Somehow Robby Harrison looks even bigger in a single dit.





The redshirt freshman nose tackle changed his number in the offseason to honor his roots and is hoping the hometown nod will help him transform the interior defensive line.





“I changed numbers because I’m from Greenwood, South Carolina,” Harrison explained, “and 864, that last digit (of the area code) is four, and during the fourth quarter, we always throw up a four. Right there is the main reason.





“My little sister, my youngest sister, I remember going in and asking her, ‘you like me in 93, or you like 4?’ She said, ‘I like 4,’ so she played a role in that too. I’m really close with my little sister. That’s like my best friend.”





Harrison has been lauded for his strength ever since former defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez recruited the former three-star prospect, who realized the sheer power and raw potential of what he could become. Now receiving instruction under Vince Amey, Harrison is beginning to build off last season’s fundamentals and focus on specific areas of improvement.





“One thing that I would say has changed with me going into the season is working on flexibility more,” Harrison commented. “Coach Amey, he’s a pretty good coach. Since he came in and showed a new system that we plan to attack on defense, you’ve got to be able to move side to side and get upfield, play with hands. Mostly the thing he’s been working on with us in practice is 2-to-1, getting off the ball, and working on get-offs for the season. Strength-wise, he’s going to make sure I stay in the weight room as much as I can and just make sure I apply the drills onto the field.”





At 6-4 and 325 pounds (seeking a playing weight of 315 lbs.), Harrison is concentrating on finer details to enhance his game. In practice, he has shown a polished ability to channel his power into refined strikes when coming off the ball. He pairs this with a deeper understanding of the precise lower body movements that are necessary to consistently win matchups at a high rate.





“I would say attacking more, trying to use my hands more, and the footwork he got with us now, stepping,” Harrison described. “I would say that was the biggest improvement today compared to the last few practices.”





Much like his teammates, Harrison is excited about the base nature of Ward’s defense and its creative way of operation – which is further supplemented by the coaching staff’s zestful demeanor on the sidelines.





“Last year was more you had a job to do, and you have to do that one job,” Harrison said. “This defense, you still have that one job to do, but if you can get off a block and backdoor and go make a play, you can. There’s no problem with that, as long as you do your job first – your 1/11, is what we say on defense – as long as you do your 1/11, your part, your two jobs that you have, I can say that is the best thing.





“It’s great; I love it. Get off the ball and go hit somebody. I can say it’s a very great defense. I’m really loving it. I love Coach Ward and the staff that he brought. It is very fun and energetic every day with them. It’s never a dull moment since we started spring. It’s always energy. He’s going to bring it, and it helps us as players to give him what he wants, and we’re going to do to our best ability to give him what he wants. I feel like it’s going to be a real problem for teams with this defense this year.”





***





Arizona State cornerback Ro Torrence is never one to back down from competition.





That’s why during spring practices, Torrence is one of the most visible players on the field, and not just because he stands at a hulking 6-3 and 210 pounds. In his matchups against the offense’s top wide receivers, Torrence crowds the line of scrimmage in press coverage and makes each player work for a clean release. If they fail to do so, Torrence is the first to let them know.





The second-year defensive standout is viewed as one of the foundational pieces of Arizona State’s defense, which is installing a new system this spring. From what Torrence has seen so far, he was tailor-made for the role defensive coordinator Brian Ward has drawn up for him.





“Honestly, the scheme kind of fit my playstyle,” Torrence said in an interview Saturday. “I’m a man corner; I’m the first corner, so the scheme kind of fits my playstyle and what I like to do. So it was all about just learning the plays and learning how Coach Ward wants me to play my man, play off, and I feel like I did that well.”





In nine games last season, Torrence recorded eight pass breakups and one interception. His passes defended per game average ranked second in the Pac-12. His sheer length and physicality, combined with exceptional fluidity for his size, made him an adequate match for any receiver in the conference.





