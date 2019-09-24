Harts looks forward to making first collegiate start in his own backyard
In eighth grade, Arizona State true freshman safety Willie Harts had the chance to compete with his close friends in a seven-on-seven competition with two other teams at the University of California’s Memorial Stadium. He hails from Pittsburg, California, roughly a half-hour drive from Cal’s campus and had a cousin who played basketball there and took him to several football games.
Fast forward about five years from that day; Harts will be making his first collegiate start in that same stadium he’s been to so many times when ASU visits No. 15 Cal on Friday night.
“I played seven-on-seven there, and just little flag football games,” Harts commented about Memorial Stadium. “So, it’s going to be fun because it’s going to be a live atmosphere in a college game.”
While Harts has already played for the Sun Devils on gameday, about 60 snaps this season according to defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, he gets his first chance to start as a result of redshirt freshman safety Cam Phillips going down against Colorado with a dislocated elbow.
Although this marks a significant milestone in Harts’s football career, he must approach this game with the same mindset that he has in each of the previous four games. According to defensive backs coach Tony White, the true freshman has done a pretty good job of this so far.
“He’s doing well, he’s had a couple of good practices and he’s been pretty low-key, level-headed,” White said. “But I know inside it’ll be fun to go back (home) and show out in front of family and friends.
“I remember myself playing and going home for the first time and playing in front of family and friends. We just got to kind of keep him level-headed, so that way he can be the guy who’s been here making plays and having fun.”
White also added some insight into the approach the coaching staff wants players to take in general- specifically, the ones who see the field, and believes following that approach has helped Harts succeed thus far in limited reps.
“Anytime a guy steps on the field, they’re the starter,” White explained. “I get running out there the very first snap and being declared the starter, but guys who have played in games, those guys for those moments, they’re the starter.
“I think coach (Herm) Edwards does a great job of making sure those guys understand that, so that way they keep themselves ready. And the snaps (Harts) has got in there, he’s made plays because he’s approached it that way. So, it really shouldn’t be anything different minus him running out there on the first play of the game.”
No matter how much players and coaches try to downplay it though, there’s no denying this gameday will be a pretty special one for Harts. He anticipates countless family members, friends and football buddies from his hometown to be in attendance, despite the game being a sellout. However, he noted that many of his former teammates won’t be able to watch due to when ASU’s matchup is scheduled- causing a direct conflict with high school games
“A lot of (my football friends) have football games,” Harts said. “They said ‘Wow, we wish we could miss our game to go see yours.’ So, I’ll have a lot still there, but a lot, they’ll be streaming (the ASU game) from their game.”
As if this week wasn’t going to be special enough already for the Harts family, Willie shared that today is actually his father’s birthday. In fact, he was planning to surprise his old man with the news of him starting- as a birthday present of sorts- because he has yet to share this with his parents (apologies in advance to the Harts family if this, or another story, is how you found out the news before Willie could tell you).
But all feel-good stories of Harts returning home aside, the true freshman is extremely prepared and primed to take advantage of this opportunity. In fact, Harts playing a significant contributing role to the defense was something White foreshadowed, and also something Harts said he’d be ready for well over a month ago.
“The cool thing is, we felt good about him in the preseason enough to throw him into games, just in the fire,” White said, “not wasteful minutes but actually during the game, and he’s made plays, so again, we have confidence in him coming up this week.
“It’s one thing to be smart and be able to take it from the classroom out into walk-throughs and all that stuff, but it’s another thing to actually do it in a game when the bullets are flying, and to his credit, like I said, he’s done what he’s needed to do to be able to make plays.”
To White’s point, Harts has already contributed 3 tackles this season and a key pass defended on fourth down in the opener against Kent State, which can be seen at the 4:57 mark of the video below. He’s also made his presence known on special teams with the coverage units, as special teams coordinator and associate head coach Shawn Slocum commented following the opener.
“I study a lot of film,” Harts said. “I like to notice little tendencies in other teams to step up my game, and show me little parts and pieces that teams use that other teams won’t notice.”
Additionally, Harts’ bay area background could benefit him in a big way this Friday, as he explained that his high school’s offense was practically a simplified version of Cal’s.
“Me being from (northern California), we run their offense,” Harts explained. “So, it’s easy to pick up on, you just have to know your enemy, basically, just know who you have to go against every play.”
