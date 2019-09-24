In eighth grade, Arizona State true freshman safety Willie Harts had the chance to compete with his close friends in a seven-on-seven competition with two other teams at the University of California’s Memorial Stadium. He hails from Pittsburg, California, roughly a half-hour drive from Cal’s campus and had a cousin who played basketball there and took him to several football games.



Fast forward about five years from that day; Harts will be making his first collegiate start in that same stadium he’s been to so many times when ASU visits No. 15 Cal on Friday night.

“I played seven-on-seven there, and just little flag football games,” Harts commented about Memorial Stadium. “So, it’s going to be fun because it’s going to be a live atmosphere in a college game.”

While Harts has already played for the Sun Devils on gameday, about 60 snaps this season according to defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, he gets his first chance to start as a result of redshirt freshman safety Cam Phillips going down against Colorado with a dislocated elbow.

Although this marks a significant milestone in Harts’s football career, he must approach this game with the same mindset that he has in each of the previous four games. According to defensive backs coach Tony White, the true freshman has done a pretty good job of this so far.

“He’s doing well, he’s had a couple of good practices and he’s been pretty low-key, level-headed,” White said. “But I know inside it’ll be fun to go back (home) and show out in front of family and friends.

“I remember myself playing and going home for the first time and playing in front of family and friends. We just got to kind of keep him level-headed, so that way he can be the guy who’s been here making plays and having fun.”

White also added some insight into the approach the coaching staff wants players to take in general- specifically, the ones who see the field, and believes following that approach has helped Harts succeed thus far in limited reps.

“Anytime a guy steps on the field, they’re the starter,” White explained. “I get running out there the very first snap and being declared the starter, but guys who have played in games, those guys for those moments, they’re the starter.

“I think coach (Herm) Edwards does a great job of making sure those guys understand that, so that way they keep themselves ready. And the snaps (Harts) has got in there, he’s made plays because he’s approached it that way. So, it really shouldn’t be anything different minus him running out there on the first play of the game.”

No matter how much players and coaches try to downplay it though, there’s no denying this gameday will be a pretty special one for Harts. He anticipates countless family members, friends and football buddies from his hometown to be in attendance, despite the game being a sellout. However, he noted that many of his former teammates won’t be able to watch due to when ASU’s matchup is scheduled- causing a direct conflict with high school games

“A lot of (my football friends) have football games,” Harts said. “They said ‘Wow, we wish we could miss our game to go see yours.’ So, I’ll have a lot still there, but a lot, they’ll be streaming (the ASU game) from their game.”

As if this week wasn’t going to be special enough already for the Harts family, Willie shared that today is actually his father’s birthday. In fact, he was planning to surprise his old man with the news of him starting- as a birthday present of sorts- because he has yet to share this with his parents (apologies in advance to the Harts family if this, or another story, is how you found out the news before Willie could tell you).

But all feel-good stories of Harts returning home aside, the true freshman is extremely prepared and primed to take advantage of this opportunity. In fact, Harts playing a significant contributing role to the defense was something White foreshadowed, and also something Harts said he’d be ready for well over a month ago.

“The cool thing is, we felt good about him in the preseason enough to throw him into games, just in the fire,” White said, “not wasteful minutes but actually during the game, and he’s made plays, so again, we have confidence in him coming up this week.

“It’s one thing to be smart and be able to take it from the classroom out into walk-throughs and all that stuff, but it’s another thing to actually do it in a game when the bullets are flying, and to his credit, like I said, he’s done what he’s needed to do to be able to make plays.”

To White’s point, Harts has already contributed 3 tackles this season and a key pass defended on fourth down in the opener against Kent State, which can be seen at the 4:57 mark of the video below. He’s also made his presence known on special teams with the coverage units, as special teams coordinator and associate head coach Shawn Slocum commented following the opener.