson was distracted momentarily by a teammate posing with the media. Senior defensive back Timarcus Davis made Henderson stop before asking him some questions about what it’s like coming from Texas to ASU.





“Texas high school football is the best football," Henderson stated. "A lot of guys out here think it’s California, which is weird; it’s like saying the sky isn’t blue.”





The session ended on that light-hearted note. There’s no doubt that this team is loose. How much that will help when it’s time to put pen to paper remains yet to be seen.