In press coverage, Torrence is trusted to shut down routes from the start with his reach and strength. By using his arms to keep the receiver in front, he can single-handily disrupt the timing of the quarterback’s progression and quickly get the offense off its regular schedule. When contesting the catch, Torrence uses his long limbs to his advantage to create a barrier for the receiver and accelerate the ball’s downward spiral to the turf.





The playstyle has resulted in several highlight moments for Torrence in camp. However, Arizona State’s receivers have also won their fair share of catches against Torrence. Older weapons, like junior wide receiver Elijhah Badger, engage in the rivalry with similar intensity. Xavier Guillory, a transfer from Idaho State, has also found success when pitted against Torrence in 11-on-11 segments.





At least for now, Torrence admits the offense deserves their flowers for making practice competitive.





“It’s a challenge,” Torrence admitted. “Coach Dillingham, he got a scheme, he got a playbook, they got something going over there. It’s a challenge every day, you know; iron sharpens iron.”





The cornerback group is coached by Bryan Carrington, who is in his first year as a position coach. Carrington is known for his recruiting chops as a talented evaluator with stops at Houston, Texas, USC, and TCU. He has signed 11 five-star recruits in his career, including former Salpointe running back Bijan Robinson. Now, Carrington has a chance to prove his skills as a recruiter can translate to coaching.





“Coach BC, he is a player’s coach,” Torrence offered. “He wants us to be better; he’s developing us to be better men, not just on the field but off the field. He’s a good guy.”





Torrence will return with a trio of starters in the secondary which include senior nickel Jordan Clark, junior cornerback Ed Woods, and senior safety Chris Edmonds. Behind them sit several newcomers who are also getting their time in the spotlight due to the frequency of rotation showcased by the defense in the team period. As a result, each rep is a critical reflection of the defense’s development as a unit.





“Everybody’s learning to criticize each other, hold each other accountable without somebody getting their feelings hurt or somebody feeling like they are picking on them,” Torrence noted. “I feel like it all stems from us competing and learning each other before the spring practices even started, so that helped a lot.”





One of those newcomers is safety Shamari Simmons, who transferred to ASU from Austin Peay. Simmons is seeing run time with the first group in 11-on-11 alongside another safety transfer in Xavion Alford, who arrived from USC. After Arizona State completed its first spring scrimmage, Simmons considered his personal development and how close he has grown to his teammates in the short time he has been in Tempe.





“I feel like I did pretty good,” Simmons said. “I know I got a lot of things to clean up and stuff like that. I’m just blessed to be here, just blessed to work hard and create bonds with people I have never met in my life. It’s just a great bond to have a brotherhood like this.”





Simmons recorded 32 tackles, three interceptions, and four pass breakups last season. After landing at Arizona State, Simmons has appreciated the elements head coach Kenny Dillingham has installed in the practice atmosphere. Whether it’s shooting competitions on a basketball hoop or arena-style one-on-one competitions with the entire team watching, Simmons has enjoyed a positive experience through his first six days in a maroon and gold uniform.





“If you ain’t having fun, then there’s no point in playing, really,” Simmons said. “The more people have fun, the more we are going to grow as a team. The more we grow as a team, there’s no telling the things we can do.”





Ward is the mastermind behind the scheme, which saw Washington State notch 33 sacks in 2022, nearly triple the amount the Sun Devils had last season. But aside from his duties scheming pressure to get to the quarterback, Ward is also serving as the safeties coach. This has allowed Simmons to understand all the elements of the defense, not just his position up high.





“He helped me out with everything,” Simmons commented. “He will try to break it down from the MIKE all the way to the end. I’m just trying my best to learn as much as I can from him. It helped me out as a player, so I can help everybody else out.”





At 6-0 and 180 pounds, Simmons has a nice versatile blend of height and agility that allows him to rove the field. With tempo a heavy emphasis in practice and Ward dialing up pressure at a moment’s notice, Simmons knows the added urgency will only help the Sun Devils when they are faced with it in the fall.





“It’s important for us to play fast so once we get in the game, we’re not so shocked when it happens. As long as we are practicing fast, get our calls in, and get lined up fast, that will help us get ready for teams along the road that do hurry-up offense.”