This is significant because Harts stood out on offense as well as defense at Pittsburg high school, playing quarterback, running back, receiver, cornerback and safety- as well as returning kickoffs and punts- throughout his high school career.
What is also significant, and should not be overlooked in this whole narrative, is the loss of Phillips to ASU’s secondary. As Gonzales pointed out yesterday, he’s arguably been the defense’s most productive player play-for-play before he went down in the final minutes of last Saturday’s contest.
The redshirt freshman is second on the team in total tackles (27), tied for the team lead in passes defended with junior transfer cornerback Jack Jones (4), and leads the unit with two forced turnovers- a forced fumble and the team’s lone interception.
However, Harts has made it clear that him, as well as now fellow starting safety Aashari Crosswell, have been in his corner the whole way, and have actually played significant roles in his development as a college player.
“I’m a mixture, really, between (Crosswell) and Cam,” Harts commented. “I’ll catch myself being calm like Cam, and then catch myself bouncing with excitement like Aashari.
“Aashari teaches me every single little thing. If I mess up, Aashari will teach me a technique to help me out for the next play and it always works…I messed up with my footwork (one time), and he said just lean more on your right foot than your left and you will transition way better, and I did it and got an interception in practice.
Of course, Harts wasn’t going to leave out Phillips either.
“Me and Cam talk every day, literally in practice we will always be together because we both learn from each other and it’s just a mutual friendship between us…He believes in me and hypes me up for this game, telling me it’s personal, so I’m going to do this for Cam.”
Crosswell expressed that the feeling’s mutual, saying that Harts is “his guy” and even comparing himself to him, something that White also did back at camp Tontozona.
“I put my trust in him, I feel like he’s young but he knows what he’s doing,” Crosswell said. “I feel like he’s going to go out there and show everybody what he’s capable of doing.
“(Harts) is like a little me, honestly. He goes out every day, he doesn’t say much, he just goes out there and plays…I’ve been telling him when the opportunity comes, take advantage of it, and now it’s his opportunity to show everyone what he’s capable of doing.”
What he’s capable of may be very similar to Phillips, as White noted the similarity in their skillsets, saying the experience of Phillips is what sets them apart. Crosswell also added that when the ball’s in the air, Harts has a good awareness of it. This, combined with his speed make him a “ballhawk,” as Crosswell described him.
Another thing worth mentioning regarding Harts is that he played on his varsity high school football team as a freshman, so playing beyond his years is hardly anything new in his athletic life.
“Growing up, in every sport I played, I always played up (in age groups), my parents made sure of that,” Harts said. “So, learning the game speed, it’s not really hard, it’s just calculating everything and moving efficiently.”
Harts believes he’s made improvements in his game since the start of Fall camp as well. Specifically, he feels much more confident running with receivers, something Gonzales noted he was tentative about during the preseason.
“In the beginning, at Fall camp, I’ve noticed (that) in myself, because I’m like ‘I don’t want to get beat, so that’s the nervous side of you,” Harts detailed. “But to this point now, I feel aggressive and just ready to play.”
While Harts is probably ready to play this game right now, White can take a broader perspective regarding how the growth process will play out for Harts. He is as excited as anyone about the true freshman’s potential, though, and says he’s seen everything you would want to so far from a player who is destined to have a good career.
“All the really good players are in the same mold,” White said. “They’re smart, they’re physical, they’re tough, they’re aggressive, and (Harts) is of that mold. Now, it’s just the experience has to come with it, and I think every good player has a game where they were picked on or they made a mistake or two and they grew from that.
“I remember a draft choice that’s starting in the NFL right now, he had a game his sophomore year where he had three or four plays in a row where it was just the worst he’s ever played, and from that moment, he became the All-American. So, every DB has a game where things aren’t going right, so I think in that time of adversity is where you see the most growth.”
For the record, White was referencing Atlanta Falcons defensive back Damontae Kazee, who White coached in his time at San Diego State prior to being hired at ASU. Kazee was a fifth-round draft pick by Atlanta in 2017 and has not missed a game in his young NFL career. He actually tied for the league lead with seven interceptions in 2018, adding 10 passes defended as well.
It’s a very valid example for White to bring up though, considering that Harts will likely be considered the “weak link” as the only true freshman in the defensive backfield, which could lead to Cal testing him often and early.
On the flip side, there’s very little collegiate film out on Harts playing from the safety position, and considering the intelligence and fearlessness that he plays with, the Golden Bears may want to test his side of the field at their own risk.
